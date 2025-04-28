PA Daily | It is suspected that about $330 million of BTC was stolen and converted into XMR; Binance Wallet will launch MilkyWay TGE event

Today's news tips:

Swiss Spar Supermarkets to Soon Accept Bitcoin Payments in All Stores

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $3.06 billion last week, the second highest in history

ZachXBT: Approximately $330 million in BTC was suspected to be stolen and quickly converted to XMR, causing XMR to rise by 50%

Data: Tether minted 1 billion USDT on the TRON network

Binance Wallet to Launch MilkyWay (MILK) Token TGE on April 29

Binance will perform wallet maintenance on the Ethereum network on April 30, which is expected to take 1 hour

Bitwise CEO: Low Google Bitcoin searches show that the current market is not driven by retail investors

Regulatory/Macro

Viewpoint

10x Research: Bitcoin is blocked around $94,000 to $95,000 and may experience short-term consolidation before breaking through $100,000

10x Research points out that although Bitcoin is hovering in the resistance range of $94,000 to $95,000, and bearish signals are increasing in the short term, Korean crypto retail traders may soon turn to a certain altcoin. Two reversal indicators have turned bearish, and the stochastic oscillator has reached 95%, indicating that there may be downside risks in the short term. However, this may be a short-term consolidation phase before breaking through $100,000.

DWF Labs: Prioritizes investment in teams with real revenue and strong execution capabilities, and advises founders to ensure that they have sufficient funds to cope with a long-term bear market.

Alessia Baumgar, Vice President of Ecosystem at DWF Labs, shared key investment strategies and advice for founders. She pointed out that the current market environment is full of challenges and many investors remain cautious, while DWF Labs selectively deploys capital and seeks opportunities in a difficult macro environment. As a multi-stage and industry-agnostic investor, DWF Labs focuses on emerging blockchain networks, stablecoins, and payment solutions. She advises founders to be conservative, cut costs as much as possible, recruit carefully, and ensure that there is enough funds to cope with a long-term bear market. In terms of investment criteria, DWF Labs prioritizes teams with actual revenue sources and strong execution capabilities.

The founder of Base reiterated that there is no plan to issue coins: ETH will continue to be used as the native asset to pay for Gas fees

Jesse, the founder of Base, shared Base's development plan and strategic positioning in Asia at a Chinese community event. Jesse said Base has recruited a country director in the Philippines and plans to expand the team in Indonesia and Singapore. In addition, Base will work closely with Chinese developers to provide more communication channels and resources. Jesse believes that on-chain social platforms such as Zora can subvert the traditional model and return control to creators. Regarding future token issuance, Jesse said that Base currently has no plans to issue new network tokens and will continue to use ETH as the native asset to pay for Gas fees. Base is committed to decentralized development to ensure user autonomy over assets and the fairness of transaction sorting. Jesse also introduced the Base Batches global developer program, which provides resources such as funding, exposure, and mentor support to help developers develop from the creative stage to the company. Related reading: Jesse, head of the Base chain, is a guest in the Chinese community: How to compete with Solana? Can it help Ethereum revive?

CryptoQuant: Bitcoin Bull Market Index Reaches 60, Indicating a Clear Resurgence in Market Optimism

According to CryptoQuant, the Bitcoin Bull Score Index is currently at 60, indicating that market optimism has clearly rebounded as demand for Bitcoin and stablecoin liquidity begins to grow again.

Bitwise CEO: Low Google Bitcoin searches show that the current market is not driven by retail investors

Hunter Horsley, CEO of Bitwise, wrote on the X platform that the price of Bitcoin has reached $94,000, but the number of searches for "Bitcoin" on Google is close to a long-term low. This is not driven by retail investors. Institutions, investment advisors, companies and national entities have entered the market. The types of investors buying Bitcoin are becoming more diverse.

Project News

OKX Wallet now has a Haedal airdrop eligibility inquiry channel, and the time for redemption is April 29

Haedal, the liquidity pledge protocol of Sui Ecosystem, announced that users can now check their eligibility through the airdrop check page of OKX Web3, and the claim time is 20:00 on April 29. Users can connect through the OKX Wallet App or plug-in to check their airdrop qualifications. It is reported that Haedal allocates 5% of the total HAEDAL supply, which will be unlocked at TGE. Qualifications include core community members, active users, partner communities and event participants. According to previous news, Binance Alpha will launch Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL) on April 29.

BNB AI Hack announces 11 potential Tier 4 winning projects, including Aster AI, Barktalkai, BNBOT, etc.

BNB AI Hack announced the latest batch of winners. The hackathon attracted hundreds of AI and Web3 project submissions from around the world. In the latest round, more than 28 submissions were received, of which 11 projects were selected as potential Tier 4 winners, including Aster AI, Barktalkai, BNBOT, DataFlyer, EchoVote, Fezz, Idea Pie, Jam, NovelForge, TradingFlow and Visualyze. The next round of applications will close on April 30.

Binance Wallet to Launch MilkyWay (MILK) Token TGE on April 29

Binance Wallet announced that it will launch the 13th MilkyWay (MILK) token exclusive TGE event through PancakeSwap from 16:00 to 18:00 (Beijing time) on April 29. Participants must confirm the Alpha Points threshold qualification before the event starts. The event will also allocate an additional 20 million MILK for future marketing activities, and the specific details will be announced separately.

Binance will launch JST/USDT perpetual contract, supporting up to 75x leverage

Breaking news: Binance Futures announced that it will launch the USDⓈ-margined JSTUSDT perpetual contract at 17:30 (GMT+8) on April 28, with a leverage ratio of up to 75x.

Nexo announces return to US market to provide full range of digital asset services

According to Finance Feeds, the digital asset platform Nexo will fully restart its services on April 28, 2025 and officially return to the US market. At the return ceremony, Donald Trump Jr., Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, Gila Gamliel, Minister of Innovation and Technology of Israel, and Antoni Trenchev, co-founder of Nexo, attended. Donald Trump Jr. emphasized that digital assets and blockchain technology are the key to the United States' consolidation of its global financial leadership, and bluntly stated that "cryptocurrency is the future of the financial industry." Nexo's return comes at a time when US business confidence is recovering and entrepreneurial vitality is increasing. It plans to launch high-yield crypto accounts, crypto asset-backed credit, professional trading tools and institutional-level liquidity products to provide a full range of services for US retail and institutional customers.

Binance Wallet: SIGN tokens will be airdropped to eligible users

Binance Wallet said that the trading opening date of Sign(SIGN) is April 28, 18:00 (UTC+8). All eligible Binance users (at least 65 Alpha points) will receive an airdrop of 1,500 SIGN tokens in their Alpha accounts within 10 minutes after the token is launched.

The Melania project team sold 2.01 million MELANIA tokens again through the DCA strategy today

According to Lookonchain monitoring, the Melania project team not only sold MELANIA tokens by increasing or decreasing liquidity, but also adopted the DCA strategy for direct sales in batches. Two days ago, they sold 1.18 million MELANIA tokens at a price of 4,230 SOL (about US$632,000) through the DCA strategy; today, they again sold 2.01 million MELANIA tokens (about US$938,000) through the DCA strategy.

Binance will perform wallet maintenance on the Ethereum network on April 30, which is expected to take 1 hour

According to the official announcement, Binance will perform wallet maintenance on the Ethereum network (ETH) at 15:00 (ET on April 30, 2025). To support this maintenance, Binance will suspend the deposit and withdrawal services of the Ethereum network (ETH) at 14:55 (ET on April 30, 2025). The maintenance is expected to take 1 hour, and the deposit and withdrawal services will be automatically resumed after the maintenance is completed.

Important data

CoinShares: Digital asset investment products received $3.4 billion in inflows last week, while Solana saw an outflow of $5.7 million

According to the latest weekly data from CoinShares, the total inflow of digital asset investment products last week reached $3.4 billion, the third largest single-week inflow in history and the largest inflow since mid-December 2024. The main reason is that investors seek digital assets as emerging safe-haven assets. Bitcoin investment products are the main beneficiaries, attracting $3.18 billion in inflows last week, and total assets under management have now reached $132 billion, the highest level since the end of February this year. Ethereum investment products inflowed $183 million last week after 8 weeks of outflows. It is worth noting that Solana is the only altcoin that has seen outflows, totaling $5.7 million. Among other altcoins, Sui and XRP inflows were $20.7 million and $31.6 million, respectively. Blockchain-related stocks also had inflows of $17.4 million, especially Bitcoin mining-related ETFs.

ZachXBT: Approximately $330 million in BTC was suspected to be stolen and quickly converted to XMR, causing XMR to rise by 50%

According to ZachXBT monitoring, about 9 hours ago, a suspected theft of 3,520 BTC (about 330.7 million U.S. dollars) was transferred from the potential victim's account. After these bitcoins were transferred to a specific address, they were quickly converted into Monero (XMR) through multiple exchanges, causing the price of XMR to rise by 50%.

Data: Tether minted 1 billion USDT on the TRON network

According to Whale Alert monitoring, Tether Treasury minted 1 billion USDT on the Tron network at 15:30, with a value of approximately US$1.000799 billion.

Smart money that made $4.9 million from Fartcoin bought another 488,000 Fartcoins

According to Lookonchain, a smart trader who once made a profit of $4.9 million through Fartcoin spent 563,000 USDT to buy another 488,000 Fartcoins in the past hour. The trader currently holds 2.12 million Fartcoins, worth about $2.48 million. When this trader first entered the Fartcoin market, its market value was $32 million, and he realized a profit of $4.9 million by buying low and selling high.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $3.06 billion last week, the second highest in history

According to SoSoValue data, last week's trading day (April 21 to April 25, Eastern Time), Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $3.06 billion last week. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest weekly net inflow last week was Blackrock's Bitcoin ETF IBIT, with a weekly net inflow of $1.45 billion. Currently, IBIT's total net inflow has reached $41.2 billion. The second largest was Ark Invest and 21Shares' Bitcoin ETF ARKB, with a weekly net inflow of $621 million, a record high for a single week, and ARKB's total net inflow has reached $3.11 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs was $109.27 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value to Bitcoin's total market value) was 5.80%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached $38.43 billion.

A whale holding 1.32 million SOL deposited 35,000 SOL into Binance, worth about $5.07 million

According to Onchain Lens, a whale holding 1.32 million SOL (worth about $192 million) transferred 35,000 SOL (worth about $5.07 million) to Binance 40 minutes ago. In the past 19 days, the whale has transferred a total of 135,000 SOL worth $15.72 million. Specifically, the whale first released the pledge of 1.32 million SOL, then deposited 1.2 million SOL into the Kamino protocol and borrowed 20 million USDC.

ALPACA fell more than 50% in the early hours of this morning and is now trading at $0.1763

The market shows that ALPACA fell 53% in a short period of time this morning and is now trading at $0.1763. Previously, on April 24, Binance announced that it would delist ALPACA on May 2. After the announcement, ALPACA rose by more than 650%.

1inch team investment fund spent 1.094 million USDC to buy 5.498 million 1INCH

According to on-chain analyst Yu Jin's monitoring, the 1inch team investment fund started buying 1INCH after selling part of WBTC the day before yesterday: in the past day or so, it bought 5.498 million 1INCH at a price of US$0.199 through limit orders, spending 1.094 million USDC.

The address associated with Lorenzo Protocol recharged 560 BTC to CEX in the early morning, with an estimated profit of 11.86 million US dollars

According to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the address 3E92s...1J7ckq associated with Lorenzo Protocol deposited 560 BTC to Binance and OKX nine hours ago, and if sold, it would make a profit of $11.86 million. This part of BTC was withdrawn from the exchange at an average price of $72,835 between 2024.10.15 and 2024.11.29. Last year, when the BTC price reached ATH, the floating profit was as high as $18.65 million.

Financing

Web3 entertainment company YOAKE entertainment completes financing of approximately US$1.25 million

According to Kepple, Web3 entertainment company YOAKE entertainment announced that it has completed 180 million yen (about 1.25 million US dollars) in financing through private token sales and convertible corporate bonds. Next Web Capital served as the lead underwriter for this round of financing, and investors included Bitbank Ventures, Credit Scend, Hakuhodo KEY3, Taisu Ventures, X2Y2, etc. The financing funds will be used for the development of the next-generation entertainment platform and the production of global IP content. According to reports, YOAKE was established in February 2024 and was jointly funded by Twin Planet, Asobi System, W TOKYO, Y&N Brothers and other companies. Board members include well-known producer Yasushi Akimoto and Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe. YOAKE focuses on the blockchainization of entertainment IP and recently announced that it will launch the official NFT series of the popular Japanese anime "The Seven Deadly Sins" and adopt the blockchain "Soneium" jointly developed by Sony Group and Startale Group.

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
バイナンスコイン
BNB$654.54+1.03%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.000069+4.70%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 20:14
Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

A simulated quantum stress test conducted using OpenAI’s ChatGPT o3 model has raised fresh concerns about the future of digital assets. The simulation explores a hypothetical breakthrough in quantum computing by 2026 that would render many of today’s cryptographic standards obsolete, potentially leading to widespread collapse across the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Quantum computers use qubits, which can exist in multiple states at once due to the principles of superposition and entanglement. This allows them to perform complex calculations at speeds far beyond what is possible with classical machines. According to o3, a sudden leap in quantum capability, such as the development of a 10,000-qubit fault-tolerant machine with sufficiently low error rates, could break the security systems underpinning major blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. ChatGPT o3 Warns of ‘Q-Day’ Extinction Risk for Blockchains o3 raised red flags across the crypto industry, warning that the rise of quantum computing—referred to as “Q-Day”—could pose an extinction-level threat to major blockchains. At the heart of blockchain security lies the asymmetric cryptography model: private keys generate public keys , but not the other way around. This one-way function is what secures digital wallets and signs transactions. Quantum computers might sound like another buzzword in the tech world, yet their threat to #cryptocurrency is very real and approaching fast. Scientists may differ on the timeline, but they all agree: “Q-day” is not a matter of if, but when. #Bitcoin https://t.co/SdH4NiTMoo — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 13, 2024 Quantum computing breaks this assumption. Using algorithms like Peter Shor’s , proven in theory to efficiently factor large numbers, quantum systems could reverse-engineer private keys from public data. “A chain is only as secure as its signatures,” the model warns. “Once signatures break, the chain breaks.” The o3 model stress-tested major blockchain protocols under a Q-Day scenario in which quantum machines can break cryptographic standards like ECDSA and RSA. The findings are sobering. Bitcoin: Legacy Risk and No Governance Pathway Bitcoin, which still uses the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm ( ECDSA ), was flagged as particularly vulnerable. As noted by o3, a significant portion of BTC remains locked in legacy wallets with no quantum-resistant protections. A 2020 Deloitte study further estimated that up to 25% of Bitcoin holdings could be compromised, especially coins stored in exposed or reused addresses. Data from Project Eleven reinforces this concern: over 6.2 million BTC, worth approximately $648 billion, are stored in addresses with exposed public keys. This translates to more than 10 million wallets that could be at risk once quantum computers achieve sufficient decryption power. 🚀 @Tether_to CEO @paoloardoino has warned that quantum computing could eventually pose a threat to inactive Bitcoin wallets. #Bitcoin #Quantum https://t.co/u8DCYrTjYw — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) February 9, 2025 The problem is compounded by Bitcoin’s structural rigidity. What has long been praised as Bitcoin’s strength , its conservative dev culture and emphasis on protocol stability, now poses a liability. In a crisis, Bitcoin’s inability to adapt quickly could delay vital countermeasures. As OpenAI’s o3 model puts it, “Bitcoin’s survival isn’t cryptographic—it’s sociopolitical. Without preemptive upgrades, post-Q-Day drains will begin within days of the breakthrough.” While discussions around post-quantum signature schemes like XMSS or Dilithium have occurred within Bitcoin Core, no concrete implementation or accepted BIP exists. The introduction of lattice-based alternatives (e.g., Falcon) remains theoretical, with no set roadmap. According to o3, Bitcoin network survival would likely depend on one of two strategies: A politically contentious fork to a quantum-safe Bitcoin variant A preemptive key rotation or shielding mechanism that avoids exposed legacy keys Ethereum: More Adaptable, But Still At Risk While Ethereum shares Bitcoin’s cryptographic vulnerability, relying on the ECDSA, it ranks significantly higher in adaptability. The o3 model flagged Ethereum’s active developer community, rapid upgrade history, and flexible governance as key assets in navigating a post-quantum scenario. Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum has demonstrated the capacity to coordinate complex transitions. The DAO fork, Ethereum 2.0 Merge , and the Shapella upgrade all serve as precedent for community-driven protocol evolution. “Ethereum can adapt,” o3 concluded, “but only if it moves quickly.” Still, the shift to post-quantum cryptography would require extensive infrastructure overhauls. These include wallet standards, signature validation rules in smart contracts, Layer-2 rollups, and developer tooling. Many of these components were built on cryptographic assumptions that would not hold after a quantum breakthrough. Account abstraction is only half-done The end goal is non-ECDSA accounts (multisigs, key changes, quantum-resistant, privacy protocols (!!)) being true first class citizens A lot of good work recently on aggressively simplifying 7701 to make this happen https://t.co/j66geDAoC8 — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) April 27, 2025 The o3 model simulation emphasized this point, saying, “Ethereum is the only major L1 chain with a plausible fast-track governance protocol for quantum threats. But most dApps on Ethereum aren’t ready.” However, Ethereum’s programmability, a defining strength, also creates a unique risk surface. Millions of deployed smart contracts, including financial primitives on protocols like Uniswap, Aave, and MakerDAO, use static cryptographic calls vulnerable to quantum decryption. Many are immutable and cannot be patched after deployment. That said, proxy patterns and upgradeable architectures like OpenZeppelin’s implementation give some contracts a pathway for modification. But these only apply where foresight was used. Vast portions of Ethereum’s contract base may be impossible to rescue post-Q-Day without chain-wide intervention. For Ethereum to remain viable in a post-Q-Day world, o3 noted the following actions will be necessary: Roll out hybrid cryptographic wallets supporting post-quantum signature layers (e.g., Falcon, Dilithium). Incentivize or mandate critical dApps to adopt quantum-safe signature schemes in proxy contracts. Leverage Layer-2s for isolated asset migration and transaction validation under new cryptographic rules. Coordinate a network-wide “key rotation” event with community buy-in, governance clarity, and tooling support. Other Chains and DeFi: Varying Levels of Readiness Algorand: Purpose-Built for the Quantum Era Among all the Layer-1 chains o3 analyzed, Algorand emerged as one of the most quantum-resilient. Designed with future-proofing in mind, the protocol already incorporates cryptographic innovations such as Verifiable Random Functions (VRFs), and it has actively explored lattice-based encryption methods like NTRU, a class of cryptography believed to be quantum-resistant. “If Q-Day hits in 2026,” the o3 model observed, “Algorand is one of the only chains with a 12-month adaptation head start.” Algorand’s pipelined Byzantine Fault Tolerant (BFT) consensus rotates validator keys regularly, reducing the exposure window of any single cryptographic signature. More on Algorand's post-quantum technology: https://t.co/NIQEnbER0P — Algorand Foundation (@AlgoFoundation) May 27, 2025 According to o3, its structured governance and fast finality also enhance its ability to implement protocol-level upgrades quickly in the face of emerging threats. Polkadot: Modular Agility Meets Cryptographic Risk Polkadot ranked just behind Algorand in terms of readiness. The network’s parachain architecture allows semi-independent blockchains to run in parallel, each potentially adopting its own quantum-resilient cryptography without waiting for a full network-wide consensus. According to o3, this modularity offers developers the freedom to implement post-quantum upgrades on a per-parachain basis. However, Polkadot currently relies on Schnorr-based BLS signatures , which are vulnerable to quantum attacks. Still, its OpenGov system and decentralized treasury could support rapid upgrade cycles when needed. Cardano: Academic Rigor, Operational Drag Cardano presents a paradox. It is one of the few blockchain platforms deeply invested in the academic exploration of post-quantum cryptographic techniques, including both lattice- and hash-based signature schemes. o3 noted that Cardano’s extended UTXO model also provides a more modular smart contract framework, which may ease the migration to new cryptographic primitives. Post-Quantum Cardano https://t.co/MpNWSo8KWm — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) February 20, 2025 However, Cardano still relies on Ed25519 signatures, which are quantum-susceptible, according to o3. And while its Voltaire governance phase is intended to support decentralized decision-making for protocol upgrades, it remains under development. As the o3 model put it, “If crypto were judged on whitepapers alone, Cardano would thrive. But Q-Day doesn’t wait for peer review.” Privacy Coins: From Anonymity to Liability Privacy-focused cryptocurrencies like Monero and Zcash face a uniquely grim outlook. Their core innovations of ring signatures, stealth addresses, and zero-knowledge proofs offer strong protections against classical decryption but may provide little defense against quantum attacks. o3 noted that quantum algorithms capable of breaking elliptic curve cryptography could dismantle the projects’ anonymity features, exposing past transactions and rendering current privacy guarantees moot. Compounding the threat is the pseudonymous governance model, which makes coordinated upgrades or overhauls difficult. “Quantum computing doesn’t just de-anonymize Monero,” the o3 warned, “it breaks its reason to exist. Privacy becomes exposure.” DeFi Protocols: Collateral Damage from Layer-1 Failures Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, particularly those built atop Ethereum such as Aave, Compound, and MakerDAO, face second-order vulnerabilities. While these protocols do not directly implement ECDSA at their core, they depend entirely on Ethereum’s base-layer security. If Ethereum’s signature scheme were compromised and Layer-1 wallets became exposed, the smart contracts securing billions in TVL (Total Value Locked) would be undermined; regardless of whether the dApps themselves were quantum-aware. o3 summarized the cascading risk simply: “If the base layer fails, so does the application.” Compounding the issue is the immutability of many smart contracts. While some DeFi platforms use proxy architectures for upgrades, many early deployments do not, making them inflexible in crisis scenarios. Meme Coins and High-Beta Tokens: Virtually Defenseless At the other end of the spectrum lie meme coins and low-infrastructure tokens, which the o3 model described as “nearly defenseless.” These tokens typically lack development teams, formal governance mechanisms, or upgrade paths, leaving them acutely vulnerable to any sudden shifts in cryptographic assumptions. In the event of Q-Day, such tokens would likely suffer immediate liquidity shocks, with whales offloading positions to avoid permanent loss. The community might attempt to fork the project onto a new chain, but without technical leadership, meaningful migration is unlikely. Who Is Ready for Q-Day? The o3 simulation’s sector-by-sector stress test does not predict which coins will succeed in market terms, but rather which systems have the structural capacity to survive a game-changing leap in computational power. Based on cryptographic architecture, governance agility, and ongoing research, the post-quantum readiness landscape looks like this: Best Positioned Today Apart from Algorand , Polkadot , Ethereum, and Cardano mentioned above, these other coins have been noted to be well positioned in the case of a Q-day. Cosmos Ecosystem (ATOM, Juno, Osmosis) Cosmos shares Polkadot’s modular philosophy. Independent zones (chains) communicate through IBC (Inter-Blockchain Communication), allowing sovereign upgrades. Projects like Juno and Osmosis have agile governance models and could implement PQC locally. Avalanche (AVAX) Employs a DAG-optimized consensus model (Snowball/Snowman), which increases redundancy and communication between subnets. Subnets (custom blockchains) can adopt PQC signatures independently. Governance is emerging, but the tech is flexible. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) A sharded blockchain with scalability and flexibility at its core. It already supports contract-based key rotation and multi-signature accounts, making future cryptographic migration plausible Tezos (XTZ) Tezos was one of the first blockchains to emphasize formal on-chain governance and self-amending protocols. It supports Michelson , a low-level functional language that allows for cryptographic primitives to be upgraded via governance proposals without forks. Radix (XRD) Radix uses a unique consensus model (Cerberus) and is focused on developer experience and modular architecture. While not currently post-quantum, its component-based DeFi engine and structured governance may allow for faster quantum-proof upgrades. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Built on hashgraph consensus (not a blockchain), Hedera offers high throughput and ABFT (asynchronous Byzantine fault tolerance). Its enterprise focus includes forward-looking cryptographic considerations, and the council-led governance can act quickly. Most At Risk Monero , Shiba Inu and ERC-20 tokens, Dogecoin , Bitcoin was noted by o3 to have critical quantum-exposure risks , either due to obsolete cryptographic foundations, rigid governance, or a total dependency on vulnerable Layer-1 infrastructure. Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Dash (DASH): All forked from or closely related to Bitcoin, they inherit the same ECDSA vulnerabilities without demonstrating meaningful governance innovation or PQC research. Conclusion The takeaway is not to panic, but to prioritize strategic risk awareness . Quantum computing is not a hypothetical threat; it is an inevitable one . What remains uncertain is when it will become powerful enough to break widely used public-key cryptography. For blockchain projects, the prudent move isn’t to predict Q-Day’s exact date but to build architectures that can flex when it does arrive. That includes investing in research, improving governance, abstracting cryptography, and educating communities on quantum resilience.
Core DAO
CORE$0.5331+2.73%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004145+1.49%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.008657-2.81%
ヘデラ
HBAR$0.15205+3.13%
Radix
XRD$0.006762-1.29%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/30 06:45
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
Share
PANews2025/06/29 23:30

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

BIS: Trump's criticism of Fed rate decisions does not threaten its independence