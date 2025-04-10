PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

Today's news tips:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to the US imposing a 125% tariff on China: China does not want to fight a tariff war, but is not afraid of it

US stocks closed: Trump postponed trade policy, Nasdaq surged 12%

White House: Tariff levels will be reduced to a general 10% during negotiations

Binance Wallet to Host Mind Network (FHE) Token Generation Event

Melania Token Team Revealed to Have Cashed Out $4.2 Million in 25 Days

Binance's second round of "voting to delist" projects announced: FTT, ZEC and other 17 projects are on the list

Fetch.ai team address transferred out 15 million FET again, suspected to be sold/market-making through DWF Labs

Tether Treasury issues 1 billion USDT on Tron chain, and has issued 8 billion USDT so far this year

Regulatory/Macro

Pakistan plans to use surplus electricity for Bitcoin mining and AI data center construction

According to Reuters, Pakistan's Crypto Commission plans to use surplus domestic electricity to promote Bitcoin mining and AI data center construction to solve the problem of high electricity bills and energy surplus. The Commission has negotiated with several mining companies and will determine the location of the mine based on the power supply. Earlier news, market news: Pakistan appointed Zhao Changpeng as a cryptocurrency strategic advisor.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to the US imposing a 125% tariff on China: China does not want to fight a tariff war, but is not afraid of it

In response to the US announcement of a 125% tariff increase on China, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said that the US uses tariffs as a tool of extreme pressure, which seriously infringes upon the legitimate rights and interests of all countries, violates WTO rules, undermines the multilateral trading system and impacts the global economic order. He stressed that there is no winner in a tariff war, China does not want to fight but is not afraid of it, and will never sit idly by and watch China's rights and interests being infringed or international rules being undermined. If the US insists on pushing forward the tariff war, China will fight to the end. Lin Jian pointed out that the US will sacrifice global interests to serve its own hegemony, which will inevitably be more strongly opposed by the international community.

US stocks closed: Trump postponed trade policy, Nasdaq surged 12%

Trump eased the implementation of reciprocal trade measures, and the three major U.S. stock indexes soared. The Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closed up 7.87%, the S&P 500 rose 9.51%, and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 12.16%. Tesla (TSLA.O) rose 22%, Apple (AAPL.O) rose 15%, and Nvidia (NVDA.O) rose 18%. Among blockchain concept stocks, MARA Holdings (MARA) rose 17.02%, Strategy (MSTR.O) rose 24.76%, and Coinbase (COIN.O) rose 16.91%. U.S. President Trump said: The record performance of the stock market should continue.

White House: Tariff levels will be reduced to a general 10% during negotiations

Trump posted on social media that in view of the fact that more than 75 countries have called the United States representative agencies to negotiate solutions to issues related to trade, trade barriers, tariffs, currency manipulation and non-monetary tariffs, I have approved a 90-day suspension of these countries. The suspension applies to reciprocal tariffs. During this period, the general tariff will be reduced to 10%, and the suspension will take effect immediately. The 90-day tariff suspension does not apply to US tariffs on Mexico and Canada. A White House spokesman said that tailored negotiations will continue, and the tariff level will be reduced to a general 10% during the negotiations. The White House posted on x that it would suspend for 90 days and reduce the reciprocal tariffs on most countries to 10%, effective immediately.

Viewpoint

Founder of Ethereum Newsweek: If ETH is not considered a currency, its value will approach zero

Evan Van Ness, founder of Ethereum Newsweek, posted on a social platform that if ETH does not have "currency attributes" and premium, its value will return to zero according to the discounted cash flow model, not only will it depreciate against legal tender, but it will also continue to weaken in the crypto market. He pointed out that the rise in ETH prices is a prerequisite for promoting ecological adoption, and the lack of currency status will weaken the Ethereum Foundation's finances and affect client development and platform adoption. He finally emphasized: "ETH is currency."

glassnode: If BTC falls below $72,000, it may face greater downside risks

According to glassnode analysis, the price of Bitcoin has fallen below two important long-term moving averages - the 111-day moving average ($93K) and the 200-day moving average ($87K), and has dropped to the 365-day moving average ($76K). These moving averages are generally regarded as important support levels in the market, and the current break may mean that market sentiment is changing. The cost price for short-term holders is about $93K. The price of Bitcoin is currently fluctuating between $131K and $72K, but it is close to testing the lower limit of $72K. If this level is broken, it may hit the confidence of short-term investors and cause prices to fall further. In addition, Bitcoin has deeper support areas near $65K and $71K, but these positions are in low liquidity areas. If the price falls into this range, it may cause large fluctuations and attract long-term investors to buy at the bottom.

Project News

Binance Wallet to Host Mind Network (FHE) Token Generation Event

Binance Wallet announced that it will hold its ninth exclusive token generation event (TGE) in cooperation with Mind Network through PancakeSwap from 19:00 to 20:00 Beijing time on April 10. The event will be held on the BNB Smart Chain, with a total fundraising amount of US$750,000, and a token price of $0.015 per token (denominated in BNB). It plans to issue 50 million FHE tokens, accounting for 5% of the total supply, and the upper limit for a single user to subscribe is 3 BNB. In addition, 10 million $FHE will be used for future market promotion.

Bithumb will launch Babylon (BABY) Korean Won trading market

South Korean exchange Bithumb announced that it will list Babylon (BABY) in the Korean won market. The supported network is the Babylon network, and recharges on other networks are not supported. Recharges and withdrawals are expected to be open at 19:00 on April 10.

Starknet announces STRK Staking v2 is now live on testnet

Starknet announced that its STRK Staking v2 has been launched on the testnet, and validators and delegators can familiarize themselves with the relevant content in advance and prepare for the launch of the mainnet. It is reported that the mainnet is scheduled to be launched within this quarter. Earlier news said that Starknet is about to start the STRK Staking V2 voting and plans to launch the testnet in a few weeks.

Melania Token Team Revealed to Have Cashed Out $4.2 Million in 25 Days

According to Lookonchain monitoring, the Melania ($MELANIA) token team has continuously added and withdrawn liquidity through 8 wallets in the past 25 days, selling a total of 6.72 million MELANIA and cashing out 34,168 SOL, equivalent to approximately US$4.2 million.

Binance will suspend Filecoin (FIL) network token deposits and withdrawals on the 11th to support its network upgrade

Binance is expected to suspend the token deposit and withdrawal services of the Filecoin (FIL) network at 06:00 (ET) on April 11, 2025 to support its network upgrade. The project will perform a network upgrade at 07:00 (ET) on April 11, 2025.

Binance's second round of "voting to delist" projects announced: FTT, ZEC and other 17 projects are on the list

According to Binance Square, Binance has announced the second round of "Vote to Delist" candidate projects, including FTT, ZEC, JASMY, STPT, ARK, ARDR, GPS, MBL, PERP, NKN, WING, LTO, FLM, BSW, ALPACA, VOXEL and PDA. Earlier today, Binance launched the second round of "Vote to Delist" mechanism, and voting will continue until April 17.

Wayfinder to distribute 5 million PROMPT tokens via Kaito Dashboard

Wayfinder Foundation tweeted that the KaitoAI social mission plan has completed the snapshot and officially ended on April 8, and 5 million $PROMPT tokens will be issued through the Kaito Dashboard. Among them, 4 million will be allocated to "Emerging Yappers" who have reached 90 Yaps and less than 1,100 followers, and the remaining 1 million will be awarded to users who have not reached the standard but have made contributions. Qualified users holding $KAITO can also receive an additional 30% bonus.

M^0 stablecoin platform is launched on Solana, KAST will issue the first digital dollar based on M^0

According to the official X account of M^0, its stablecoin platform is now online on the Solana network. The first partner, KAST, will issue KAST Dollar based on the M^0 architecture, focusing on payment and savings scenarios. Other integrated parties include Spree Finance, Squads Protocol, Jito and Perena. M^0 supports developers to build branded and feature-rich digital dollar solutions through its $M extension framework.

Synthetix ecological stablecoin sUSD has expanded its decoupling degree to more than 10%, and is now trading at $0.8946

The stablecoin sUSD of the Synthetix ecosystem has been depegging recently, and the degree of depegging has now expanded to over 10%. sUSD is now trading at $0.8946. The market value of the sUSD stablecoin is currently about $27 million. Kain Warwick, the founder of Synthetix, tweeted on April 2 to respond to users' concerns about the depegging of the sUSD stablecoin, saying that "Synthetix is not dying," and explained the background of sUSD's volatility by reviewing the history of stablecoins. He pointed out that sUSD is indeed more volatile than USDT and DAI, but its design mechanism is different, which is normal. He also reviewed the evolution of stablecoins since the birth of USDT, bitUSD, and Nubits in 2014, emphasizing that even centralized stablecoins such as USDC have been significantly depegged.

Important data

Deribit: Over $2.59 billion in BTC and ETH options will expire on April 11, with BTC’s biggest pain point at $82,000

Deribit officially announced that more than $2.59 billion of crypto options will expire at 16:00 Beijing time on April 11. Among them, the notional value of Bitcoin options is $2.32 billion, the Put/Call ratio is 0.97, and the maximum pain point price is $82,000; the notional value of Ethereum options is $270 million, the Put/Call ratio is 0.91, and the maximum pain point price is $1,750.

CryptoQuant: BTC trading volume has dropped 77% from its February high, and Binance's market share has risen to about 50%

According to CryptoQuant, Bitcoin spot trading volume fell from a high of $44 billion on February 3 to $10 billion at the end of the first quarter, a drop of 77%. At the same time, altcoin spot trading volume fell from $122 billion to $23 billion, a drop of more than 80%. The significant decline in trading volume indicates that investors are reducing their participation due to market uncertainty or fear. Despite the decline in overall trading volume, Binance's market share has continued to grow, with its daily average Bitcoin spot trading volume share rising from 33% on February 3 to 49% at the end of the first quarter, and its total crypto market trading share approaching 50%. In addition, Binance's daily average spot trading volume of altcoins also increased from 38% to 44%. Trading activities of major altcoins such as BNB, TON and EOS on Binance remain at a high level. Earlier news, data: Binance BTC reserves have surged by more than 22,000 in 12 days.

Fetch.ai team address transferred out 15 million FET again, suspected to be sold/market-making through DWF Labs

According to @ai_9684xtpa, the multi-signature address of the Fetch.ai team transferred 15 million FETs to the DWF Labs deposit address on Binance again after five months, which is about $6.58 million at the current price. In the past year, the address has transferred a total of 40 million FETs to the exchange, worth about $43.17 million.

Tether Treasury issues 1 billion USDT on Tron chain, and has issued 8 billion USDT so far this year

According to Lookonchain monitoring, Tether Treasury issued an additional $1 billion USDT on the Tron network 4 hours ago. Since 2025, Tether has issued a total of $8 billion USDT on the Tron chain and destroyed $1 billion USDT on the Ethereum chain.

Financing

Magic Eden acquires decentralized exchange Slingshot

NFT platform Magic Eden has completed the acquisition of decentralized trading platform Slingshot. Magic Eden said that this move will promote its vision of building a cross-chain asset trading platform, supporting 8M+ tokens, covering all chains (including Bitcoin, which will be launched soon) and without the need for cross-bridges or centralized exchanges.

Web3 social media platform Wunder.Social completes $50 million in financing

According to CoinDesk, Web3 social media platform Wunder.Social announced the completion of a $50 million financing round led by Rollman Management. Wunder.Social said in the announcement that the project uses blockchain technology to verify user identities, thereby eliminating robots, and shares advertising revenue with users, allowing users to fund the causes they care about. The company plans to issue tokens later this month, and potential users who are interested can register on the company's website. The project also announced that Ryan Martin, former marketing director of TikTok, has joined Wunder.Social as chief marketing officer.

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
バイナンスコイン
BNB$654.54+1.03%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.000069+4.70%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 20:14
Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

A simulated quantum stress test conducted using OpenAI’s ChatGPT o3 model has raised fresh concerns about the future of digital assets. The simulation explores a hypothetical breakthrough in quantum computing by 2026 that would render many of today’s cryptographic standards obsolete, potentially leading to widespread collapse across the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Quantum computers use qubits, which can exist in multiple states at once due to the principles of superposition and entanglement. This allows them to perform complex calculations at speeds far beyond what is possible with classical machines. According to o3, a sudden leap in quantum capability, such as the development of a 10,000-qubit fault-tolerant machine with sufficiently low error rates, could break the security systems underpinning major blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. ChatGPT o3 Warns of ‘Q-Day’ Extinction Risk for Blockchains o3 raised red flags across the crypto industry, warning that the rise of quantum computing—referred to as “Q-Day”—could pose an extinction-level threat to major blockchains. At the heart of blockchain security lies the asymmetric cryptography model: private keys generate public keys , but not the other way around. This one-way function is what secures digital wallets and signs transactions. Quantum computers might sound like another buzzword in the tech world, yet their threat to #cryptocurrency is very real and approaching fast. Scientists may differ on the timeline, but they all agree: “Q-day” is not a matter of if, but when. #Bitcoin https://t.co/SdH4NiTMoo — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 13, 2024 Quantum computing breaks this assumption. Using algorithms like Peter Shor’s , proven in theory to efficiently factor large numbers, quantum systems could reverse-engineer private keys from public data. “A chain is only as secure as its signatures,” the model warns. “Once signatures break, the chain breaks.” The o3 model stress-tested major blockchain protocols under a Q-Day scenario in which quantum machines can break cryptographic standards like ECDSA and RSA. The findings are sobering. Bitcoin: Legacy Risk and No Governance Pathway Bitcoin, which still uses the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm ( ECDSA ), was flagged as particularly vulnerable. As noted by o3, a significant portion of BTC remains locked in legacy wallets with no quantum-resistant protections. A 2020 Deloitte study further estimated that up to 25% of Bitcoin holdings could be compromised, especially coins stored in exposed or reused addresses. Data from Project Eleven reinforces this concern: over 6.2 million BTC, worth approximately $648 billion, are stored in addresses with exposed public keys. This translates to more than 10 million wallets that could be at risk once quantum computers achieve sufficient decryption power. 🚀 @Tether_to CEO @paoloardoino has warned that quantum computing could eventually pose a threat to inactive Bitcoin wallets. #Bitcoin #Quantum https://t.co/u8DCYrTjYw — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) February 9, 2025 The problem is compounded by Bitcoin’s structural rigidity. What has long been praised as Bitcoin’s strength , its conservative dev culture and emphasis on protocol stability, now poses a liability. In a crisis, Bitcoin’s inability to adapt quickly could delay vital countermeasures. As OpenAI’s o3 model puts it, “Bitcoin’s survival isn’t cryptographic—it’s sociopolitical. Without preemptive upgrades, post-Q-Day drains will begin within days of the breakthrough.” While discussions around post-quantum signature schemes like XMSS or Dilithium have occurred within Bitcoin Core, no concrete implementation or accepted BIP exists. The introduction of lattice-based alternatives (e.g., Falcon) remains theoretical, with no set roadmap. According to o3, Bitcoin network survival would likely depend on one of two strategies: A politically contentious fork to a quantum-safe Bitcoin variant A preemptive key rotation or shielding mechanism that avoids exposed legacy keys Ethereum: More Adaptable, But Still At Risk While Ethereum shares Bitcoin’s cryptographic vulnerability, relying on the ECDSA, it ranks significantly higher in adaptability. The o3 model flagged Ethereum’s active developer community, rapid upgrade history, and flexible governance as key assets in navigating a post-quantum scenario. Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum has demonstrated the capacity to coordinate complex transitions. The DAO fork, Ethereum 2.0 Merge , and the Shapella upgrade all serve as precedent for community-driven protocol evolution. “Ethereum can adapt,” o3 concluded, “but only if it moves quickly.” Still, the shift to post-quantum cryptography would require extensive infrastructure overhauls. These include wallet standards, signature validation rules in smart contracts, Layer-2 rollups, and developer tooling. Many of these components were built on cryptographic assumptions that would not hold after a quantum breakthrough. Account abstraction is only half-done The end goal is non-ECDSA accounts (multisigs, key changes, quantum-resistant, privacy protocols (!!)) being true first class citizens A lot of good work recently on aggressively simplifying 7701 to make this happen https://t.co/j66geDAoC8 — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) April 27, 2025 The o3 model simulation emphasized this point, saying, “Ethereum is the only major L1 chain with a plausible fast-track governance protocol for quantum threats. But most dApps on Ethereum aren’t ready.” However, Ethereum’s programmability, a defining strength, also creates a unique risk surface. Millions of deployed smart contracts, including financial primitives on protocols like Uniswap, Aave, and MakerDAO, use static cryptographic calls vulnerable to quantum decryption. Many are immutable and cannot be patched after deployment. That said, proxy patterns and upgradeable architectures like OpenZeppelin’s implementation give some contracts a pathway for modification. But these only apply where foresight was used. Vast portions of Ethereum’s contract base may be impossible to rescue post-Q-Day without chain-wide intervention. For Ethereum to remain viable in a post-Q-Day world, o3 noted the following actions will be necessary: Roll out hybrid cryptographic wallets supporting post-quantum signature layers (e.g., Falcon, Dilithium). Incentivize or mandate critical dApps to adopt quantum-safe signature schemes in proxy contracts. Leverage Layer-2s for isolated asset migration and transaction validation under new cryptographic rules. Coordinate a network-wide “key rotation” event with community buy-in, governance clarity, and tooling support. Other Chains and DeFi: Varying Levels of Readiness Algorand: Purpose-Built for the Quantum Era Among all the Layer-1 chains o3 analyzed, Algorand emerged as one of the most quantum-resilient. Designed with future-proofing in mind, the protocol already incorporates cryptographic innovations such as Verifiable Random Functions (VRFs), and it has actively explored lattice-based encryption methods like NTRU, a class of cryptography believed to be quantum-resistant. “If Q-Day hits in 2026,” the o3 model observed, “Algorand is one of the only chains with a 12-month adaptation head start.” Algorand’s pipelined Byzantine Fault Tolerant (BFT) consensus rotates validator keys regularly, reducing the exposure window of any single cryptographic signature. More on Algorand's post-quantum technology: https://t.co/NIQEnbER0P — Algorand Foundation (@AlgoFoundation) May 27, 2025 According to o3, its structured governance and fast finality also enhance its ability to implement protocol-level upgrades quickly in the face of emerging threats. Polkadot: Modular Agility Meets Cryptographic Risk Polkadot ranked just behind Algorand in terms of readiness. The network’s parachain architecture allows semi-independent blockchains to run in parallel, each potentially adopting its own quantum-resilient cryptography without waiting for a full network-wide consensus. According to o3, this modularity offers developers the freedom to implement post-quantum upgrades on a per-parachain basis. However, Polkadot currently relies on Schnorr-based BLS signatures , which are vulnerable to quantum attacks. Still, its OpenGov system and decentralized treasury could support rapid upgrade cycles when needed. Cardano: Academic Rigor, Operational Drag Cardano presents a paradox. It is one of the few blockchain platforms deeply invested in the academic exploration of post-quantum cryptographic techniques, including both lattice- and hash-based signature schemes. o3 noted that Cardano’s extended UTXO model also provides a more modular smart contract framework, which may ease the migration to new cryptographic primitives. Post-Quantum Cardano https://t.co/MpNWSo8KWm — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) February 20, 2025 However, Cardano still relies on Ed25519 signatures, which are quantum-susceptible, according to o3. And while its Voltaire governance phase is intended to support decentralized decision-making for protocol upgrades, it remains under development. As the o3 model put it, “If crypto were judged on whitepapers alone, Cardano would thrive. But Q-Day doesn’t wait for peer review.” Privacy Coins: From Anonymity to Liability Privacy-focused cryptocurrencies like Monero and Zcash face a uniquely grim outlook. Their core innovations of ring signatures, stealth addresses, and zero-knowledge proofs offer strong protections against classical decryption but may provide little defense against quantum attacks. o3 noted that quantum algorithms capable of breaking elliptic curve cryptography could dismantle the projects’ anonymity features, exposing past transactions and rendering current privacy guarantees moot. Compounding the threat is the pseudonymous governance model, which makes coordinated upgrades or overhauls difficult. “Quantum computing doesn’t just de-anonymize Monero,” the o3 warned, “it breaks its reason to exist. Privacy becomes exposure.” DeFi Protocols: Collateral Damage from Layer-1 Failures Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, particularly those built atop Ethereum such as Aave, Compound, and MakerDAO, face second-order vulnerabilities. While these protocols do not directly implement ECDSA at their core, they depend entirely on Ethereum’s base-layer security. If Ethereum’s signature scheme were compromised and Layer-1 wallets became exposed, the smart contracts securing billions in TVL (Total Value Locked) would be undermined; regardless of whether the dApps themselves were quantum-aware. o3 summarized the cascading risk simply: “If the base layer fails, so does the application.” Compounding the issue is the immutability of many smart contracts. While some DeFi platforms use proxy architectures for upgrades, many early deployments do not, making them inflexible in crisis scenarios. Meme Coins and High-Beta Tokens: Virtually Defenseless At the other end of the spectrum lie meme coins and low-infrastructure tokens, which the o3 model described as “nearly defenseless.” These tokens typically lack development teams, formal governance mechanisms, or upgrade paths, leaving them acutely vulnerable to any sudden shifts in cryptographic assumptions. In the event of Q-Day, such tokens would likely suffer immediate liquidity shocks, with whales offloading positions to avoid permanent loss. The community might attempt to fork the project onto a new chain, but without technical leadership, meaningful migration is unlikely. Who Is Ready for Q-Day? The o3 simulation’s sector-by-sector stress test does not predict which coins will succeed in market terms, but rather which systems have the structural capacity to survive a game-changing leap in computational power. Based on cryptographic architecture, governance agility, and ongoing research, the post-quantum readiness landscape looks like this: Best Positioned Today Apart from Algorand , Polkadot , Ethereum, and Cardano mentioned above, these other coins have been noted to be well positioned in the case of a Q-day. Cosmos Ecosystem (ATOM, Juno, Osmosis) Cosmos shares Polkadot’s modular philosophy. Independent zones (chains) communicate through IBC (Inter-Blockchain Communication), allowing sovereign upgrades. Projects like Juno and Osmosis have agile governance models and could implement PQC locally. Avalanche (AVAX) Employs a DAG-optimized consensus model (Snowball/Snowman), which increases redundancy and communication between subnets. Subnets (custom blockchains) can adopt PQC signatures independently. Governance is emerging, but the tech is flexible. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) A sharded blockchain with scalability and flexibility at its core. It already supports contract-based key rotation and multi-signature accounts, making future cryptographic migration plausible Tezos (XTZ) Tezos was one of the first blockchains to emphasize formal on-chain governance and self-amending protocols. It supports Michelson , a low-level functional language that allows for cryptographic primitives to be upgraded via governance proposals without forks. Radix (XRD) Radix uses a unique consensus model (Cerberus) and is focused on developer experience and modular architecture. While not currently post-quantum, its component-based DeFi engine and structured governance may allow for faster quantum-proof upgrades. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Built on hashgraph consensus (not a blockchain), Hedera offers high throughput and ABFT (asynchronous Byzantine fault tolerance). Its enterprise focus includes forward-looking cryptographic considerations, and the council-led governance can act quickly. Most At Risk Monero , Shiba Inu and ERC-20 tokens, Dogecoin , Bitcoin was noted by o3 to have critical quantum-exposure risks , either due to obsolete cryptographic foundations, rigid governance, or a total dependency on vulnerable Layer-1 infrastructure. Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Dash (DASH): All forked from or closely related to Bitcoin, they inherit the same ECDSA vulnerabilities without demonstrating meaningful governance innovation or PQC research. Conclusion The takeaway is not to panic, but to prioritize strategic risk awareness . Quantum computing is not a hypothetical threat; it is an inevitable one . What remains uncertain is when it will become powerful enough to break widely used public-key cryptography. For blockchain projects, the prudent move isn’t to predict Q-Day’s exact date but to build architectures that can flex when it does arrive. That includes investing in research, improving governance, abstracting cryptography, and educating communities on quantum resilience.
Core DAO
CORE$0.5331+2.73%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004145+1.49%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.008657-2.81%
ヘデラ
HBAR$0.15205+3.13%
Radix
XRD$0.006762-1.29%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/30 06:45
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
Share
PANews2025/06/29 23:30

