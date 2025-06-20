BTC/SOL/ADA June Forecast: Who Will Lead the Rise and How to Plan Cloud Mining in Advance?

2025/06/20 00:21
Crypto’s on Fire in June 2025 – BTC, SOL, ADA All Surging

Bitcoin（BTC) breaks past $100K, drawing renewed interest from investors worldwide. Solana (SOL) is up nearly 40% thanks to explosive DeFi and GameFi growth. Cardano (ADA) is quietly accumulating potential energy. The next time the market explodes, it may more than double.

Retail is chasing green candles. Institutions are quietly buying. But the biggest winners this cycle aren’t traders – they’re the ones who own the hashrate.

FansHash Mining – the platform that the smartest cryptocurrency players are flocking to.

Stop Trading Coins – Start Printing Them

FansHash Mining isn’t just another “cloud mining” site. It’s a next-gen, automated crypto income machine. No hardware. No tech skills. No startup capital.

Just a phone or laptop, and you could earn up to $79,600 per day, on autopilot.

This isn’t hype. It’s already happening in 150+ countries.

Why FansHash Mining Leads the Pack

Platform Power:

  • Integrated with top-tier machines from WhatsMiner, Bitmain, and Canaan.
  • It has the world’s leading XRP cloud mining pool, which is operated and maintained by a professional technical team around the clock.
  • It adopts 100% clean energy drive system, which has higher efficiency and lower energy consumption.

User Experience:

  • UK-registered since 2017, FCA-certified, serving 5M+ users globally.
  • $18 welcome bonus for every new user – no deposit needed.
  • Give away 100 yuan mining contract, which can generate income every day.
  • Supports BTC, ETH, DOGE, LTC, and more. Switch freely between coins.
  • Daily payouts, instant withdrawals, fully transparent earnings.
  • 24/7 live support to keep you mining and earning smoothly.

This Isn’t Just a Platform – It’s a Wealth Engine

FansHash is rewriting what mining means. Not a server room. Not a tech hobby. But a fully optimized, automated, green-powered system designed to generate wealth.

We’re here for everyone who wants real, scalable, passive crypto income.

Still Wondering How to Make Money in Crypto? This Is It

Stop betting on coin price swings. Start owning the engine behind the coins.

The next crypto gold rush won’t be driven by speculation – it’ll be powered by infrastructure. FansHash Mining is already ahead of the curve.

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, AguilaTrades increased its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC, worth approximately US$238 million. Previously, James Wynn had closed his Bitcoin
