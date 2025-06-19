Musk’s X to offer investment and trading in ‘super app’: report

Crypto.news
2025/06/19 22:14
RWAX
APP$0.006469+1.72%
OFFICIAL MUSK
MUSK$0.0001075-10.56%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001241+0.73%

X, formerly Twitter, is looking to enhance its “super app” credentials with the rollout of in-app investment and trading features.

According to a report by the Financial Times, the social media platform, which has gained significant traction since Elon Musk acquired it in October 2022, is eyeing the new functionality as part of a broader plan to evolve into an all-in-one financial app.

Musk’s Tesla was among the first major companies to buy Bitcoin (BTC) and his crypto-related posts have included nods to some of the market’s top memecoins.

Musk’s plans for X

X has increasingly become a top platform for social engagement and news, with Musk among its most vocal advocates. In addition to cryptocurrencies, users have called for the integration of everyday solutions and services.

X chief executive officer Linda Yaccarino, who succeeded Musk as CEO in June 2023, shared fresh details about what the platform is planning.

She told the Financial Times in an interview that the goal is to bring all financial services to the public through a single app. It’s not just about the ability to, for instance, pay for pizza, she said, but also to make investments or trade assets.

Partnerships and integrations

X recently revealed its partnership with Polymarket, picking the blockchain-based platform as its official prediction market partner.

The move follows Musk’s comments on launching a peer-to-peer digital wallet service, dubbed X Money. Notably, this is expected to be a collaboration with payments giant Visa.

In her remarks, Yaccarino confirmed that the upcoming trading and investment features will initially be available to users in the United States. A broader rollout will aim to offer global users services such as merchandise purchases and tipping.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
バイナンスコイン
BNB$655.2+0.99%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.000069-23.33%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 20:14
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
Share
PANews2025/06/29 23:30
AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, AguilaTrades increased its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC, worth approximately US$238 million. Previously, James Wynn had closed his Bitcoin
ビットコイン
BTC$108,300+0.93%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0004222-8.61%
Share
PANews2025/06/29 18:44

Trending News

More

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

BIS: Trump's criticism of Fed rate decisions does not threaten its independence

Nigerian man pleads guilty in US for money laundering and "pig killing" scheme