French National Assembly temporarily rejects Bitcoin mining proposal due to procedural issues

2025/06/19
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Bitcoin.com, the French National Assembly recently rejected a proposal for an amendment on Bitcoin mining. The proposal suggested studying the possibility of using France's excess electricity for Bitcoin mining to optimize nuclear power grid operations. The proposal was rejected without being discussed due to procedural issues, specifically based on Article 98 of the parliamentary procedural rules.

If the proposal is passed, France will become one of the few countries, after El Salvador and Bhutan, to include Bitcoin mining in its national energy strategy. Analysts pointed out that it would be difficult to submit similar proposals again in the short term, as Bitcoin mining is still considered an environmental threat in France. The parliament said that the rejection was only for the form of the proposal, and a more concise amendment may be submitted in the future.

