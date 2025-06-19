Economic Daily published an article: There are unstable risks behind stablecoins

PANews
2025/06/19 14:24
LayerNet
NET$0.00013591+0.27%

PANews reported on June 19 that China Economic Net's Economic Daily published an article today titled "There are Unstable Risks Behind Stablecoins", saying that the stablecoin market has continued to heat up recently, and Circle's 168% surge on its first day of listing has attracted great attention from the market. The current global stablecoin market value has reached 250 billion US dollars, an increase of more than 11 times in five years, and USDT's market share exceeds 60%. Experts pointed out that stablecoins integrate encryption transparency and legal currency stability, and have both payment and hedging functions, attracting institutional layout. However, at the same time, its high dependence on anchored assets, transparency differences and regulatory lags still exist, and the risk of decoupling and repayment pressure cannot be ignored. Future regulatory coordination and technical interoperability will determine its global prospects.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
バイナンスコイン
BNB$654.86+0.96%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.000069-23.33%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 20:14
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
Share
PANews2025/06/29 23:30
6 Reasons SPY Could Be One of the Most Used Tokens in the Next Bull Run: Presale Could End Soon

6 Reasons SPY Could Be One of the Most Used Tokens in the Next Bull Run: Presale Could End Soon

The next bull run is likely going to reward crypto projects with real utility, not just hype. Speculation can only go so far, but what matters most is whether a token does something useful. This utility is making SPY unique even from its presale. SPY is the native token of SpacePay, a platform that lets.. The post 6 Reasons SPY Could Be One of the Most Used Tokens in the Next Bull Run: Presale Could End Soon appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
Notcoin
NOT$0.0019+4.74%
ハイパーリキッド
HYPE$39.79+5.74%
Farcana
FAR$0.000357-8.46%
Realy
REAL$0.0039+3.72%
NodeGO Token
GO$----%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/06/30 02:17

Trending News

More

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

6 Reasons SPY Could Be One of the Most Used Tokens in the Next Bull Run: Presale Could End Soon

AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

BIS: Trump's criticism of Fed rate decisions does not threaten its independence