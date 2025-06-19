Cork Protocol attackers transferred 4,530 ETH to new addresses, involving more than 10 million US dollars

2025/06/19 14:17
PANews reported on June 19 that according to PeckShieldAlert monitoring, the wallet address marked as the Cork Protocol attacker transferred 4,530.59 ETH (about 11.4 million US dollars) to the new address 0xFC0A…CDff4 .

