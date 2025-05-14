Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

PANews
2025/05/14 09:00
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015832-0.66%
Autonomi
ANT$0.0714+0.99%
Allo
RWA$0.005735+2.37%

Author: Nancy, PANews

As the global asset tokenization wave sweeps across the world, Hong Kong is becoming a key testing ground for on-chain asset layout. Recently, on-chain layout is also experiencing an accelerated evolution: on the one hand, the Hong Kong government has launched multiple measures to promote tokenization experiments, and on the other hand, many Internet and traditional financial companies such as JD Technology, Futu Securities, Ant Digits and Guotai Junan are actively promoting RWA layout.

According to PANews, many domestic companies holding physical assets have also heard the news and are seeking to put their assets on the chain for tokenized financing. The most common compliance solution is to confirm the ownership of domestic assets on the alliance chain, then set up a main body in Hong Kong to control domestic assets, and then issue tokens for financing. Such companies range from agriculture to new energy to real estate, and the essence of exploring RWA (real asset tokenization) is still for financing, but Hong Kong's RWA industry is still crossing the river by feeling the stones.

As Hong Kong RWA accelerates, many institutions accelerate their layout on the blockchain

The on-chainization of real assets is becoming a key fulcrum for the deep integration of TradeFi and crypto finance, and a "two-way" financial revolution is accelerating in Hong Kong. In recent months, companies such as JD Technology, Ant Digits, Guotai Junan International, China Carbon Neutrality, and HashKey Chain have been deeply involved in the innovation and implementation of the RWA field through different paths such as stablecoin issuance, traditional asset tokenization, and RWA infrastructure construction.

JD Technology: Issue stablecoins in Hong Kong to promote RWA layout

According to Zero One Think Tank, JD Technology Group recently released a number of RWA-related job recruitment information on BOSS Zhipin, positioning it as "the company's strategic layout in the field of combining new energy and blockchain". The recruitment positions include product director of asset management system and solution director, who are mainly responsible for the asset management system design, asset acquisition and industrialization of new energy asset RWA. It is worth noting that JD explicitly requires that product design be seamlessly connected with JD Stablecoin and digital RMB. At the same time, JD Technology Group is also recruiting a position for "Overseas Financial Business Development", with a focus on promoting the implementation of stablecoin business.

In July last year, JD.com announced its plan to enter the stablecoin market, and plans to issue the stablecoin JD-HKD in Hong Kong, which is pegged to the Hong Kong dollar at a 1:1 ratio. The stablecoin reserve consists of highly liquid and reliable assets, which will be safely stored in independent accounts of licensed financial institutions, and the integrity of the reserve will be verified through regular disclosure and audit reports. At present, the project has officially entered the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's stablecoin sandbox pilot.

It is worth mentioning that JD.com's JD Coinlink Technology (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. (JINGDONG Coinlink) has also reached cooperation with Tianxing Bank, which was jointly established by Xiaomi Group and AMTD Group. As a licensed virtual bank, Tianxing Bank will provide financial compliance support for JD.com to explore cross-border payment solutions based on stablecoins under the stablecoin sandbox framework of the HKMA. The bank is 50.30% controlled by Xiaomi Group and 44.11% by Futu Group.

In order to further advance the stablecoin strategy, in March this year, JD.com also announced the recruitment of stablecoin policy researchers, who are required to have a deep financial background and policy research capabilities, focus on domestic and foreign stablecoin policies and regulations, and maintain communication with regulators.

Regarding the issuance of stablecoins, Dr. Jianguang Shen, Vice President of JD Group, pointed out in a recent speech that stablecoins are decentralized commercial issuances at the company level, and are subject to minor fluctuations due to macroeconomic factors. JD issued stablecoins to further enhance JD's global supply chain and cross-border payment capabilities. Once stablecoins are approved for issuance in Hong Kong, they are expected to be launched in multiple countries and regions, but they still need to follow the regulatory rules of different countries. For example, the EU MiCA requires the establishment of a company and the application for a license locally, while Japan can accept the issuance of Hong Kong coins. JD will actively promote global compliance layout and build a stablecoin infrastructure.

Ant Financial: Technology and scenarios advance together, and RWA layout accelerates

Since 2024, Ant Digits has begun to accelerate its layout in the RWA field. In May, as one of the first participants in the private sector, Ant Digits joined the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's Ensemble project sandbox to participate in tokenized deposit technology testing, asset tokenization scenario exploration and industry standard formulation, and subsequently recruited RWA architects in Hong Kong. Subsequently, Ant Digits frequently made moves in RWA applications, such as cooperating with Sui to promote RWA tokenization in the ESG (environment, society and governance) field, joining hands with green energy service provider GCL Energy to successfully complete the first domestic RWA case based on photovoltaic physical assets involving RMB 200 million, cooperating with Conflux Tree Graph Chain to jointly participate in China's first green energy swap asset RWA project, and providing technical support for the world's first RWA for battery swap physical assets of the Patrol Eagle Group.

While continuing to expand application scenarios, Ant Digits is also deepening the construction of its technical foundation. For example, in October last year, Ant Chain, a subsidiary of Ant Digits, first unveiled its "two chains and one bridge" platform for RWA business, aiming to help more mainland new energy assets go to Hong Kong RWA and realize technology empowerment of physical assets. In April this year, Ant Digits' open-source new generation blockchain virtual machine DTVM integrated the large language model development framework SmartCogent, and is fully compatible with the Ethereum ecosystem, which can eliminate the language barriers of cross-platform development for RWA scenario developers.

Earlier this month, Ant Digital launched Jovay, a Layer2 blockchain for overseas markets. This is a high-performance trusted blockchain platform designed specifically for RWA transactions, supporting 100,000 TPS and 100 millisecond response time. Jovay uses TEE and zk dual-proof systems, which can seamlessly connect to Layer1 blockchains such as Ethereum, helping to transform global new energy assets into tradable digital assets.

Guotai Junan International: Officially Launching Tokenized Securities Business

On May 11, Guotai Junan International issued a statement saying that according to the "Circular on Intermediaries Engaged in Tokenized Securities-Related Activities" issued by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, it submitted relevant business plans for the tokenized securities distribution business and the digital bond issuance business respectively, and both have been confirmed by the regulators to have no further issues.

The agency stated that Guotai Junan International submitted a wealth management-related business plan to the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission on January 21, 2025, intending to distribute tokenized securities to customers or provide advice on tokenized securities on the basis of existing securities transactions. The types of tokenized securities covered by the plan include: structured products linked to multiple underlying assets (such as structured notes, over-the-counter derivatives), SFC-approved funds and non-approved funds, and bonds. The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission sent a confirmation email on May 7, 2025, and there were no further questions about the plan. At the same time, Guotai Junan International submitted a digital bond issuance business plan to the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission on the basis of its existing bond issuance business. In the future, it will be able to serve as an overall coordinator, syndicated capital market intermediary or delivery bank in digital bond issuance projects. The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission has confirmed on April 2, 2025 that there are no further questions about the plan.

China’s carbon neutrality: plans to promote green asset tokenization

Earlier this month, China Carbon Neutral, a Hong Kong-listed company, announced that it had signed a strategic partnership framework agreement with Gower Street Holdings Limited (Gower Street Group), and the two parties will carry out equity cooperation, business cooperation and other multi-field collaboration. According to the agreement, China Carbon Neutral will consider strategically investing in CSpro, a security token issuance platform under Gower Street Group, and jointly explore the development of innovative financial instruments in the field of green assets under the rule of law and regulatory framework of Hong Kong, and promote the implementation of green asset tokenization projects including carbon assets.

HashKey Chain: Has reached RWA on-chain cooperation with more than 200 institutions

In March this year, HashKey Chain announced that the tokenized USD money market fund CPIC Estable MMF initiated and managed by China Pacific Insurance Investment Management (Hong Kong) has been successfully deployed to HashKey Chain, and the subscription scale reached US$100 million on the first day of operation. Through the deployment on HashKey Chain, CPIC Estable MMF can provide digital asset allocation tools for institutional investors. In the same month, HashKey Group and Bosera Funds (International) Co., Ltd. announced that the jointly launched Hong Kong dollar and US dollar money market ETF tokenization program has been approved by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). This is the world's first pair of tokenized money market ETFs and one of the important projects in the Ensemble sandbox project of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) to explore innovative tokenization of RWA.

According to HashKey Eco Labs CEO Kay, as of now, the HashKey Chain team has carried out in-depth docking with more than 200 institutions, involving traditional financial institutions, asset management companies, technology companies and Web3 native projects and other fields to reach RWA chain cooperation intentions. They are exploring the tokenization of traditional financial products such as money market funds (MMF), ETFs, bonds, etc., and achieving 7×24 hours global market access, real-time transactions and capital efficiency improvement through blockchain.

As Wall Street accelerates blockchain adoption, how can Hong Kong seize new RWA heights?

At present, the main force driving global tokenization innovation still comes from the United States. Represented by traditional Wall Street financial institutions such as BlackRock, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, they are accelerating the inflow of traditional funds into the chain through the Bitcoin spot ETF channel and the tokenization of traditional assets.

At the same time, the United States has taken the lead in providing policy support, including the new SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, who also made it clear at the latest crypto roundtable that the migration of securities from off-chain systems to on-chain systems is similar to the evolution of audio recordings from vinyl records to cassette tapes to digital software decades ago. This change is expected to completely transform the securities market through new ways of issuance, trading, holding and use. The SEC must keep up with the pace of innovation and assess whether the existing regulatory framework needs to be adjusted to accommodate the development of on-chain securities and other crypto assets. At the same time, regulators should establish a reasonable regulatory framework for the crypto asset market, formulate clear rules to regulate issuance, custody and trading, and continue to crack down on illegal activities.

In contrast, Hong Kong companies are relatively cautious in their development of RWA tokenization. However, as we all know, Hong Kong itself has abundant financial resources. Its financial infrastructure, mature capital market and efficient regulatory system make Hong Kong one of the global financial centers. As an innovative financial tool, once RWA is promoted on a larger scale in Hong Kong, tokenization will show huge growth potential in traditional finance, thereby promoting the further deepening and globalization of Hong Kong's financial market.

Hong Kong institutions are conservative about RWA tokenization, mainly due to the strict compliance requirements. Hong Kong's financial regulatory system focuses on robustness and compliance, ensuring that financial innovation does not compromise market stability and transparency. Therefore, how to achieve innovation under the premise of complying with Hong Kong's legal framework and regulatory policies is an important challenge facing local institutions. And as mentioned at the beginning of the article, some compliance paths have been explored in practice. In addition to compliance, the reason why the industry pays attention to the regulatory attitude is that the policy rumors directly affect the flow of funds. At present, RWA assets are ready to go, and the situation of funds on the market is more concerned by everyone.

However, Hong Kong is actually in a positive attitude towards tokenization policies. For example, the Ensemble project launched by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) aims to explore the feasibility of tokenized assets in actual application scenarios through sandbox testing, which is of great significance for promoting market understanding and application. In addition, Hong Kong is exploring Hong Kong dollar stablecoins and working hard to establish a stablecoin regulatory framework, including the "Stablecoin Bill" which is scheduled to resume the second reading debate at the Legislative Council meeting on May 21. If the bill is passed, the Monetary Authority will speed up the approval of stablecoin-related licenses to provide the market with a clearer regulatory environment. Not only that, Hong Kong government officials are also optimistic about the prospects of tokenization. For example, the speech of the Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, Paul Chan, further shows that Hong Kong not only hopes to promote the tokenization of assets such as gold, but also is committed to promoting the integration of the real economy through digital finance.

Hong Kong also supports blockchain technology. For example, according to the ThreeDAO official account, Dr. Xiao Feng, founder of Wanxiang Blockchain, once suggested to Vitalik, founder of Ethereum, that the Ethereum Foundation set up an office in Hong Kong. Xiao Feng pointed out that blockchain developers are mainly concentrated in the English and Chinese worlds, and losing the Chinese market means losing important global developer resources. China's technical departments, government agencies and developer groups respect Ethereum technology and suggest that the Foundation should not stay away from the Chinese market.

Now, with the participation of many leading companies mentioned above, it may bring confidence to more Hong Kong companies that are on the sidelines, and provide them with reference and motivation.

In general, as more and more institutions around the world accelerate the tokenization of financial assets, the development space of the RWA track is being further opened up, and Hong Kong has also ushered in an important policy opportunity and development window. Therefore, in the face of increasingly clear policy orientations and increasingly mature technical paths, Hong Kong should, on the basis of ensuring financial stability and compliance, moderately release innovative experimental space, promote more traditional institutions from waiting to practice, guide more traditional financial funds to enter the market, and accelerate the local development of the RWA ecosystem and global integration.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
バイナンスコイン
BNB$654.54+1.03%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.000069+4.70%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 20:14
Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

A simulated quantum stress test conducted using OpenAI’s ChatGPT o3 model has raised fresh concerns about the future of digital assets. The simulation explores a hypothetical breakthrough in quantum computing by 2026 that would render many of today’s cryptographic standards obsolete, potentially leading to widespread collapse across the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Quantum computers use qubits, which can exist in multiple states at once due to the principles of superposition and entanglement. This allows them to perform complex calculations at speeds far beyond what is possible with classical machines. According to o3, a sudden leap in quantum capability, such as the development of a 10,000-qubit fault-tolerant machine with sufficiently low error rates, could break the security systems underpinning major blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. ChatGPT o3 Warns of ‘Q-Day’ Extinction Risk for Blockchains o3 raised red flags across the crypto industry, warning that the rise of quantum computing—referred to as “Q-Day”—could pose an extinction-level threat to major blockchains. At the heart of blockchain security lies the asymmetric cryptography model: private keys generate public keys , but not the other way around. This one-way function is what secures digital wallets and signs transactions. Quantum computers might sound like another buzzword in the tech world, yet their threat to #cryptocurrency is very real and approaching fast. Scientists may differ on the timeline, but they all agree: “Q-day” is not a matter of if, but when. #Bitcoin https://t.co/SdH4NiTMoo — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 13, 2024 Quantum computing breaks this assumption. Using algorithms like Peter Shor’s , proven in theory to efficiently factor large numbers, quantum systems could reverse-engineer private keys from public data. “A chain is only as secure as its signatures,” the model warns. “Once signatures break, the chain breaks.” The o3 model stress-tested major blockchain protocols under a Q-Day scenario in which quantum machines can break cryptographic standards like ECDSA and RSA. The findings are sobering. Bitcoin: Legacy Risk and No Governance Pathway Bitcoin, which still uses the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm ( ECDSA ), was flagged as particularly vulnerable. As noted by o3, a significant portion of BTC remains locked in legacy wallets with no quantum-resistant protections. A 2020 Deloitte study further estimated that up to 25% of Bitcoin holdings could be compromised, especially coins stored in exposed or reused addresses. Data from Project Eleven reinforces this concern: over 6.2 million BTC, worth approximately $648 billion, are stored in addresses with exposed public keys. This translates to more than 10 million wallets that could be at risk once quantum computers achieve sufficient decryption power. 🚀 @Tether_to CEO @paoloardoino has warned that quantum computing could eventually pose a threat to inactive Bitcoin wallets. #Bitcoin #Quantum https://t.co/u8DCYrTjYw — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) February 9, 2025 The problem is compounded by Bitcoin’s structural rigidity. What has long been praised as Bitcoin’s strength , its conservative dev culture and emphasis on protocol stability, now poses a liability. In a crisis, Bitcoin’s inability to adapt quickly could delay vital countermeasures. As OpenAI’s o3 model puts it, “Bitcoin’s survival isn’t cryptographic—it’s sociopolitical. Without preemptive upgrades, post-Q-Day drains will begin within days of the breakthrough.” While discussions around post-quantum signature schemes like XMSS or Dilithium have occurred within Bitcoin Core, no concrete implementation or accepted BIP exists. The introduction of lattice-based alternatives (e.g., Falcon) remains theoretical, with no set roadmap. According to o3, Bitcoin network survival would likely depend on one of two strategies: A politically contentious fork to a quantum-safe Bitcoin variant A preemptive key rotation or shielding mechanism that avoids exposed legacy keys Ethereum: More Adaptable, But Still At Risk While Ethereum shares Bitcoin’s cryptographic vulnerability, relying on the ECDSA, it ranks significantly higher in adaptability. The o3 model flagged Ethereum’s active developer community, rapid upgrade history, and flexible governance as key assets in navigating a post-quantum scenario. Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum has demonstrated the capacity to coordinate complex transitions. The DAO fork, Ethereum 2.0 Merge , and the Shapella upgrade all serve as precedent for community-driven protocol evolution. “Ethereum can adapt,” o3 concluded, “but only if it moves quickly.” Still, the shift to post-quantum cryptography would require extensive infrastructure overhauls. These include wallet standards, signature validation rules in smart contracts, Layer-2 rollups, and developer tooling. Many of these components were built on cryptographic assumptions that would not hold after a quantum breakthrough. Account abstraction is only half-done The end goal is non-ECDSA accounts (multisigs, key changes, quantum-resistant, privacy protocols (!!)) being true first class citizens A lot of good work recently on aggressively simplifying 7701 to make this happen https://t.co/j66geDAoC8 — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) April 27, 2025 The o3 model simulation emphasized this point, saying, “Ethereum is the only major L1 chain with a plausible fast-track governance protocol for quantum threats. But most dApps on Ethereum aren’t ready.” However, Ethereum’s programmability, a defining strength, also creates a unique risk surface. Millions of deployed smart contracts, including financial primitives on protocols like Uniswap, Aave, and MakerDAO, use static cryptographic calls vulnerable to quantum decryption. Many are immutable and cannot be patched after deployment. That said, proxy patterns and upgradeable architectures like OpenZeppelin’s implementation give some contracts a pathway for modification. But these only apply where foresight was used. Vast portions of Ethereum’s contract base may be impossible to rescue post-Q-Day without chain-wide intervention. For Ethereum to remain viable in a post-Q-Day world, o3 noted the following actions will be necessary: Roll out hybrid cryptographic wallets supporting post-quantum signature layers (e.g., Falcon, Dilithium). Incentivize or mandate critical dApps to adopt quantum-safe signature schemes in proxy contracts. Leverage Layer-2s for isolated asset migration and transaction validation under new cryptographic rules. Coordinate a network-wide “key rotation” event with community buy-in, governance clarity, and tooling support. Other Chains and DeFi: Varying Levels of Readiness Algorand: Purpose-Built for the Quantum Era Among all the Layer-1 chains o3 analyzed, Algorand emerged as one of the most quantum-resilient. Designed with future-proofing in mind, the protocol already incorporates cryptographic innovations such as Verifiable Random Functions (VRFs), and it has actively explored lattice-based encryption methods like NTRU, a class of cryptography believed to be quantum-resistant. “If Q-Day hits in 2026,” the o3 model observed, “Algorand is one of the only chains with a 12-month adaptation head start.” Algorand’s pipelined Byzantine Fault Tolerant (BFT) consensus rotates validator keys regularly, reducing the exposure window of any single cryptographic signature. More on Algorand's post-quantum technology: https://t.co/NIQEnbER0P — Algorand Foundation (@AlgoFoundation) May 27, 2025 According to o3, its structured governance and fast finality also enhance its ability to implement protocol-level upgrades quickly in the face of emerging threats. Polkadot: Modular Agility Meets Cryptographic Risk Polkadot ranked just behind Algorand in terms of readiness. The network’s parachain architecture allows semi-independent blockchains to run in parallel, each potentially adopting its own quantum-resilient cryptography without waiting for a full network-wide consensus. According to o3, this modularity offers developers the freedom to implement post-quantum upgrades on a per-parachain basis. However, Polkadot currently relies on Schnorr-based BLS signatures , which are vulnerable to quantum attacks. Still, its OpenGov system and decentralized treasury could support rapid upgrade cycles when needed. Cardano: Academic Rigor, Operational Drag Cardano presents a paradox. It is one of the few blockchain platforms deeply invested in the academic exploration of post-quantum cryptographic techniques, including both lattice- and hash-based signature schemes. o3 noted that Cardano’s extended UTXO model also provides a more modular smart contract framework, which may ease the migration to new cryptographic primitives. Post-Quantum Cardano https://t.co/MpNWSo8KWm — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) February 20, 2025 However, Cardano still relies on Ed25519 signatures, which are quantum-susceptible, according to o3. And while its Voltaire governance phase is intended to support decentralized decision-making for protocol upgrades, it remains under development. As the o3 model put it, “If crypto were judged on whitepapers alone, Cardano would thrive. But Q-Day doesn’t wait for peer review.” Privacy Coins: From Anonymity to Liability Privacy-focused cryptocurrencies like Monero and Zcash face a uniquely grim outlook. Their core innovations of ring signatures, stealth addresses, and zero-knowledge proofs offer strong protections against classical decryption but may provide little defense against quantum attacks. o3 noted that quantum algorithms capable of breaking elliptic curve cryptography could dismantle the projects’ anonymity features, exposing past transactions and rendering current privacy guarantees moot. Compounding the threat is the pseudonymous governance model, which makes coordinated upgrades or overhauls difficult. “Quantum computing doesn’t just de-anonymize Monero,” the o3 warned, “it breaks its reason to exist. Privacy becomes exposure.” DeFi Protocols: Collateral Damage from Layer-1 Failures Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, particularly those built atop Ethereum such as Aave, Compound, and MakerDAO, face second-order vulnerabilities. While these protocols do not directly implement ECDSA at their core, they depend entirely on Ethereum’s base-layer security. If Ethereum’s signature scheme were compromised and Layer-1 wallets became exposed, the smart contracts securing billions in TVL (Total Value Locked) would be undermined; regardless of whether the dApps themselves were quantum-aware. o3 summarized the cascading risk simply: “If the base layer fails, so does the application.” Compounding the issue is the immutability of many smart contracts. While some DeFi platforms use proxy architectures for upgrades, many early deployments do not, making them inflexible in crisis scenarios. Meme Coins and High-Beta Tokens: Virtually Defenseless At the other end of the spectrum lie meme coins and low-infrastructure tokens, which the o3 model described as “nearly defenseless.” These tokens typically lack development teams, formal governance mechanisms, or upgrade paths, leaving them acutely vulnerable to any sudden shifts in cryptographic assumptions. In the event of Q-Day, such tokens would likely suffer immediate liquidity shocks, with whales offloading positions to avoid permanent loss. The community might attempt to fork the project onto a new chain, but without technical leadership, meaningful migration is unlikely. Who Is Ready for Q-Day? The o3 simulation’s sector-by-sector stress test does not predict which coins will succeed in market terms, but rather which systems have the structural capacity to survive a game-changing leap in computational power. Based on cryptographic architecture, governance agility, and ongoing research, the post-quantum readiness landscape looks like this: Best Positioned Today Apart from Algorand , Polkadot , Ethereum, and Cardano mentioned above, these other coins have been noted to be well positioned in the case of a Q-day. Cosmos Ecosystem (ATOM, Juno, Osmosis) Cosmos shares Polkadot’s modular philosophy. Independent zones (chains) communicate through IBC (Inter-Blockchain Communication), allowing sovereign upgrades. Projects like Juno and Osmosis have agile governance models and could implement PQC locally. Avalanche (AVAX) Employs a DAG-optimized consensus model (Snowball/Snowman), which increases redundancy and communication between subnets. Subnets (custom blockchains) can adopt PQC signatures independently. Governance is emerging, but the tech is flexible. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) A sharded blockchain with scalability and flexibility at its core. It already supports contract-based key rotation and multi-signature accounts, making future cryptographic migration plausible Tezos (XTZ) Tezos was one of the first blockchains to emphasize formal on-chain governance and self-amending protocols. It supports Michelson , a low-level functional language that allows for cryptographic primitives to be upgraded via governance proposals without forks. Radix (XRD) Radix uses a unique consensus model (Cerberus) and is focused on developer experience and modular architecture. While not currently post-quantum, its component-based DeFi engine and structured governance may allow for faster quantum-proof upgrades. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Built on hashgraph consensus (not a blockchain), Hedera offers high throughput and ABFT (asynchronous Byzantine fault tolerance). Its enterprise focus includes forward-looking cryptographic considerations, and the council-led governance can act quickly. Most At Risk Monero , Shiba Inu and ERC-20 tokens, Dogecoin , Bitcoin was noted by o3 to have critical quantum-exposure risks , either due to obsolete cryptographic foundations, rigid governance, or a total dependency on vulnerable Layer-1 infrastructure. Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Dash (DASH): All forked from or closely related to Bitcoin, they inherit the same ECDSA vulnerabilities without demonstrating meaningful governance innovation or PQC research. Conclusion The takeaway is not to panic, but to prioritize strategic risk awareness . Quantum computing is not a hypothetical threat; it is an inevitable one . What remains uncertain is when it will become powerful enough to break widely used public-key cryptography. For blockchain projects, the prudent move isn’t to predict Q-Day’s exact date but to build architectures that can flex when it does arrive. That includes investing in research, improving governance, abstracting cryptography, and educating communities on quantum resilience.
Core DAO
CORE$0.5331+2.73%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004145+1.49%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.008657-2.81%
ヘデラ
HBAR$0.15205+3.13%
Radix
XRD$0.006762-1.29%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/30 06:45
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
Share
PANews2025/06/29 23:30

Trending News

More

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

BIS: Trump's criticism of Fed rate decisions does not threaten its independence