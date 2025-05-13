PA Daily | Truth Social denies rumors of launching a new meme coin; 17 wallets out of 220 holders before Trump dinner have cleared TRUMP tokens

2025/05/13 17:30
Today's news tips:

Hong Kong crypto investment firm Animoca Brands is planning a New York IPO

Dubai to Accept Cryptocurrency Payments for Government Services in Partnership with Crypto.com

GD Culture Group, a listed company, announced that it will invest $300 million to establish a reserve of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and TRUMP

Truth Social Denies Rumors of Launching a New Meme Coin

Moonshot announces the launch of IKUN ($IKUN), CreatorBuddy ($BUDDY) , and Launch Coin on Believe ($LAUNCHCOIN)

A whale deposited another 10 million USDC into HyperLiquid to increase its short positions on BTC, ETH, and SOL

Four wallets withdrew approximately $23.82 million of NEIRO from CEX in 4 days, accounting for 24.2% of the total supply

17 wallets out of the top 220 holders of Trump’s dinner have liquidated TRUMP tokens

Regulatory/Macro

Arizona governor vetoes two cryptocurrency bills, signs one targeting ATM fraud

According to Decrypt, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed two crypto-related bills on Monday, including SB 1024 to establish a digital asset strategic reserve fund and SB 1373 to allow government agencies to accept crypto payments. Hobbs said in her veto letter that the crypto market is too volatile and is not suitable as an option for public funding. She had previously vetoed SB 1025, which allowed state finances to allocate 10% of their funds to Bitcoin, making the state the 10th state in the United States to veto similar proposals. Hobbs also signed HB 2387, which proposes to strictly regulate crypto ATMs, requiring operators to provide multilingual fraud warnings, transaction hash receipts, and implement daily transaction limits ($2,000/day for new users and $10,500/day for old users). However, Hobbs just signed Bill 2749 last week, allowing the government to keep unclaimed digital assets in their original form, showing that it is still cautious and open to crypto regulation.

Hong Kong crypto investment firm Animoca Brands is planning a New York IPO

According to the Financial Times, Hong Kong crypto investment company Animoca Brands is planning to go public in New York. Co-founder Yat Siu said that the Trump administration's loose regulation of crypto assets has provided a "unique opportunity" to enter the world's largest capital market. Animoca was previously valued at nearly $6 billion, and its investment portfolio includes companies such as OpenSea, Kraken and Consensys. Yat Siu said that the company had not considered going public in the United States last year, but now "the US market has become unmissable." Animoca said it is considering various equity structures and the listing announcement "may be released soon."

Japanese listed company Metaplanet announced the issuance of $15 million interest-free ordinary bonds to increase its holdings of Bitcoin

According to an official announcement, Japanese listed company Metaplanet announced the issuance of $15 million interest-free ordinary bonds to purchase additional BTC.

Dell rejects shareholder proposal to add Bitcoin to company coffers

Dell has formally rejected a shareholder proposal that would have added Bitcoin to its treasury. In a May 9 response letter, Dell said proposals that "dig into complex matters that prevent shareholders from making informed decisions and thus improperly micromanage the company" could be excluded. The proposal's statement of support exposed the proposer's attempt to micromanage management's discretion in managing the company's cash and structuring its investments, arguing that Dell should consider replacing some of its cash and bonds with assets that can outperform inflation, such as Bitcoin. But staff have previously pointed out that stipulating the form of a company's investments would improperly limit management's discretion in ordinary business matters. Whether it requires investment in cryptocurrency assets or divests such assets, the proposal improperly limits management and the board's autonomy in managing the company.

Dubai to Accept Cryptocurrency Payments for Government Services in Partnership with Crypto.com

According to Finance Magnates, the Dubai government has signed a cooperation agreement with the crypto platform Crypto.com, which will allow residents and businesses to use cryptocurrencies to pay for government services. The plan relies on Crypto.com's technical facilities to enable instant conversion of digital assets into dirhams and transfer to government accounts. Amna Mohammed Lootah, director of the Dubai Digital Payment System Regulatory Authority, said the goal is to make more than 90% of public and private transactions cashless by 2026. This move is an important part of Dubai's economic agenda D33 plan, which aims to consolidate its position as a global financial innovation center.

Viewpoint

Analysis: Bitcoin network expansion and increased demand will support higher Bitcoin prices

According to a chart released by Matrixport today, the security of the Bitcoin network is increasing, mainly due to the increase in computing power and the accumulation of Bitcoin by enterprises. As competition among miners intensifies, Bitcoin's computing power continues to rise, with annual capital expenditures expected to reach $10 billion to $12 billion. This competition not only strengthens network security, but also promotes diversified development. Historical data shows that increases in mining capital expenditures are generally associated with rising Bitcoin prices. On the other hand, corporate buyers like MicroStrategy are acquiring and holding Bitcoin, effectively reducing the circulating supply. This dynamic suggests that Bitcoin prices may need to rise until computing power reaches a peak, which has not yet occurred. Taken together, these factors indicate that the Bitcoin network is expanding and demand is growing, both of which ultimately support rising Bitcoin prices.

Latvian Economy Minister: Building a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve is “Just a Matter of Time”

According to crypto KOL @pete_rizzo_, Latvia’s Minister of Economy said that establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve is “only a matter of time” and “I don’t think it will bring significant risks.”

GD Culture Group, a listed company, announced that it will invest $300 million to establish a reserve of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and TRUMP

According to Globenewswire, GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC) and its subsidiary AI Catalysis Corp. announced that it has entered into a common stock purchase agreement with a qualified investor of a British Virgin Islands limited liability company, providing for the company to sell up to $300 million worth of its common stock. The proceeds from the financing will be used to support the company's crypto asset funding strategy, including the purchase of Bitcoin and the official Trump coin (TRUMP). Under the plan, subject to certain restrictions, GDC plans to use a large portion of the proceeds from any share sale under the financing for acquisitions, long-term holdings, and integration of crypto assets into its core funding operations. It is reported that GD Culture Group Limited is a Nevada company whose main businesses include AI-driven digital human technology and live e-commerce business.

Project News

Binance will launch ZKJUSDT and SKYAIUSDT perpetual contracts

Binance announced that it will launch two new USDⓈ-margin perpetual contracts to expand trading options and enhance user experience. The specific launch time is 17:30 Beijing time on May 13, 2025, the ZKJUSDT perpetual contract will be launched with a maximum leverage of 25 times; 17:45 Beijing time will be launched with a maximum leverage of 50 times. ZKJ and SKYAI are already listed on the Binance Alpha market.

Bithumb to List SXT Token in Korean Won Market

South Korean crypto exchange Bithumb will list Space and Time (SXT) in the Korean won market, according to an official announcement.

UXLINK proposes a strategic investment reserve proposal, initially including Bitcoin and UXLINK tokens

Web3 social platform UXLINK announced a strategic investment reserve proposal on the X platform, proposing to allocate 10%-20% of profits to a strategic reserve fund, initially in the form of Bitcoin and UXLINK tokens (UXLINK). Currently, UXLINK is initiating a vote on the X platform to solicit community opinions, with a current support rate of 90.3%, and the vote will end in two days.

Moonshot announces the launch of IKUN ($IKUN)

Moonshot announced the listing of IKUN ($IKUN). The token runs on the Solana chain and currently has a market cap of $9.4 million and a 24-hour trading volume of $66.6 million.

Moonshot announces the launch of CreatorBuddy ($BUDDY)

Moonshot announced the launch of CreatorBuddy ($BUDDY). The token runs on the Solana chain and currently has a market cap of $7.6 million and a 24-hour trading volume of $5.8 million.

Moonshot announces the launch of LAUNCHCOIN

Moonshot announced the launch of Launch Coin on Believe ($LAUNCHCOIN). The token runs on the Solana chain and currently has a market value of $51.3 million and a 24-hour trading volume of $22.7 million.

Truth Social Denies Rumors of Launching a New Meme Coin

Truth Social denies rumors of launching a new meme coin.

Important data

Hashed deposited 18.45 million SAND to Binance 2 hours ago, worth $6.3 million

According to Lookonchain monitoring, Hashed deposited 18.45 million SAND to Binance two hours ago, worth about $6.3 million. Hashed is known for its buy low and sell high strategy. Last month, they withdrew 11.36 million SAND from Binance at $0.26, which was worth $2.9 million at the time. Since then, the price of SAND has risen by 35%.

Four wallets withdrew approximately $23.82 million of NEIRO from CEX in 4 days, accounting for 24.2% of the total supply

According to Spot On Chain monitoring, four wallets that may belong to the same entity have withdrawn 241.71 million NEIRO from Gate.io and Bybit in the past four days, worth $23.82 million, accounting for 24.2% of the total supply. These wallets have now become the 1st, 3rd, 4th and 7th largest holders of NEIRO in decentralized exchanges.

Abraxas Capital borrowed 240 million USDT from Aave in the past 24 hours and deposited it in Binance

According to Lookonchain monitoring, Abraxas Capital borrowed 240 million USDT from Aave in the past 24 hours and deposited it in Binance.

17 wallets out of the top 220 holders of Trump’s dinner have liquidated TRUMP tokens

According to Reuters, Trump promised that the top 220 holders of TRUMP coins will be invited to a grand dinner, and the top 25 will also enjoy an "ultra-exclusive private VIP reception" and a "special VIP trip." However, data shows that 17 wallet addresses of the top 220 holders of the TRUMP dinner have been liquidated, and the 25th-ranked whale "noah" has also previously liquidated his TRUMP tokens. The current number one is a wallet called "SUN", whose time-weighted holdings are worth nearly $18 million. Arkham previously stated that the wallet is owned by HTX, and cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun is a member of the HTX Global Advisory Board.

FTX/Alameda address will distribute and transfer 187,000 SOL redeemed from staking to 27 addresses in the early morning

According to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, the FTX/Alameda address distributed and transferred 187,000 SOL (about 32.2 million U.S. dollars) redeemed from staking to 27 addresses 7 hours ago. According to previous records, most addresses that received SOL will subsequently transfer SOL to Coinbase or Binance. Since November 2023, the FTX/Alameda staking address has redeemed and transferred out a total of 8.218 million SOL (1.062 billion U.S. dollars) in the above method, with an average transfer price of 129 U.S. dollars. Currently, the FTX/Alameda staking address still has 5.205 million SOL (893 million U.S. dollars) pledged.

The top 220 wallets holding Trump dinner positions hold a total of approximately $174 million worth of TRUMP tokens

According to Cointelegraph, the list of top holders of US President Donald Trump's Meme coin has been determined and they will undergo background checks to apply for dinner and "VIP tours" with the president on May 22. According to data provided by the project's leaderboard, as of May 12, the top 220 wallets held more than 13.7 million TRUMP tokens, worth about $174 million at the price at the time of publication. It is unclear whether any of these wallet holders will choose to apply and attend the Trump dinner event. A report from Bloomberg on May 7 pointed out that most of the token holders are located outside the United States, which raises potential security issues and conflicts of interest.

A whale deposited another 10 million USDC into HyperLiquid to increase its short positions on BTC, ETH, and SOL

According to Onchain Lens, a whale once again deposited 10 million USDC into HyperLiquid, increasing its short positions on BTC, ETH, and SOL with 5x leverage. Its total deposits have reached 50.5 million USDC, its short position on BTC is worth more than $109 million, and the total value of all short positions is more than $230 million.

Financing

The Blockchain Group Closes Over €22 Million in Funding to Accelerate Its Bitcoin Funding Strategy

European listed company The Blockchain Group (ALTBG) completed two rounds of financing totaling more than 22 million euros within a week. On May 9, it raised 9.9 million euros through equity financing, with an issue price that was 61.7% higher than the 20-day average price. Investors included Tobam, Generali Ambition Solidaire, Jean-Marie Formigé, Quadrille Capital, EFG Bank, VP Bank, etc. On May 12, it issued 12.1 million euros of Bitcoin-denominated convertible bonds through its Luxembourg subsidiary, which was fully subscribed by Blockstream CEO Adam Back, and the issue price was 30% higher than the first batch of conversion prices.

Blockchain cloud computing company Nirvana Labs completes $6 million seed extension round of financing, led by Jump Crypto and others

Blockchain cloud computing company Nirvana Labs has completed a $6 million seed extension round of financing, led by Jump Crypto and Crucible Capital, with participation from RW3 Ventures, Castle Island and Hash3 VC, bringing its total financing to $11.8 million. The company provides computing services tailored for the encryption field. Unlike traditional cloud service providers that centralize computing resources, Nirvana uses bare metal infrastructure, with each server serving only one client. Nirvana has served infrastructure providers such as BitGo and Fireblocks, and protocol foundations such as Avalanche and Berachain. Nirvana also plans to serve as a front-end service to help organizations deploy on Internet filtering startup DoubleZero.

Foreign media: Perplexity's valuation soars to $14 billion in a new round of $500 million financing

According to the Wall Street Journal: Artificial intelligence company Perplexity's valuation soared to $14 billion in a new round of $500 million financing.

Layer0 blockchain infrastructure platform Openverse Network completes $11 million in strategic financing

Layer0 blockchain infrastructure platform Openverse Network recently announced the completion of a strategic financing of US$11 million, with investors including Castrum Capital, TB Ventures, DuckDAO and Asva Capital. This round of financing will accelerate its core protocol development and mainnet upgrades, supporting cross-chain communication, unified identity, timestamp and naming services and other functions. The Openverse mainnet TPS exceeds 300,000, supports multiple token standards such as VRC10/11/12, and is committed to building a programmable, efficient and secure global value Internet.

Strategy purchased 13,390 bitcoins for $1.34 billion last week

Strategy purchased 13,390 bitcoins at an average price of $99,856 between May 5 and 11, 2025, totaling $1.34 billion, with funds coming from its ATM equity financing plan. As of May 11, the company held a total of 568,840 bitcoins, with a cumulative purchase cost of $39.41 billion and an average purchase price of $69,287. Michael Saylor said the company has achieved a 15.5% return on bitcoin so far in 2025.

David Bailey and his company Nakamoto raise $710 million and merge with KindlyMD to build a Bitcoin vault

David Bailey and his Bitcoin-native holding company Nakamoto have officially announced a merger with healthcare provider KindlyMD (NASDAQ: KDLY), and will establish a public market Bitcoin Treasury through the merger. According to the official press release, the transaction raised a total of US$710 million, including US$510 million in PIPE financing and US$200 million in convertible bonds, making it the largest public crypto transaction PIPE financing to date. This PIPE financing attracted more than 200 institutions from six continents around the world, including Actai Ventures, Arrington Capital, Van Eck, and well-known Bitcoin figures such as Adam Back, Jihan Wu, and Balaji Srinivasan; the convertible bonds were exclusively subscribed by YA II PN, Ltd., a fund under Yorkville Advisors.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
PANews2025/06/26 20:14
Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

A simulated quantum stress test conducted using OpenAI’s ChatGPT o3 model has raised fresh concerns about the future of digital assets. The simulation explores a hypothetical breakthrough in quantum computing by 2026 that would render many of today’s cryptographic standards obsolete, potentially leading to widespread collapse across the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Quantum computers use qubits, which can exist in multiple states at once due to the principles of superposition and entanglement. This allows them to perform complex calculations at speeds far beyond what is possible with classical machines. According to o3, a sudden leap in quantum capability, such as the development of a 10,000-qubit fault-tolerant machine with sufficiently low error rates, could break the security systems underpinning major blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. ChatGPT o3 Warns of ‘Q-Day’ Extinction Risk for Blockchains o3 raised red flags across the crypto industry, warning that the rise of quantum computing—referred to as “Q-Day”—could pose an extinction-level threat to major blockchains. At the heart of blockchain security lies the asymmetric cryptography model: private keys generate public keys , but not the other way around. This one-way function is what secures digital wallets and signs transactions. Quantum computers might sound like another buzzword in the tech world, yet their threat to #cryptocurrency is very real and approaching fast. Scientists may differ on the timeline, but they all agree: “Q-day” is not a matter of if, but when. #Bitcoin https://t.co/SdH4NiTMoo — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 13, 2024 Quantum computing breaks this assumption. Using algorithms like Peter Shor’s , proven in theory to efficiently factor large numbers, quantum systems could reverse-engineer private keys from public data. “A chain is only as secure as its signatures,” the model warns. “Once signatures break, the chain breaks.” The o3 model stress-tested major blockchain protocols under a Q-Day scenario in which quantum machines can break cryptographic standards like ECDSA and RSA. The findings are sobering. Bitcoin: Legacy Risk and No Governance Pathway Bitcoin, which still uses the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm ( ECDSA ), was flagged as particularly vulnerable. As noted by o3, a significant portion of BTC remains locked in legacy wallets with no quantum-resistant protections. A 2020 Deloitte study further estimated that up to 25% of Bitcoin holdings could be compromised, especially coins stored in exposed or reused addresses. Data from Project Eleven reinforces this concern: over 6.2 million BTC, worth approximately $648 billion, are stored in addresses with exposed public keys. This translates to more than 10 million wallets that could be at risk once quantum computers achieve sufficient decryption power. 🚀 @Tether_to CEO @paoloardoino has warned that quantum computing could eventually pose a threat to inactive Bitcoin wallets. #Bitcoin #Quantum https://t.co/u8DCYrTjYw — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) February 9, 2025 The problem is compounded by Bitcoin’s structural rigidity. What has long been praised as Bitcoin’s strength , its conservative dev culture and emphasis on protocol stability, now poses a liability. In a crisis, Bitcoin’s inability to adapt quickly could delay vital countermeasures. As OpenAI’s o3 model puts it, “Bitcoin’s survival isn’t cryptographic—it’s sociopolitical. Without preemptive upgrades, post-Q-Day drains will begin within days of the breakthrough.” While discussions around post-quantum signature schemes like XMSS or Dilithium have occurred within Bitcoin Core, no concrete implementation or accepted BIP exists. The introduction of lattice-based alternatives (e.g., Falcon) remains theoretical, with no set roadmap. According to o3, Bitcoin network survival would likely depend on one of two strategies: A politically contentious fork to a quantum-safe Bitcoin variant A preemptive key rotation or shielding mechanism that avoids exposed legacy keys Ethereum: More Adaptable, But Still At Risk While Ethereum shares Bitcoin’s cryptographic vulnerability, relying on the ECDSA, it ranks significantly higher in adaptability. The o3 model flagged Ethereum’s active developer community, rapid upgrade history, and flexible governance as key assets in navigating a post-quantum scenario. Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum has demonstrated the capacity to coordinate complex transitions. The DAO fork, Ethereum 2.0 Merge , and the Shapella upgrade all serve as precedent for community-driven protocol evolution. “Ethereum can adapt,” o3 concluded, “but only if it moves quickly.” Still, the shift to post-quantum cryptography would require extensive infrastructure overhauls. These include wallet standards, signature validation rules in smart contracts, Layer-2 rollups, and developer tooling. Many of these components were built on cryptographic assumptions that would not hold after a quantum breakthrough. Account abstraction is only half-done The end goal is non-ECDSA accounts (multisigs, key changes, quantum-resistant, privacy protocols (!!)) being true first class citizens A lot of good work recently on aggressively simplifying 7701 to make this happen https://t.co/j66geDAoC8 — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) April 27, 2025 The o3 model simulation emphasized this point, saying, “Ethereum is the only major L1 chain with a plausible fast-track governance protocol for quantum threats. But most dApps on Ethereum aren’t ready.” However, Ethereum’s programmability, a defining strength, also creates a unique risk surface. Millions of deployed smart contracts, including financial primitives on protocols like Uniswap, Aave, and MakerDAO, use static cryptographic calls vulnerable to quantum decryption. Many are immutable and cannot be patched after deployment. That said, proxy patterns and upgradeable architectures like OpenZeppelin’s implementation give some contracts a pathway for modification. But these only apply where foresight was used. Vast portions of Ethereum’s contract base may be impossible to rescue post-Q-Day without chain-wide intervention. For Ethereum to remain viable in a post-Q-Day world, o3 noted the following actions will be necessary: Roll out hybrid cryptographic wallets supporting post-quantum signature layers (e.g., Falcon, Dilithium). Incentivize or mandate critical dApps to adopt quantum-safe signature schemes in proxy contracts. Leverage Layer-2s for isolated asset migration and transaction validation under new cryptographic rules. Coordinate a network-wide “key rotation” event with community buy-in, governance clarity, and tooling support. Other Chains and DeFi: Varying Levels of Readiness Algorand: Purpose-Built for the Quantum Era Among all the Layer-1 chains o3 analyzed, Algorand emerged as one of the most quantum-resilient. Designed with future-proofing in mind, the protocol already incorporates cryptographic innovations such as Verifiable Random Functions (VRFs), and it has actively explored lattice-based encryption methods like NTRU, a class of cryptography believed to be quantum-resistant. “If Q-Day hits in 2026,” the o3 model observed, “Algorand is one of the only chains with a 12-month adaptation head start.” Algorand’s pipelined Byzantine Fault Tolerant (BFT) consensus rotates validator keys regularly, reducing the exposure window of any single cryptographic signature. More on Algorand's post-quantum technology: https://t.co/NIQEnbER0P — Algorand Foundation (@AlgoFoundation) May 27, 2025 According to o3, its structured governance and fast finality also enhance its ability to implement protocol-level upgrades quickly in the face of emerging threats. Polkadot: Modular Agility Meets Cryptographic Risk Polkadot ranked just behind Algorand in terms of readiness. The network’s parachain architecture allows semi-independent blockchains to run in parallel, each potentially adopting its own quantum-resilient cryptography without waiting for a full network-wide consensus. According to o3, this modularity offers developers the freedom to implement post-quantum upgrades on a per-parachain basis. However, Polkadot currently relies on Schnorr-based BLS signatures , which are vulnerable to quantum attacks. Still, its OpenGov system and decentralized treasury could support rapid upgrade cycles when needed. Cardano: Academic Rigor, Operational Drag Cardano presents a paradox. It is one of the few blockchain platforms deeply invested in the academic exploration of post-quantum cryptographic techniques, including both lattice- and hash-based signature schemes. o3 noted that Cardano’s extended UTXO model also provides a more modular smart contract framework, which may ease the migration to new cryptographic primitives. Post-Quantum Cardano https://t.co/MpNWSo8KWm — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) February 20, 2025 However, Cardano still relies on Ed25519 signatures, which are quantum-susceptible, according to o3. And while its Voltaire governance phase is intended to support decentralized decision-making for protocol upgrades, it remains under development. As the o3 model put it, “If crypto were judged on whitepapers alone, Cardano would thrive. But Q-Day doesn’t wait for peer review.” Privacy Coins: From Anonymity to Liability Privacy-focused cryptocurrencies like Monero and Zcash face a uniquely grim outlook. Their core innovations of ring signatures, stealth addresses, and zero-knowledge proofs offer strong protections against classical decryption but may provide little defense against quantum attacks. o3 noted that quantum algorithms capable of breaking elliptic curve cryptography could dismantle the projects’ anonymity features, exposing past transactions and rendering current privacy guarantees moot. Compounding the threat is the pseudonymous governance model, which makes coordinated upgrades or overhauls difficult. “Quantum computing doesn’t just de-anonymize Monero,” the o3 warned, “it breaks its reason to exist. Privacy becomes exposure.” DeFi Protocols: Collateral Damage from Layer-1 Failures Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, particularly those built atop Ethereum such as Aave, Compound, and MakerDAO, face second-order vulnerabilities. While these protocols do not directly implement ECDSA at their core, they depend entirely on Ethereum’s base-layer security. If Ethereum’s signature scheme were compromised and Layer-1 wallets became exposed, the smart contracts securing billions in TVL (Total Value Locked) would be undermined; regardless of whether the dApps themselves were quantum-aware. o3 summarized the cascading risk simply: “If the base layer fails, so does the application.” Compounding the issue is the immutability of many smart contracts. While some DeFi platforms use proxy architectures for upgrades, many early deployments do not, making them inflexible in crisis scenarios. Meme Coins and High-Beta Tokens: Virtually Defenseless At the other end of the spectrum lie meme coins and low-infrastructure tokens, which the o3 model described as “nearly defenseless.” These tokens typically lack development teams, formal governance mechanisms, or upgrade paths, leaving them acutely vulnerable to any sudden shifts in cryptographic assumptions. In the event of Q-Day, such tokens would likely suffer immediate liquidity shocks, with whales offloading positions to avoid permanent loss. The community might attempt to fork the project onto a new chain, but without technical leadership, meaningful migration is unlikely. Who Is Ready for Q-Day? The o3 simulation’s sector-by-sector stress test does not predict which coins will succeed in market terms, but rather which systems have the structural capacity to survive a game-changing leap in computational power. Based on cryptographic architecture, governance agility, and ongoing research, the post-quantum readiness landscape looks like this: Best Positioned Today Apart from Algorand , Polkadot , Ethereum, and Cardano mentioned above, these other coins have been noted to be well positioned in the case of a Q-day. Cosmos Ecosystem (ATOM, Juno, Osmosis) Cosmos shares Polkadot’s modular philosophy. Independent zones (chains) communicate through IBC (Inter-Blockchain Communication), allowing sovereign upgrades. Projects like Juno and Osmosis have agile governance models and could implement PQC locally. Avalanche (AVAX) Employs a DAG-optimized consensus model (Snowball/Snowman), which increases redundancy and communication between subnets. Subnets (custom blockchains) can adopt PQC signatures independently. Governance is emerging, but the tech is flexible. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) A sharded blockchain with scalability and flexibility at its core. It already supports contract-based key rotation and multi-signature accounts, making future cryptographic migration plausible Tezos (XTZ) Tezos was one of the first blockchains to emphasize formal on-chain governance and self-amending protocols. It supports Michelson , a low-level functional language that allows for cryptographic primitives to be upgraded via governance proposals without forks. Radix (XRD) Radix uses a unique consensus model (Cerberus) and is focused on developer experience and modular architecture. While not currently post-quantum, its component-based DeFi engine and structured governance may allow for faster quantum-proof upgrades. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Built on hashgraph consensus (not a blockchain), Hedera offers high throughput and ABFT (asynchronous Byzantine fault tolerance). Its enterprise focus includes forward-looking cryptographic considerations, and the council-led governance can act quickly. Most At Risk Monero , Shiba Inu and ERC-20 tokens, Dogecoin , Bitcoin was noted by o3 to have critical quantum-exposure risks , either due to obsolete cryptographic foundations, rigid governance, or a total dependency on vulnerable Layer-1 infrastructure. Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Dash (DASH): All forked from or closely related to Bitcoin, they inherit the same ECDSA vulnerabilities without demonstrating meaningful governance innovation or PQC research. Conclusion The takeaway is not to panic, but to prioritize strategic risk awareness . Quantum computing is not a hypothetical threat; it is an inevitable one . What remains uncertain is when it will become powerful enough to break widely used public-key cryptography. For blockchain projects, the prudent move isn’t to predict Q-Day’s exact date but to build architectures that can flex when it does arrive. That includes investing in research, improving governance, abstracting cryptography, and educating communities on quantum resilience.
CryptoNews2025/06/30 06:45
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
PANews2025/06/29 23:30

