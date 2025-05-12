PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

PANews
2025/05/12 17:30
Today's news tips:

China to suspend 24% tariff on US goods for 90 days, retaining remaining 10% tariff

Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba and ranks 39th in global asset market value

Chinese press conference: China-US high-level economic and trade talks made substantial progress and reached important consensus

Binance Alpha to List NEXPACE (NXPC)

Binance Alpha Launches PUFFER (PUFFER)

Hyperliquid 50x whales continue to increase their BTC short positions: a total of 1,000 BTC short positions were opened, and the liquidation price was $106,200

CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products had a net inflow of $882 million, and Bitcoin attracted $867 million in inflows

Viewpoint: If the US CPI data this week meets expectations, Bitcoin is expected to hit a new high

Regulatory/Macro

China to suspend 24% tariff on US goods for 90 days, retaining remaining 10% tariff

According to the Information Office of the Ministry of Commerce, China and the United States issued a joint statement during the economic and trade talks in Geneva, and both sides promised to take specific measures to ease economic and trade frictions before May 14, 2025. China will adjust the ad valorem tariffs imposed on US goods. Among them, 24% of the tariffs will be suspended for the first 90 days, while the remaining 10% tariffs on these goods will be retained, and the relevant additional tariffs stipulated in the Tax Committee Announcement No. 5 and No. 6 of 2025 will be canceled. In addition, China will also take necessary measures to suspend or cancel non-tariff countermeasures against the United States from April 2, 2025. At the same time, the United States also promised to adjust its ad valorem tariff policy on Chinese goods before May 14, 2025. Pursuant to Executive Order No. 14257 of April 2, 2025, the United States will suspend the implementation of the 24% tariff for 90 days, but retain the remaining 10% tariff, and at the same time cancel the tariffs imposed on Chinese goods pursuant to Executive Order No. 14259 of April 8, 2025 and No. 14266 of April 9, 2025.

Japanese listed company Beat Holdings announced that it will increase investment in Bitcoin spot ETF

According to Decrypt, listed company Beat Holdings Ltd. said on Thursday that it would increase its investment in Bitcoin-related ETFs, becoming the latest Tokyo-listed company to deepen its investment in digital assets amid a renewed institutional interest in cryptocurrencies. The company, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Standard Market, disclosed on Thursday that its board of directors approved raising the upper limit of crypto-related investments from $6.8 million to $34 million. The company has purchased 131,230 shares of BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) at an average price of $49.49 per share. The company said in a statement that given IBIT's closing price of $58.66 on May 9, Beat held unrealized gains of more than $681,000.

Japanese listed company MetaPlanet increased its holdings by 1,241 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 6,796

According to an official announcement, MetaPlanet, a Japanese listed company, announced that it has increased its holdings of 1,241 bitcoins, with an average purchase price of 14,848,061 yen, totaling 18.426 billion yen. After this purchase, the company's total bitcoin holdings increased to 6,796, with an average holding cost of 13,270,989 yen, and a total value of approximately 90.19 billion yen.

Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba and ranks 39th in global asset market value

According to 8marketcap data, Ethereum's market value surpassed Alibaba and rose to 39th place in the global asset market value ranking. Currently, Ethereum's market value is about 304.26 billion US dollars, and Alibaba's market value is about 303.72 billion US dollars.

South Korea’s Democratic Party is developing a cryptocurrency policy agenda and will announce details later

According to Money Today, the Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) said it is currently developing a cryptocurrency policy agenda and will announce the details later. The DPK revealed the news at a press conference introducing 10 policy initiatives for the upcoming presidential election. Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic presidential candidate, had previously promised to promote the listing of spot crypto ETFs and reduce digital asset transaction fees.

Irish Presidential Candidate Conor McGregor to Meet with El Salvador’s President to Discuss Strategic Bitcoin Reserves

According to Coingape, Irish presidential candidate and UFC champion Conor McGregor has confirmed that he will meet with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele to discuss the establishment of a national Bitcoin strategic reserve plan. The meeting will take place during the "Bitcoin Sovereign Summit", and McGregor advocates "returning monetary power to the people" through Bitcoin reserves. In addition to Bitcoin, McGregor said he is exploring the transparent application of other cryptocurrencies in government processes, and Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has taken the initiative to discuss possible cooperation. Analysts speculate that its final plan may include a combination of Bitcoin reserves and selected digital assets. Previously, its Meme coin REAL project failed to raise funds, but with the recent recovery of the crypto market, policy discussions have picked up again.

Chinese press conference: China-US high-level economic and trade talks made substantial progress and reached important consensus

According to Cailianshe, China and the United States held high-level economic and trade talks in Geneva, Switzerland from May 10 to 11. The Chinese delegation said at a press conference that the two sides had in-depth exchanges on economic and trade issues of mutual concern. The atmosphere of the talks was candid, in-depth and constructive, and substantial progress was made and important consensus was reached. The two sides agreed to establish a China-US economic and trade consultation mechanism, identify the leaders of both sides, and conduct further consultations on economic and trade issues of mutual concern. China and the United States will finalize the relevant details as soon as possible and will issue a joint statement reached at the talks on May 12.

Viewpoint

Analysis: Ethereum has recently achieved a growth of more than 60%, mainly due to Vitalik's simplified vision and technical upgrades

According to Matrixport's analysis report today, Ethereum has recently achieved a growth of more than 60%, mainly due to the simplified vision and technical upgrade proposed by Vitalik. On May 3, Vitalik proposed a simplified vision for Ethereum Layer 1 with "clarity" and "security" as the core. Among them, EIP-4850 introduces a revenue sharing mechanism with Layer 2 to help Ethereum capture value from L2 activities; EIP-7691 reduces L2 fees by expanding data block capacity, improves operating efficiency, and attracts more on-chain transactions to return to the main network. In addition, the report pointed out that the recent liquidation scale of Ethereum has surged to US$221 million. This abnormal phenomenon usually occurs in the downward phase of the market, not during price increases.

Viewpoint: If the US CPI data this week meets expectations, Bitcoin is expected to hit a new high

According to CoinDesk, 10x Research said that the market generally expects the year-on-year growth rate of US CPI in April to remain unchanged at 2.4%. "If this expectation comes true, the market may regard this inflation report as good news. Unless there is negative tariff news, this week's inflation data may become a catalyst for Bitcoin's rise," said Markus Thielen, founder of 10x Research, in an interview. "The CPI data is likely to be bullish and may push Bitcoin to a new high," he added.

Analyst: Bitcoin is expected to hit a new record high, but there may be a short-term correction

According to The Block, analysts said that Bitcoin may set a new historical record, but the price may also fall back in the short term. Vincent Liu, chief investment officer of Kronos Research, pointed out that Bitcoin is close to its historical highs, with strong technicals and prices above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages; the rising adoption rate of institutional investors and the optimistic outlook for 2025 provide a path for it to set new highs. However, Bitcoin's relative strength index shows that it is already in the "overbought" area. BTC Markets analyst Rachael Lucas believes that although this does not mean that the price will reverse immediately, there may be price adjustments or sideways in the short term; Bitcoin's retracement and consolidation above the key psychological price of $100,000 will be conducive to further gains. Min Jung, an analyst at Presto Research, said that the recent rise in the cryptocurrency market was driven by optimism about the Sino-US trade negotiations, and there is currently a rotation phenomenon, with funds flowing into other cryptocurrencies. He also said that whether Bitcoin can break through the previous high depends on the progress of trade negotiations, and geopolitical tensions remain a key variable.

Project News

Binance Alpha to List NEXPACE (NXPC)

Binance announced that its Alpha platform will be the first to launch NEXPACE (NXPC) trading, and trading will start on May 15th, Beijing time. From May 13th, eligible users can use Alpha Points to claim airdrops on the Alpha event page.

Binance will launch OG/USDT perpetual contract, supporting up to 50x leverage

Binance announced that in order to expand trading options and enhance user trading experience, it will launch OGUSDT perpetual contract at 17:00 Beijing time on May 12, 2025, supporting up to 50x leverage.

Binance Alpha Launches PUFFER (PUFFER)

According to the official platform, Binance Alpha has launched PUFFER (PUFFER).

Important data

Hyperliquid 50x whales continue to increase their BTC short positions: a total of 1,000 BTC short positions were opened, and the liquidation price was $106,200

According to monitoring by Ember, [Hyperliquid 50x Whale] closed his LDO short position and transferred 795,000 USDC to Hyperliquid to increase margin and then continued to increase his BTC short position. So far, he has opened a total of 1,000 BTC short positions, worth approximately $104.8 million, with an opening price of $104,427 and a liquidation price of $106,200.

El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, with a total holding of 6174.18 BTC

According to data from the website of the Ministry of Finance of El Salvador, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days, and currently holds 6,174.18 bitcoins, with a total value of US$641.5 million. Earlier news came that El Salvador said it would continue to buy bitcoins after reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

A whale withdrew 821 BTC from Binance 50 minutes ago, equivalent to 85.42 million US dollars

According to The Data Nerd, 50 minutes ago, the whale with the prefix bc1qr withdrew 821 BTC (about 85.42 million US dollars) from Binance. In two days, he accumulated a total of 1,721 BTC (about 179.17 million US dollars), with an average entry price of about 104,108 US dollars.

Another whale shorted BTC worth $44 million with 40x leverage, and the liquidation price was $112,660

According to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale with the address starting with 0x5D2F opened a short position of Bitcoin worth $44 million with a leverage of 40 times, and its liquidation price was $112,660. Earlier news came that the "Hyperliquid 50x whale" (address starting with 0x51d9) opened a high-multiple short position of BTC again after 35 days, opening 888.8 BTC (about $92.93 million) at 40x, with an opening price of $104,094 and a liquidation price of $105,689.

Crypto KOL Patricio Worthalter sold 2,000 ETH for 5.01 million USDC

According to Onchain Lens, crypto KOL Patricio Worthalter (@worthalter) sold 2,000 ETH at $2,506 per ETH in exchange for 5.01 million USDC. Currently, the wallet still holds 388.6 ETH, which is worth about $985,000 at the current price.

“Hyperliquid 50x Whale” shorted BTC again after 35 days

According to the monitoring of on-chain analyst Yu Jin, "Hyperliquid 50x whale" @qwatio has once again opened a high-leverage large position contract on Hyperliquid after a lapse of 35 days: using 2.683 million USDC as margin. ◉ 40x short 888.8 BTC (about 92.93 million US dollars), opening price 104,094 US dollars, liquidation price 105,689 US dollars. ◉ 10x short 1 million LDO (about 1.1 million US dollars), opening price 1.08 US dollars, liquidation price 1.98 US dollars.

CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products had a net inflow of $882 million, and Bitcoin attracted $867 million in inflows

According to CoinShares statistics, global digital asset investment products had a net inflow of $882 million last week, achieving four consecutive weeks of growth, and a total net inflow of $6.7 billion year-to-date (YTD), close to the peak of $7.3 billion in early February this year. Among them, Bitcoin performed outstandingly, attracting $867 million in inflows last week, and the cumulative net inflow of US-listed ETFs since their launch in January 2024 reached a record high of $62.9 billion. In addition, Sui attracted $11.7 million in inflows last week, outperforming other mainstream altcoins and surpassing Solana ($76 million) in total inflows from the beginning of the year to date ($84 million). Despite the sharp rise in Ethereum prices, its inflows last week were only $1.5 million.

Financing

Canadian technology company Matador plans to raise $3 million CAD, with part of the net proceeds to be used to increase Bitcoin holdings

According to the official announcement, Canadian technology company Matador Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MATA, OTCQB: MATAF) recently announced that it will conduct a non-broker private placement, with a maximum issuance of 5,454,546 units at a price of 0.55 Canadian dollars per share. Matador expects the total amount of funds raised to be up to 3 million Canadian dollars. It is expected that approximately one-third of the net proceeds from this offering will be used for the following purposes: purchasing Bitcoin; advancing the company's gold acquisition and Grammy business plans; and general corporate purposes.

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
PANews2025/06/26 20:14
Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

A simulated quantum stress test conducted using OpenAI’s ChatGPT o3 model has raised fresh concerns about the future of digital assets. The simulation explores a hypothetical breakthrough in quantum computing by 2026 that would render many of today’s cryptographic standards obsolete, potentially leading to widespread collapse across the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Quantum computers use qubits, which can exist in multiple states at once due to the principles of superposition and entanglement. This allows them to perform complex calculations at speeds far beyond what is possible with classical machines. According to o3, a sudden leap in quantum capability, such as the development of a 10,000-qubit fault-tolerant machine with sufficiently low error rates, could break the security systems underpinning major blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. ChatGPT o3 Warns of ‘Q-Day’ Extinction Risk for Blockchains o3 raised red flags across the crypto industry, warning that the rise of quantum computing—referred to as “Q-Day”—could pose an extinction-level threat to major blockchains. At the heart of blockchain security lies the asymmetric cryptography model: private keys generate public keys , but not the other way around. This one-way function is what secures digital wallets and signs transactions. Quantum computers might sound like another buzzword in the tech world, yet their threat to #cryptocurrency is very real and approaching fast. Scientists may differ on the timeline, but they all agree: “Q-day” is not a matter of if, but when. #Bitcoin https://t.co/SdH4NiTMoo — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 13, 2024 Quantum computing breaks this assumption. Using algorithms like Peter Shor’s , proven in theory to efficiently factor large numbers, quantum systems could reverse-engineer private keys from public data. “A chain is only as secure as its signatures,” the model warns. “Once signatures break, the chain breaks.” The o3 model stress-tested major blockchain protocols under a Q-Day scenario in which quantum machines can break cryptographic standards like ECDSA and RSA. The findings are sobering. Bitcoin: Legacy Risk and No Governance Pathway Bitcoin, which still uses the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm ( ECDSA ), was flagged as particularly vulnerable. As noted by o3, a significant portion of BTC remains locked in legacy wallets with no quantum-resistant protections. A 2020 Deloitte study further estimated that up to 25% of Bitcoin holdings could be compromised, especially coins stored in exposed or reused addresses. Data from Project Eleven reinforces this concern: over 6.2 million BTC, worth approximately $648 billion, are stored in addresses with exposed public keys. This translates to more than 10 million wallets that could be at risk once quantum computers achieve sufficient decryption power. 🚀 @Tether_to CEO @paoloardoino has warned that quantum computing could eventually pose a threat to inactive Bitcoin wallets. #Bitcoin #Quantum https://t.co/u8DCYrTjYw — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) February 9, 2025 The problem is compounded by Bitcoin’s structural rigidity. What has long been praised as Bitcoin’s strength , its conservative dev culture and emphasis on protocol stability, now poses a liability. In a crisis, Bitcoin’s inability to adapt quickly could delay vital countermeasures. As OpenAI’s o3 model puts it, “Bitcoin’s survival isn’t cryptographic—it’s sociopolitical. Without preemptive upgrades, post-Q-Day drains will begin within days of the breakthrough.” While discussions around post-quantum signature schemes like XMSS or Dilithium have occurred within Bitcoin Core, no concrete implementation or accepted BIP exists. The introduction of lattice-based alternatives (e.g., Falcon) remains theoretical, with no set roadmap. According to o3, Bitcoin network survival would likely depend on one of two strategies: A politically contentious fork to a quantum-safe Bitcoin variant A preemptive key rotation or shielding mechanism that avoids exposed legacy keys Ethereum: More Adaptable, But Still At Risk While Ethereum shares Bitcoin’s cryptographic vulnerability, relying on the ECDSA, it ranks significantly higher in adaptability. The o3 model flagged Ethereum’s active developer community, rapid upgrade history, and flexible governance as key assets in navigating a post-quantum scenario. Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum has demonstrated the capacity to coordinate complex transitions. The DAO fork, Ethereum 2.0 Merge , and the Shapella upgrade all serve as precedent for community-driven protocol evolution. “Ethereum can adapt,” o3 concluded, “but only if it moves quickly.” Still, the shift to post-quantum cryptography would require extensive infrastructure overhauls. These include wallet standards, signature validation rules in smart contracts, Layer-2 rollups, and developer tooling. Many of these components were built on cryptographic assumptions that would not hold after a quantum breakthrough. Account abstraction is only half-done The end goal is non-ECDSA accounts (multisigs, key changes, quantum-resistant, privacy protocols (!!)) being true first class citizens A lot of good work recently on aggressively simplifying 7701 to make this happen https://t.co/j66geDAoC8 — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) April 27, 2025 The o3 model simulation emphasized this point, saying, “Ethereum is the only major L1 chain with a plausible fast-track governance protocol for quantum threats. But most dApps on Ethereum aren’t ready.” However, Ethereum’s programmability, a defining strength, also creates a unique risk surface. Millions of deployed smart contracts, including financial primitives on protocols like Uniswap, Aave, and MakerDAO, use static cryptographic calls vulnerable to quantum decryption. Many are immutable and cannot be patched after deployment. That said, proxy patterns and upgradeable architectures like OpenZeppelin’s implementation give some contracts a pathway for modification. But these only apply where foresight was used. Vast portions of Ethereum’s contract base may be impossible to rescue post-Q-Day without chain-wide intervention. For Ethereum to remain viable in a post-Q-Day world, o3 noted the following actions will be necessary: Roll out hybrid cryptographic wallets supporting post-quantum signature layers (e.g., Falcon, Dilithium). Incentivize or mandate critical dApps to adopt quantum-safe signature schemes in proxy contracts. Leverage Layer-2s for isolated asset migration and transaction validation under new cryptographic rules. Coordinate a network-wide “key rotation” event with community buy-in, governance clarity, and tooling support. Other Chains and DeFi: Varying Levels of Readiness Algorand: Purpose-Built for the Quantum Era Among all the Layer-1 chains o3 analyzed, Algorand emerged as one of the most quantum-resilient. Designed with future-proofing in mind, the protocol already incorporates cryptographic innovations such as Verifiable Random Functions (VRFs), and it has actively explored lattice-based encryption methods like NTRU, a class of cryptography believed to be quantum-resistant. “If Q-Day hits in 2026,” the o3 model observed, “Algorand is one of the only chains with a 12-month adaptation head start.” Algorand’s pipelined Byzantine Fault Tolerant (BFT) consensus rotates validator keys regularly, reducing the exposure window of any single cryptographic signature. More on Algorand's post-quantum technology: https://t.co/NIQEnbER0P — Algorand Foundation (@AlgoFoundation) May 27, 2025 According to o3, its structured governance and fast finality also enhance its ability to implement protocol-level upgrades quickly in the face of emerging threats. Polkadot: Modular Agility Meets Cryptographic Risk Polkadot ranked just behind Algorand in terms of readiness. The network’s parachain architecture allows semi-independent blockchains to run in parallel, each potentially adopting its own quantum-resilient cryptography without waiting for a full network-wide consensus. According to o3, this modularity offers developers the freedom to implement post-quantum upgrades on a per-parachain basis. However, Polkadot currently relies on Schnorr-based BLS signatures , which are vulnerable to quantum attacks. Still, its OpenGov system and decentralized treasury could support rapid upgrade cycles when needed. Cardano: Academic Rigor, Operational Drag Cardano presents a paradox. It is one of the few blockchain platforms deeply invested in the academic exploration of post-quantum cryptographic techniques, including both lattice- and hash-based signature schemes. o3 noted that Cardano’s extended UTXO model also provides a more modular smart contract framework, which may ease the migration to new cryptographic primitives. Post-Quantum Cardano https://t.co/MpNWSo8KWm — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) February 20, 2025 However, Cardano still relies on Ed25519 signatures, which are quantum-susceptible, according to o3. And while its Voltaire governance phase is intended to support decentralized decision-making for protocol upgrades, it remains under development. As the o3 model put it, “If crypto were judged on whitepapers alone, Cardano would thrive. But Q-Day doesn’t wait for peer review.” Privacy Coins: From Anonymity to Liability Privacy-focused cryptocurrencies like Monero and Zcash face a uniquely grim outlook. Their core innovations of ring signatures, stealth addresses, and zero-knowledge proofs offer strong protections against classical decryption but may provide little defense against quantum attacks. o3 noted that quantum algorithms capable of breaking elliptic curve cryptography could dismantle the projects’ anonymity features, exposing past transactions and rendering current privacy guarantees moot. Compounding the threat is the pseudonymous governance model, which makes coordinated upgrades or overhauls difficult. “Quantum computing doesn’t just de-anonymize Monero,” the o3 warned, “it breaks its reason to exist. Privacy becomes exposure.” DeFi Protocols: Collateral Damage from Layer-1 Failures Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, particularly those built atop Ethereum such as Aave, Compound, and MakerDAO, face second-order vulnerabilities. While these protocols do not directly implement ECDSA at their core, they depend entirely on Ethereum’s base-layer security. If Ethereum’s signature scheme were compromised and Layer-1 wallets became exposed, the smart contracts securing billions in TVL (Total Value Locked) would be undermined; regardless of whether the dApps themselves were quantum-aware. o3 summarized the cascading risk simply: “If the base layer fails, so does the application.” Compounding the issue is the immutability of many smart contracts. While some DeFi platforms use proxy architectures for upgrades, many early deployments do not, making them inflexible in crisis scenarios. Meme Coins and High-Beta Tokens: Virtually Defenseless At the other end of the spectrum lie meme coins and low-infrastructure tokens, which the o3 model described as “nearly defenseless.” These tokens typically lack development teams, formal governance mechanisms, or upgrade paths, leaving them acutely vulnerable to any sudden shifts in cryptographic assumptions. In the event of Q-Day, such tokens would likely suffer immediate liquidity shocks, with whales offloading positions to avoid permanent loss. The community might attempt to fork the project onto a new chain, but without technical leadership, meaningful migration is unlikely. Who Is Ready for Q-Day? The o3 simulation’s sector-by-sector stress test does not predict which coins will succeed in market terms, but rather which systems have the structural capacity to survive a game-changing leap in computational power. Based on cryptographic architecture, governance agility, and ongoing research, the post-quantum readiness landscape looks like this: Best Positioned Today Apart from Algorand , Polkadot , Ethereum, and Cardano mentioned above, these other coins have been noted to be well positioned in the case of a Q-day. Cosmos Ecosystem (ATOM, Juno, Osmosis) Cosmos shares Polkadot’s modular philosophy. Independent zones (chains) communicate through IBC (Inter-Blockchain Communication), allowing sovereign upgrades. Projects like Juno and Osmosis have agile governance models and could implement PQC locally. Avalanche (AVAX) Employs a DAG-optimized consensus model (Snowball/Snowman), which increases redundancy and communication between subnets. Subnets (custom blockchains) can adopt PQC signatures independently. Governance is emerging, but the tech is flexible. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) A sharded blockchain with scalability and flexibility at its core. It already supports contract-based key rotation and multi-signature accounts, making future cryptographic migration plausible Tezos (XTZ) Tezos was one of the first blockchains to emphasize formal on-chain governance and self-amending protocols. It supports Michelson , a low-level functional language that allows for cryptographic primitives to be upgraded via governance proposals without forks. Radix (XRD) Radix uses a unique consensus model (Cerberus) and is focused on developer experience and modular architecture. While not currently post-quantum, its component-based DeFi engine and structured governance may allow for faster quantum-proof upgrades. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Built on hashgraph consensus (not a blockchain), Hedera offers high throughput and ABFT (asynchronous Byzantine fault tolerance). Its enterprise focus includes forward-looking cryptographic considerations, and the council-led governance can act quickly. Most At Risk Monero , Shiba Inu and ERC-20 tokens, Dogecoin , Bitcoin was noted by o3 to have critical quantum-exposure risks , either due to obsolete cryptographic foundations, rigid governance, or a total dependency on vulnerable Layer-1 infrastructure. Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Dash (DASH): All forked from or closely related to Bitcoin, they inherit the same ECDSA vulnerabilities without demonstrating meaningful governance innovation or PQC research. Conclusion The takeaway is not to panic, but to prioritize strategic risk awareness . Quantum computing is not a hypothetical threat; it is an inevitable one . What remains uncertain is when it will become powerful enough to break widely used public-key cryptography. For blockchain projects, the prudent move isn’t to predict Q-Day’s exact date but to build architectures that can flex when it does arrive. That includes investing in research, improving governance, abstracting cryptography, and educating communities on quantum resilience.
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
Share
PANews2025/06/29 23:30

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

BIS: Trump's criticism of Fed rate decisions does not threaten its independence