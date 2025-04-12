PA Daily | Binance's second batch of voting coins will be listed on ONDO, BIGTIME, and VIRTUAL; Babylon Bitcoin staking function is now online

PANews
2025/04/12 17:16
Big Time
BIGTIME$0.05289+1.75%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.008657-2.81%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001882+3.80%
U Coin
U$0.01299+1.24%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0065-4.41%

Today's news tips:

1. The Argentine Congress will formally investigate the relationship between government officials and Libra

2. Foreign media: Binance executives met with U.S. Treasury officials last month to seek regulatory relaxation

3. Pakistan launches first compliance-based virtual asset regulatory framework

4. Justin Sun responded to the WSJ report: I am not aware of the relevant rumors and have a good relationship with CZ and the US Department of Justice

5. Binance announces the results of the second batch of voting for listings, ONDO, BIGTIME and VIRTUAL will be listed and seed tags will be applied

6.Babylon Bitcoin staking function is now online

7. Ethena Labs launches USDe reserve proof, which will be updated once a week

8. Trump family crypto project WLFI bought 4.89 million SEI at an average price of $0.158

Regulatory/Macro

Argentina's Congress to formally investigate government officials' relationship with Libra

The lower house of the Argentine Congress approved the establishment of a special committee to investigate the role of senior government officials in the issuance and collapse of the La Libertad Avanza project (Libra token). The committee, composed of 24 members, will review testimonies from all parties to confirm whether President Javier Milei, his sister Karina Milei and other government officials were involved in the issuance of the token and its subsequent collapse. The committee will launch an investigation on April 23 and must submit an investigation report within three months to clarify relevant responsibilities.

Mile first announced the Libra token plan in February, claiming that it would be used to support small and medium-sized enterprises in Argentina. However, just hours after the token was issued, the price plummeted, causing losses to tens of thousands of investors. This congressional investigation is one of the investigations launched by multiple domestic and foreign institutions into the Libra token incident. Other institutions involved in the investigation include the Argentine court and the US Department of Justice. All parties are committed to finding out the truth of the incident.

The EU proposed to the US to implement zero-to-zero tariffs on goods, and would take countermeasures if no agreement was reached

According to Cailianshe, European Commission Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said that the EU proposed to the United States to impose zero-to-zero tariffs on goods. If no trade agreement is reached, the EU is prepared to respond; if necessary, it is ready to take countermeasures.

The annual rate of PPI in the United States in March was 2.7%, and the monthly rate of PPI in March was -0.4%

According to Jinshi.com, the annual rate of PPI in the United States in March was 2.7%, which was expected to be 3.3% and the previous value was 3.20%. The monthly rate of PPI in the United States in March was -0.4%, which was expected to be 0.20% and the previous value was revised from 0.00% to 0.1%.

Spot gold surpasses $3,240, setting a new all-time high

According to Jinshi.com, spot gold rose in the short term, breaking through $3,240 per ounce, setting a new historical high and rising more than 2% on the day.

Market News: US SEC and Binance apply for another 60-day suspension of litigation

Journalist Eleanor Terrett tweeted that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Binance have jointly applied to the court to suspend the lawsuit for another 60 days. According to a recent document, the two sides had "productive" talks, some of which were related to the work of the cryptocurrency task force, and said that continuing to suspend the lawsuit was in the best interests of all parties. The court previously required the two parties to submit a joint status report by April 14, 2025, and the case will be updated again after 60 days.

Earlier news, the US court agreed to suspend the legal dispute between Binance and the SEC until April, and both parties must submit reports before April 14.

The US SEC intends to support the establishment of a regulatory sandbox to allow crypto exchanges to try tokenized securities trading

Several members of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) expressed support for the establishment of a digital asset regulatory sandbox at the second digital asset roundtable, allowing crypto exchanges such as Coinbase to freely experiment in new areas, including providing tokenized securities trading.

“I encourage market participants who are developing new ways to conduct securities transactions using blockchain technology to provide input on which exemptions may be applicable,” said Mark Uyeda, acting chairman of the SEC, in a pre-recorded video statement. Uyeda specifically noted that a “time-limited, conditional framework for exemption relief” could provide unregistered cryptocurrency exchanges with the freedom to innovate in areas such as tokenized securities before rules and laws are developed to address them.

Foreign media: Binance executives met with U.S. Treasury officials last month to seek regulatory relief

According to the Wall Street Journal, people familiar with the matter revealed that Binance executives met with U.S. Treasury officials last month to discuss relaxing U.S. government regulation of the company, while the company is also exploring a business deal with a cryptocurrency business of the Trump family. Some people familiar with the matter said that Binance executives have asked Treasury officials in Washington to replace a U.S. monitor responsible for overseeing the exchange's compliance with anti-money laundering laws. The move would mark the company's first step back into the U.S. market. The company admitted in 2023 that it had violated these laws.

Pakistan launches first compliance-based regulatory framework for virtual assets

Pakistan has launched its first comprehensive policy framework to regulate virtual assets and virtual asset service providers (VASPs) in an effort to curb money laundering, support innovation and attract foreign investment. The policy was developed by a dedicated government agency under the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter-Terrorism Financing (CTF) Agency. The proposed framework, which is subject to legislative approval and input from digital asset companies operating in the country, is expected to be rolled out in phases starting in 2026.

Viewpoint

Glassnode: Bitcoin has strong support at $79,000, and the next step is to test $83,500

Glassnode published an analysis on the X platform, saying that looking at the cost basis distribution, Bitcoin has found strong support at $79,000, with about 40,000 BTC accumulated at this price. At the same time, Bitcoin has also broken through the $82,080 resistance zone (about 51,000 BTC). If this price can be maintained, the next price to be tested is $83,500, where 48,500 BTC are held. Ethereum seems to be in the range of $1,548 to $1,599, with 793,900 and 732,400 ETH held at this price, respectively. Support may be forming at $1,461, where 380,000 ETH have accumulated - this may buffer further declines in the short term.

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin is expected to enter a mode of only rising and not falling

Arthur Hayes, co-founder of BitMEX, wrote on the X platform: "The situation is developing in full swing. If this trend continues, we will see more policy responses this weekend. Bitcoin is about to enter a mode of only rising and not falling."

Justin Sun responded to WSJ report: I am not aware of the relevant rumors and have a good relationship with CZ and the US Department of Justice

In response to the Wall Street Journal report that "CZ agreed to provide prosecutors with evidence of Sun Yuchen's financial crimes when he pleaded guilty," Sun Yuchen tweeted: "I am not aware of the rumors currently circulating on the Internet. CZ is my mentor and friend, and he has given me attention, guidance and direction in the process of my entrepreneurship. To this day, his principles and style of doing things are still the highest standards I pursue as an entrepreneur. At the same time, the U.S. Department of Justice has always been one of our closest and most trusted partners at T3FCU. We have worked together to handle a large number of important cases aimed at protecting global users and punishing illegal criminal groups around the world. Whether it is CZ or our partners at the Department of Justice, we always maintain direct and frank communication. I have full trust in each of them. Under the wise leadership of President Trump's encryption policy, the U.S. encryption industry is bound to usher in greater success. As one of the president's earliest selected cryptocurrencies, TRX will also be a beneficiary of this success."

Project News

Curve founder: once again extend the lock-up period of veCRV held to 4 years

Curve founder Michael Egorov said on X that he has extended the lock-up period of his veCRV to 4 years again, and publicly disclosed the specific transaction records of the extension of the lock-up.

Binance announces the results of the second batch of voting for listings, ONDO, BIGTIME and VIRTUAL will be listed and seed tags will be applied

Binance announced that based on the voting results and due diligence, Binance will list Ondo (ONDO), Big Time (BIGTIME) and Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) and open the following spot trading pairs at 22:00 (ET) on April 11, 2025. Please note: Binance Alpha is currently available for trading of the above tokens and will no longer be displayed after spot trading is opened. Users can now transfer their Binance Alpha tokens to spot accounts.

  • New spot trading pairs: ONDO/USDT, ONDO/USDC, BIGTIME/USDT, BIGTIME/USDC, VIRTUAL/USDT, VIRTUAL/USDC
  • ONDO, BIGTIME, and VIRTUAL recharge channels will be open one hour after the announcement
  • Withdrawals are expected to be available at 22:00 on April 12, 2025 (GMT+8)

BlackRock reports $3 billion in digital asset inflows in Q1

BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, reported total net inflows of $84 billion in the first quarter of 2025, an annualized increase of 3%. According to its earnings report released on April 11, the strong performance was mainly due to the record performance of iShares ETFs and continued strong net inflows from private markets. BlackRock said that of the $107 billion in net inflows into iShares ETFs, $3 billion (2.8%) flowed into digital asset products in the first quarter. As of March 31, 2025, digital assets brought BlackRock $34 million in base fees, less than 1% of its long-term revenue; at the end of the first quarter, it managed a total of $50.3 billion in digital assets, accounting for about 0.5% of total assets under management. Although the proportion is not high, BlackRock's $3 billion in net digital asset inflows is still worth noting given the widespread liquidation of the Bitcoin ETF market earlier this year, and data shows that investors have a stable interest in cryptocurrency-backed ETFs.

CoinList announces resumption of fiat-to-crypto on-ramp

Digital asset platform CoinList announced the restoration of the fiat-to-cryptocurrency deposit channel, and users can now top up their USDC accounts with US dollars (USD) or euros (EUR) directly through credit cards, debit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay (ACH, SEPA, and bank wire deposits are coming soon). CoinList also mentioned that users can top up their USDC accounts with fiat currency, start trading, earn income on the chain, and "participate in token sales from the United States and overseas."

The update clarifies that the geographic availability of the fiat-to-crypto onboarding channel is as follows: initially open to CoinList users in eligible regions, including "U.S. states where CoinList holds money transmission licenses (MTLs), and most global countries where CoinList operates."

WalletConnect to Launch WCT Token on April 15

On-chain connectivity solution WalletConnect will launch its native WCT token on April 15. The launch is managed by the WalletConnect Foundation, which aims to promote the decentralization of the WalletConnect network with WCT at its core. Token holders can propose, discuss and make decisions on the introduction of fees in the long-term economic model of the network through the governance mechanism. WCT tokens are not only used to incentivize network use, but also give holders staking and governance rights.

According to the WCT white paper, the token will not be immediately transferable, and the trading time will be decided by the WalletConnect Foundation and token holders voting. The white paper points out that "network functionality, long-term planning, ecosystem development, and infrastructure protection" are the reasons why the token is not immediately transferable. The distribution of WCT supply is: 27% belongs to the WCT Foundation, 18.5% is used for airdrop activities, 18.5% is allocated to the team, 17.5% is used for rewards, 11.5% is allocated to investors, and 7% is allocated to core developers. The tokens of developers, teams, and investors have a four-year unlocking period and a one-year lock-up period. The airdrop activities will be carried out in stages in the next few years.

Binance Futures to Launch XCNUSDT USDT Perpetual Contract

According to the official announcement, Binance Futures will launch the XCNUSDT perpetual contract at 23:30 (ET8) on April 11, 2025, with a maximum leverage of 25 times.

Binance financial management, one-click coin purchase, instant exchange, leveraged listing of ONDO, BIGTIME, VIRTUAL

According to the official announcement, Binance Finance, One-Click Coin Purchase, Flash Exchange Trading Platform and Leverage will launch Ondo (ONDO), Big Time (BIGTIME) and Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) according to the timeline listed below.

  • Binance Finance: ONDO, BIGTIME and VIRTUAL principal-guaranteed coin-earning products will be launched on the Binance principal-guaranteed coin-earning platform and open for subscription at 22:00 (ET) on April 11, 2025.
  • Buy & Sell Coins with One Click: ONDO, BIGTIME, and VIRTUAL can be bought and traded with one click within one hour of listing on Binance spot.
  • Flash exchange trading platform: ONDO, BIGTIME and VIRTUAL within one hour after Binance spot listing.
  • Binance Margin: Binance Margin and Isolated Margin will add ONDO, BIGTIME and VIRTUAL as borrowable assets at 22:20 (ET) on April 11, 2025, as well as ONDO/USDT, ONDO/USDC, BIGTIME/USDT, BIGTIME/USDC, VIRTUAL/USDT, VIRTUAL/USDC full-margin and isolated-margin trading pairs.

pump.fun: Live streaming feature now available to all users

pump.fun announced on the X platform that the "Pump Fun" live broadcast feature has been launched to 100% of users, equipped with an industry-standard review system and transparent guidelines. This includes prohibiting and deleting live broadcasts containing hate speech, violence, nudity or other inappropriate content. pump.fun announced last week that the live broadcast function was restored, but it was only open to 5% of users.

Babylon Bitcoin staking feature is now live

Babylon tweeted that the Bitcoin staking feature is now live. For the first time, Bitcoin can be staked to provide proof-of-stake (PoS) security for Babylon Genesis and receive staking rewards in return. To ensure security, only 1,000 Bitcoins from the first phase Cap-1 are currently allowed to register. After a 24-hour buffer and testing period, Bitcoin staking was officially activated at 18:04:03 (UTC+8) on April 11 at the Babylon Genesis block height of 27,600.

Earlier news , the Bitcoin-collateralized Layer 1 blockchain Babylon Genesis has been officially launched. It is reported that this is the second phase of Babylon's launch of the Bitcoin pledge protocol.

DWF Labs becomes the top 2 institution holding USD1 on the chain, currently holding 6 million USD1

According to on-chain data analyst @ai_9684xtpa, DWF Labs has become the top 2 institution on the chain holding USD1, the US dollar stablecoin launched by WLFI, and currently holds 6 million USD1.

After DWF Labs received 1 million stablecoins on April 3, it received another 5 million USD1 on the BSC network 9 hours ago, and then cross-chained to the Ethereum mainnet. In addition, Wintermute should be the top institution holding USD1 on the chain. Currently, the four addresses hold a total of 57 million USD1, which is 9.5 times the size of DWF Labs' holdings.

Ethena Labs launches USDe reserve proof, which will be updated weekly

Ethena Labs launches USDe Reserve Proof. The proof was created and launched in partnership with Harris & Trotter, Chaos Labs, LlamaRisk, and Chainlink. The reserve proof will be updated weekly to verify key information such as the value of USDe's asset reserves, whether the reserve assets are greater than or equal to the USDe supply, whether the reserve assets are composed only of governance-approved digital assets, and whether the reserve assets remain dollar-neutral. The solution provides further independent verification from external third parties to ensure that USDe's supporting assets are not hosted on exchanges. Reserve fund assets are not included in the USD value of USDe's backing assets.

Important data

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net outflow of $1.0271 million yesterday, continuing its net outflow for 7 consecutive days .

Ethereum spot ETF had a net outflow of $29.1981 million yesterday, continuing its net outflow for 4 consecutive days

Trump family crypto project WLFI bought 4.89 million SEI at an average price of $0.158

According to Onchain Lens monitoring, the Trump family's crypto project World Liberty Financial (WLFI) bought 4.89 million SEIs with 775,000 USDC, with an average price of $0.158. It currently holds a total of 5,983,278 SEIs.

A whale sold 4,482 ETH in the past 14 hours, worth $7.05 million

According to @ai_9684xtpa, the address 0x62A...795B2 has sold a total of 4,482 ETH in the past 14 hours, worth $7.05 million, with an average price of $1,572. 9 hours ago, he deposited 1,000 ETH into Kraken, and sold the remaining 3,482 ETH on the chain through guccilorian.eth; this address has frequently interacted with block builders Beaver Builder and Titan build.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
バイナンスコイン
BNB$654.54+1.03%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.000069+4.70%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 20:14
Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

A simulated quantum stress test conducted using OpenAI’s ChatGPT o3 model has raised fresh concerns about the future of digital assets. The simulation explores a hypothetical breakthrough in quantum computing by 2026 that would render many of today’s cryptographic standards obsolete, potentially leading to widespread collapse across the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Quantum computers use qubits, which can exist in multiple states at once due to the principles of superposition and entanglement. This allows them to perform complex calculations at speeds far beyond what is possible with classical machines. According to o3, a sudden leap in quantum capability, such as the development of a 10,000-qubit fault-tolerant machine with sufficiently low error rates, could break the security systems underpinning major blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. ChatGPT o3 Warns of ‘Q-Day’ Extinction Risk for Blockchains o3 raised red flags across the crypto industry, warning that the rise of quantum computing—referred to as “Q-Day”—could pose an extinction-level threat to major blockchains. At the heart of blockchain security lies the asymmetric cryptography model: private keys generate public keys , but not the other way around. This one-way function is what secures digital wallets and signs transactions. Quantum computers might sound like another buzzword in the tech world, yet their threat to #cryptocurrency is very real and approaching fast. Scientists may differ on the timeline, but they all agree: “Q-day” is not a matter of if, but when. #Bitcoin https://t.co/SdH4NiTMoo — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 13, 2024 Quantum computing breaks this assumption. Using algorithms like Peter Shor’s , proven in theory to efficiently factor large numbers, quantum systems could reverse-engineer private keys from public data. “A chain is only as secure as its signatures,” the model warns. “Once signatures break, the chain breaks.” The o3 model stress-tested major blockchain protocols under a Q-Day scenario in which quantum machines can break cryptographic standards like ECDSA and RSA. The findings are sobering. Bitcoin: Legacy Risk and No Governance Pathway Bitcoin, which still uses the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm ( ECDSA ), was flagged as particularly vulnerable. As noted by o3, a significant portion of BTC remains locked in legacy wallets with no quantum-resistant protections. A 2020 Deloitte study further estimated that up to 25% of Bitcoin holdings could be compromised, especially coins stored in exposed or reused addresses. Data from Project Eleven reinforces this concern: over 6.2 million BTC, worth approximately $648 billion, are stored in addresses with exposed public keys. This translates to more than 10 million wallets that could be at risk once quantum computers achieve sufficient decryption power. 🚀 @Tether_to CEO @paoloardoino has warned that quantum computing could eventually pose a threat to inactive Bitcoin wallets. #Bitcoin #Quantum https://t.co/u8DCYrTjYw — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) February 9, 2025 The problem is compounded by Bitcoin’s structural rigidity. What has long been praised as Bitcoin’s strength , its conservative dev culture and emphasis on protocol stability, now poses a liability. In a crisis, Bitcoin’s inability to adapt quickly could delay vital countermeasures. As OpenAI’s o3 model puts it, “Bitcoin’s survival isn’t cryptographic—it’s sociopolitical. Without preemptive upgrades, post-Q-Day drains will begin within days of the breakthrough.” While discussions around post-quantum signature schemes like XMSS or Dilithium have occurred within Bitcoin Core, no concrete implementation or accepted BIP exists. The introduction of lattice-based alternatives (e.g., Falcon) remains theoretical, with no set roadmap. According to o3, Bitcoin network survival would likely depend on one of two strategies: A politically contentious fork to a quantum-safe Bitcoin variant A preemptive key rotation or shielding mechanism that avoids exposed legacy keys Ethereum: More Adaptable, But Still At Risk While Ethereum shares Bitcoin’s cryptographic vulnerability, relying on the ECDSA, it ranks significantly higher in adaptability. The o3 model flagged Ethereum’s active developer community, rapid upgrade history, and flexible governance as key assets in navigating a post-quantum scenario. Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum has demonstrated the capacity to coordinate complex transitions. The DAO fork, Ethereum 2.0 Merge , and the Shapella upgrade all serve as precedent for community-driven protocol evolution. “Ethereum can adapt,” o3 concluded, “but only if it moves quickly.” Still, the shift to post-quantum cryptography would require extensive infrastructure overhauls. These include wallet standards, signature validation rules in smart contracts, Layer-2 rollups, and developer tooling. Many of these components were built on cryptographic assumptions that would not hold after a quantum breakthrough. Account abstraction is only half-done The end goal is non-ECDSA accounts (multisigs, key changes, quantum-resistant, privacy protocols (!!)) being true first class citizens A lot of good work recently on aggressively simplifying 7701 to make this happen https://t.co/j66geDAoC8 — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) April 27, 2025 The o3 model simulation emphasized this point, saying, “Ethereum is the only major L1 chain with a plausible fast-track governance protocol for quantum threats. But most dApps on Ethereum aren’t ready.” However, Ethereum’s programmability, a defining strength, also creates a unique risk surface. Millions of deployed smart contracts, including financial primitives on protocols like Uniswap, Aave, and MakerDAO, use static cryptographic calls vulnerable to quantum decryption. Many are immutable and cannot be patched after deployment. That said, proxy patterns and upgradeable architectures like OpenZeppelin’s implementation give some contracts a pathway for modification. But these only apply where foresight was used. Vast portions of Ethereum’s contract base may be impossible to rescue post-Q-Day without chain-wide intervention. For Ethereum to remain viable in a post-Q-Day world, o3 noted the following actions will be necessary: Roll out hybrid cryptographic wallets supporting post-quantum signature layers (e.g., Falcon, Dilithium). Incentivize or mandate critical dApps to adopt quantum-safe signature schemes in proxy contracts. Leverage Layer-2s for isolated asset migration and transaction validation under new cryptographic rules. Coordinate a network-wide “key rotation” event with community buy-in, governance clarity, and tooling support. Other Chains and DeFi: Varying Levels of Readiness Algorand: Purpose-Built for the Quantum Era Among all the Layer-1 chains o3 analyzed, Algorand emerged as one of the most quantum-resilient. Designed with future-proofing in mind, the protocol already incorporates cryptographic innovations such as Verifiable Random Functions (VRFs), and it has actively explored lattice-based encryption methods like NTRU, a class of cryptography believed to be quantum-resistant. “If Q-Day hits in 2026,” the o3 model observed, “Algorand is one of the only chains with a 12-month adaptation head start.” Algorand’s pipelined Byzantine Fault Tolerant (BFT) consensus rotates validator keys regularly, reducing the exposure window of any single cryptographic signature. More on Algorand's post-quantum technology: https://t.co/NIQEnbER0P — Algorand Foundation (@AlgoFoundation) May 27, 2025 According to o3, its structured governance and fast finality also enhance its ability to implement protocol-level upgrades quickly in the face of emerging threats. Polkadot: Modular Agility Meets Cryptographic Risk Polkadot ranked just behind Algorand in terms of readiness. The network’s parachain architecture allows semi-independent blockchains to run in parallel, each potentially adopting its own quantum-resilient cryptography without waiting for a full network-wide consensus. According to o3, this modularity offers developers the freedom to implement post-quantum upgrades on a per-parachain basis. However, Polkadot currently relies on Schnorr-based BLS signatures , which are vulnerable to quantum attacks. Still, its OpenGov system and decentralized treasury could support rapid upgrade cycles when needed. Cardano: Academic Rigor, Operational Drag Cardano presents a paradox. It is one of the few blockchain platforms deeply invested in the academic exploration of post-quantum cryptographic techniques, including both lattice- and hash-based signature schemes. o3 noted that Cardano’s extended UTXO model also provides a more modular smart contract framework, which may ease the migration to new cryptographic primitives. Post-Quantum Cardano https://t.co/MpNWSo8KWm — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) February 20, 2025 However, Cardano still relies on Ed25519 signatures, which are quantum-susceptible, according to o3. And while its Voltaire governance phase is intended to support decentralized decision-making for protocol upgrades, it remains under development. As the o3 model put it, “If crypto were judged on whitepapers alone, Cardano would thrive. But Q-Day doesn’t wait for peer review.” Privacy Coins: From Anonymity to Liability Privacy-focused cryptocurrencies like Monero and Zcash face a uniquely grim outlook. Their core innovations of ring signatures, stealth addresses, and zero-knowledge proofs offer strong protections against classical decryption but may provide little defense against quantum attacks. o3 noted that quantum algorithms capable of breaking elliptic curve cryptography could dismantle the projects’ anonymity features, exposing past transactions and rendering current privacy guarantees moot. Compounding the threat is the pseudonymous governance model, which makes coordinated upgrades or overhauls difficult. “Quantum computing doesn’t just de-anonymize Monero,” the o3 warned, “it breaks its reason to exist. Privacy becomes exposure.” DeFi Protocols: Collateral Damage from Layer-1 Failures Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, particularly those built atop Ethereum such as Aave, Compound, and MakerDAO, face second-order vulnerabilities. While these protocols do not directly implement ECDSA at their core, they depend entirely on Ethereum’s base-layer security. If Ethereum’s signature scheme were compromised and Layer-1 wallets became exposed, the smart contracts securing billions in TVL (Total Value Locked) would be undermined; regardless of whether the dApps themselves were quantum-aware. o3 summarized the cascading risk simply: “If the base layer fails, so does the application.” Compounding the issue is the immutability of many smart contracts. While some DeFi platforms use proxy architectures for upgrades, many early deployments do not, making them inflexible in crisis scenarios. Meme Coins and High-Beta Tokens: Virtually Defenseless At the other end of the spectrum lie meme coins and low-infrastructure tokens, which the o3 model described as “nearly defenseless.” These tokens typically lack development teams, formal governance mechanisms, or upgrade paths, leaving them acutely vulnerable to any sudden shifts in cryptographic assumptions. In the event of Q-Day, such tokens would likely suffer immediate liquidity shocks, with whales offloading positions to avoid permanent loss. The community might attempt to fork the project onto a new chain, but without technical leadership, meaningful migration is unlikely. Who Is Ready for Q-Day? The o3 simulation’s sector-by-sector stress test does not predict which coins will succeed in market terms, but rather which systems have the structural capacity to survive a game-changing leap in computational power. Based on cryptographic architecture, governance agility, and ongoing research, the post-quantum readiness landscape looks like this: Best Positioned Today Apart from Algorand , Polkadot , Ethereum, and Cardano mentioned above, these other coins have been noted to be well positioned in the case of a Q-day. Cosmos Ecosystem (ATOM, Juno, Osmosis) Cosmos shares Polkadot’s modular philosophy. Independent zones (chains) communicate through IBC (Inter-Blockchain Communication), allowing sovereign upgrades. Projects like Juno and Osmosis have agile governance models and could implement PQC locally. Avalanche (AVAX) Employs a DAG-optimized consensus model (Snowball/Snowman), which increases redundancy and communication between subnets. Subnets (custom blockchains) can adopt PQC signatures independently. Governance is emerging, but the tech is flexible. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) A sharded blockchain with scalability and flexibility at its core. It already supports contract-based key rotation and multi-signature accounts, making future cryptographic migration plausible Tezos (XTZ) Tezos was one of the first blockchains to emphasize formal on-chain governance and self-amending protocols. It supports Michelson , a low-level functional language that allows for cryptographic primitives to be upgraded via governance proposals without forks. Radix (XRD) Radix uses a unique consensus model (Cerberus) and is focused on developer experience and modular architecture. While not currently post-quantum, its component-based DeFi engine and structured governance may allow for faster quantum-proof upgrades. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Built on hashgraph consensus (not a blockchain), Hedera offers high throughput and ABFT (asynchronous Byzantine fault tolerance). Its enterprise focus includes forward-looking cryptographic considerations, and the council-led governance can act quickly. Most At Risk Monero , Shiba Inu and ERC-20 tokens, Dogecoin , Bitcoin was noted by o3 to have critical quantum-exposure risks , either due to obsolete cryptographic foundations, rigid governance, or a total dependency on vulnerable Layer-1 infrastructure. Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Dash (DASH): All forked from or closely related to Bitcoin, they inherit the same ECDSA vulnerabilities without demonstrating meaningful governance innovation or PQC research. Conclusion The takeaway is not to panic, but to prioritize strategic risk awareness . Quantum computing is not a hypothetical threat; it is an inevitable one . What remains uncertain is when it will become powerful enough to break widely used public-key cryptography. For blockchain projects, the prudent move isn’t to predict Q-Day’s exact date but to build architectures that can flex when it does arrive. That includes investing in research, improving governance, abstracting cryptography, and educating communities on quantum resilience.
Core DAO
CORE$0.5331+2.73%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004145+1.49%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.008657-2.81%
ヘデラ
HBAR$0.15205+3.13%
Radix
XRD$0.006762-1.29%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/30 06:45
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
Share
PANews2025/06/29 23:30

Trending News

More

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

BIS: Trump's criticism of Fed rate decisions does not threaten its independence