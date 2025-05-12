Financing Weekly Report | 11 public financing events; Sentora, a DeFi project formed by the merger of IntoTheBlock and Trident, completed $25 million in financing

PANews
2025/05/12 11:00
DeFi
DEFI$0.00228-3.43%

Highlights of this issue

According to incomplete statistics from PANews, there were 11 investment and financing events in the global blockchain last week (5.5-5.11); the total amount of funds exceeded US$116 million, which was a decrease compared with the previous week. The overview is as follows:

  • DeFi announced two investment and financing events, among which Sentora, a DeFi project formed by the merger of IntoTheBlock and Trident, completed a financing of US$25 million;
  • The Infrastructure & Tools sector announced five investment and financing events, among which the digital risk management and protection platform Doppel completed a $35 million Series B financing round, led by Bessemer;
  • Centralized finance announced three investment and financing events. Fuze, a digital asset infrastructure company in the Middle East and Turkey, recently completed a $12.2 million Series A financing round led by Galaxy Digital and e& capital.
  • In other applications, one investment and financing event was announced. Web3 entertainment platform T-Rex received $17 million in Pre-Seed financing and plans to launch a browser plug-in this summer.

Financing Weekly Report | 11 public financing events; Sentora, a DeFi project formed by the merger of IntoTheBlock and Trident, completed $25 million in financing

DeFi

Sentora, a DeFi project formed by the merger of IntoTheBlock and Trident, completes $25 million in financing

DeFi analysis platform IntoTheBlock and liquidity service provider Trident Digital announced a merger to form Sentora and completed a $25 million founding round of financing, led by New Form Capital, with participation from Ripple, Tribe Capital, UDHC and Joint Effects, and further support from strategic ecosystem investors such as Curved Ventures, Flare and Bankai Ventures. The new company will be led by Trident co-founder and former Coinbase risk strategy director Anthony DeMartino, and aims to provide institutional investors with one-stop on-chain financial services covering income strategies and compliance risk control.

Sentora has integrated IntoTheBlock's over $3 billion institutional-level DeFi analysis data with Trident's structured liquidity solution, and will develop a unified interface to solve the fragmentation problem of multi-chain protocol interactions. CTO Jesus Rodriguez said that its goal is to build "core infrastructure that enables DAOs, family offices and other institutions to securely access DeFi."

Singapore stablecoin cross-border payment company XWeave completes $3 million seed round of financing, led by Lightshift and others

XWeave, a Singapore-based stablecoin cross-border payment company, announced the completion of a $3 million seed round of financing, led by Jungle Ventures and Lightshift, with participation from White Star Capital, Fabric Ventures, DCG, The Venture Dept., and venture capital studio Menyala. XWeave aims to combine the traditional legal currency system with the stablecoin network to support instant, compliant, and cost-effective cross-market fund flows. Its non-custodial infrastructure allows institutions to conduct cross-border transactions without the need to custody user funds. The new funds will support its expansion of the network to the Middle East and other parts of Asia.

Infrastructure & Tools

Digital risk management and protection platform Doppel completes $35 million Series B financing, led by Bessemer

Kevin Tian, co-founder and CEO of digital risk management and protection platform Doppel, announced on the X platform that the company has completed a $35 million Series B financing round, led by Bessemer, with participation from 9Yards Capital, SOZO VENTURES, Strategic Cyber Ventures, a16z, South Park Commons, Script Capital, etc. Doppel is an AI-driven digital risk protection platform designed to protect organizations from social engineering threats such as phishing, impersonation, and deep fake fraud. The new funds will be used to support the construction of a digital protection infrastructure that combines generative AI with expert manual analysis.

Sonic Labs Completes $10 Million Strategic Financing, Galaxy Leads Investment

Sonic Labs announced the completion of a $10 million strategic S token financing led by Galaxy. This cooperation will accelerate Sonic Labs' expansion in the US market and provide key support for the development of its DeFi ecosystem. The cooperation aims to bridge traditional finance with Sonic's high-performance blockchain infrastructure through its resources. Sonic Labs CEO Michael Kong said that Galaxy's joining will bring important market insights and resources to the ecosystem. This cooperation also reflects the confidence of institutions in the transformation of financial infrastructure by blockchain technology.

Dogecoin ecosystem application development layer DogeOS completes $6.9 million financing, led by Polychain Capital

DogeOS, the application development layer of Dogecoin ecosystem, has completed a $6.9 million financing led by Polychain Capital. The project aims to provide developers with operating system-level tools based on the Dogecoin blockchain to support the development of consumer applications such as games and AI. Jordan Jefferson, CEO of the MyDoge wallet development team, said that the demand from the existing 500,000 wallet users shows that the community has strong expectations for native Dogecoin applications. This financing will accelerate the transformation of Dogecoin from a simple payment token to a multi-functional ecosystem. By simplifying the development process, DogeOS is expected to promote more DeFi and entertainment applications to integrate DOGE payments and enhance its actual usage scenarios.

GoQuant, a digital asset trading infrastructure provider, completes $4 million seed round led by GSR

GoQuant, a digital asset trading infrastructure provider, announced the completion of a $4 million seed round of financing, led by crypto investment firm GSR. Copper.co, Lombard Odie, Capital Union Bank, TYR Capital and FRNT Financial participated in the investment. The new funds will be used to improve the performance of trading infrastructure and provide institutional clients with faster execution and a more transparent trading environment. It is reported that GoQuant was founded in 2022. Its trading system currently processes millions of orders per day, providing institutional clients with intelligent order routing services across centralized exchanges, decentralized platforms and over-the-counter markets. The platform integrates real-time market data, transaction cost analysis tools and risk management functions to help institutions optimize digital asset trading strategies.

L1 blockchain protocol Litheum completes $750,000 strategic financing, led by Alphemy Capital and Amber Group

Litheum, a new generation L1 blockchain protocol, announced the completion of a strategic financing of US$750,000, led by Alphemy Capital and Amber Group. This round of funds will be used to advance its testnet launch plan and further realize its vision of "compressing the cost of blockchain use to the physical limit". Litheum plans to launch a testnet next quarter to lay the foundation for its mainnet release.

It is reported that Litheum adopts an innovative PoP (Proof-of-Performance) consensus mechanism, which improves on-chain performance and cost efficiency while ensuring security and decentralization by incentivizing all core functional nodes in the network and dynamically adjusting block size and transaction fees.

Centralized Finance

Fuze, a Middle Eastern digital asset company, completes $12.2 million Series A financing, led by Galaxy and e& Capital

Fuze, a digital asset infrastructure company in the Middle East and Turkey, recently completed a $12.2 million Series A financing round led by Galaxy Digital and e& capital. Fuze provides "digital asset as a service" infrastructure for financial institutions and enterprises in MENA and Turkey, and has launched stablecoin and payment products FuzePay. The funds will be used to accelerate regional and global expansion, product innovation and compliance. Fuze said that in the next 12 months, almost all financial institutions will adopt crypto or stablecoin services.

Real estate tokenized trading platform Alt DRX completes $2.7 million Pre-A round of financing

Alt DRX, a real estate tokenization trading platform, has completed a $2.7 million Pre-A round of financing, with investors including Qatar Development Bank, Times of India Brand Capital, Brand Capital, Hindustan Media Ventures, Zee Group, WeFounderCircle, nX Capital, etc. The financing will be used to purchase residential assets, technology development, marketing and compliance license applications. Anand Narayanan, co-founder of the company, said that this move is aimed at lowering the threshold for real estate investment and enabling more investors to participate in this asset class.

According to reports, the platform uses blockchain technology to achieve fragmented transactions of residential real estate, supports the purchase and sale of real estate interests in units of 1 square foot, and provides algorithmic pricing and instant settlement services. Alt DRX, headquartered in Bangalore, currently has an annual transaction volume of about 100,000 transactions. Investors can obtain rental income and trade their property shares through its mobile platform.

Visa Ventures invests in stablecoin infrastructure platform BVNK to promote global stablecoin payments

Visa invested in the stablecoin payment infrastructure platform BVNK through its venture capital arm Visa Ventures. This is Visa's first direct investment in a startup in this field, and is seen as a strong validation of the potential of stablecoins as a global payment infrastructure. BVNK currently processes $12 billion in annual volume, and its clients include Deel, dLocal and other companies.

other

Web3 entertainment platform T-Rex receives $17 million in pre-seed funding, plans to launch browser plug-in this summer

Web3 consumer entertainment platform T-Rex has completed a $17 million Pre-Seed financing round, with investors including Portal Ventures, Framework Ventures and Arbitrum Gaming Ventures. The platform tracks users' content interactions on platforms such as X, TikTok, and YouTube through browser plug-ins, and obtains encrypted rewards in the form of "clicking on popcorn", using zkTLS technology to ensure privacy. T-Rex expects to launch plug-ins this summer and expand content creator and IP cooperation within the year.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
バイナンスコイン
BNB$654.54+1.03%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.000069+4.70%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 20:14
Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

A simulated quantum stress test conducted using OpenAI’s ChatGPT o3 model has raised fresh concerns about the future of digital assets. The simulation explores a hypothetical breakthrough in quantum computing by 2026 that would render many of today’s cryptographic standards obsolete, potentially leading to widespread collapse across the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Quantum computers use qubits, which can exist in multiple states at once due to the principles of superposition and entanglement. This allows them to perform complex calculations at speeds far beyond what is possible with classical machines. According to o3, a sudden leap in quantum capability, such as the development of a 10,000-qubit fault-tolerant machine with sufficiently low error rates, could break the security systems underpinning major blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. ChatGPT o3 Warns of ‘Q-Day’ Extinction Risk for Blockchains o3 raised red flags across the crypto industry, warning that the rise of quantum computing—referred to as “Q-Day”—could pose an extinction-level threat to major blockchains. At the heart of blockchain security lies the asymmetric cryptography model: private keys generate public keys , but not the other way around. This one-way function is what secures digital wallets and signs transactions. Quantum computers might sound like another buzzword in the tech world, yet their threat to #cryptocurrency is very real and approaching fast. Scientists may differ on the timeline, but they all agree: “Q-day” is not a matter of if, but when. #Bitcoin https://t.co/SdH4NiTMoo — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 13, 2024 Quantum computing breaks this assumption. Using algorithms like Peter Shor’s , proven in theory to efficiently factor large numbers, quantum systems could reverse-engineer private keys from public data. “A chain is only as secure as its signatures,” the model warns. “Once signatures break, the chain breaks.” The o3 model stress-tested major blockchain protocols under a Q-Day scenario in which quantum machines can break cryptographic standards like ECDSA and RSA. The findings are sobering. Bitcoin: Legacy Risk and No Governance Pathway Bitcoin, which still uses the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm ( ECDSA ), was flagged as particularly vulnerable. As noted by o3, a significant portion of BTC remains locked in legacy wallets with no quantum-resistant protections. A 2020 Deloitte study further estimated that up to 25% of Bitcoin holdings could be compromised, especially coins stored in exposed or reused addresses. Data from Project Eleven reinforces this concern: over 6.2 million BTC, worth approximately $648 billion, are stored in addresses with exposed public keys. This translates to more than 10 million wallets that could be at risk once quantum computers achieve sufficient decryption power. 🚀 @Tether_to CEO @paoloardoino has warned that quantum computing could eventually pose a threat to inactive Bitcoin wallets. #Bitcoin #Quantum https://t.co/u8DCYrTjYw — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) February 9, 2025 The problem is compounded by Bitcoin’s structural rigidity. What has long been praised as Bitcoin’s strength , its conservative dev culture and emphasis on protocol stability, now poses a liability. In a crisis, Bitcoin’s inability to adapt quickly could delay vital countermeasures. As OpenAI’s o3 model puts it, “Bitcoin’s survival isn’t cryptographic—it’s sociopolitical. Without preemptive upgrades, post-Q-Day drains will begin within days of the breakthrough.” While discussions around post-quantum signature schemes like XMSS or Dilithium have occurred within Bitcoin Core, no concrete implementation or accepted BIP exists. The introduction of lattice-based alternatives (e.g., Falcon) remains theoretical, with no set roadmap. According to o3, Bitcoin network survival would likely depend on one of two strategies: A politically contentious fork to a quantum-safe Bitcoin variant A preemptive key rotation or shielding mechanism that avoids exposed legacy keys Ethereum: More Adaptable, But Still At Risk While Ethereum shares Bitcoin’s cryptographic vulnerability, relying on the ECDSA, it ranks significantly higher in adaptability. The o3 model flagged Ethereum’s active developer community, rapid upgrade history, and flexible governance as key assets in navigating a post-quantum scenario. Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum has demonstrated the capacity to coordinate complex transitions. The DAO fork, Ethereum 2.0 Merge , and the Shapella upgrade all serve as precedent for community-driven protocol evolution. “Ethereum can adapt,” o3 concluded, “but only if it moves quickly.” Still, the shift to post-quantum cryptography would require extensive infrastructure overhauls. These include wallet standards, signature validation rules in smart contracts, Layer-2 rollups, and developer tooling. Many of these components were built on cryptographic assumptions that would not hold after a quantum breakthrough. Account abstraction is only half-done The end goal is non-ECDSA accounts (multisigs, key changes, quantum-resistant, privacy protocols (!!)) being true first class citizens A lot of good work recently on aggressively simplifying 7701 to make this happen https://t.co/j66geDAoC8 — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) April 27, 2025 The o3 model simulation emphasized this point, saying, “Ethereum is the only major L1 chain with a plausible fast-track governance protocol for quantum threats. But most dApps on Ethereum aren’t ready.” However, Ethereum’s programmability, a defining strength, also creates a unique risk surface. Millions of deployed smart contracts, including financial primitives on protocols like Uniswap, Aave, and MakerDAO, use static cryptographic calls vulnerable to quantum decryption. Many are immutable and cannot be patched after deployment. That said, proxy patterns and upgradeable architectures like OpenZeppelin’s implementation give some contracts a pathway for modification. But these only apply where foresight was used. Vast portions of Ethereum’s contract base may be impossible to rescue post-Q-Day without chain-wide intervention. For Ethereum to remain viable in a post-Q-Day world, o3 noted the following actions will be necessary: Roll out hybrid cryptographic wallets supporting post-quantum signature layers (e.g., Falcon, Dilithium). Incentivize or mandate critical dApps to adopt quantum-safe signature schemes in proxy contracts. Leverage Layer-2s for isolated asset migration and transaction validation under new cryptographic rules. Coordinate a network-wide “key rotation” event with community buy-in, governance clarity, and tooling support. Other Chains and DeFi: Varying Levels of Readiness Algorand: Purpose-Built for the Quantum Era Among all the Layer-1 chains o3 analyzed, Algorand emerged as one of the most quantum-resilient. Designed with future-proofing in mind, the protocol already incorporates cryptographic innovations such as Verifiable Random Functions (VRFs), and it has actively explored lattice-based encryption methods like NTRU, a class of cryptography believed to be quantum-resistant. “If Q-Day hits in 2026,” the o3 model observed, “Algorand is one of the only chains with a 12-month adaptation head start.” Algorand’s pipelined Byzantine Fault Tolerant (BFT) consensus rotates validator keys regularly, reducing the exposure window of any single cryptographic signature. More on Algorand's post-quantum technology: https://t.co/NIQEnbER0P — Algorand Foundation (@AlgoFoundation) May 27, 2025 According to o3, its structured governance and fast finality also enhance its ability to implement protocol-level upgrades quickly in the face of emerging threats. Polkadot: Modular Agility Meets Cryptographic Risk Polkadot ranked just behind Algorand in terms of readiness. The network’s parachain architecture allows semi-independent blockchains to run in parallel, each potentially adopting its own quantum-resilient cryptography without waiting for a full network-wide consensus. According to o3, this modularity offers developers the freedom to implement post-quantum upgrades on a per-parachain basis. However, Polkadot currently relies on Schnorr-based BLS signatures , which are vulnerable to quantum attacks. Still, its OpenGov system and decentralized treasury could support rapid upgrade cycles when needed. Cardano: Academic Rigor, Operational Drag Cardano presents a paradox. It is one of the few blockchain platforms deeply invested in the academic exploration of post-quantum cryptographic techniques, including both lattice- and hash-based signature schemes. o3 noted that Cardano’s extended UTXO model also provides a more modular smart contract framework, which may ease the migration to new cryptographic primitives. Post-Quantum Cardano https://t.co/MpNWSo8KWm — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) February 20, 2025 However, Cardano still relies on Ed25519 signatures, which are quantum-susceptible, according to o3. And while its Voltaire governance phase is intended to support decentralized decision-making for protocol upgrades, it remains under development. As the o3 model put it, “If crypto were judged on whitepapers alone, Cardano would thrive. But Q-Day doesn’t wait for peer review.” Privacy Coins: From Anonymity to Liability Privacy-focused cryptocurrencies like Monero and Zcash face a uniquely grim outlook. Their core innovations of ring signatures, stealth addresses, and zero-knowledge proofs offer strong protections against classical decryption but may provide little defense against quantum attacks. o3 noted that quantum algorithms capable of breaking elliptic curve cryptography could dismantle the projects’ anonymity features, exposing past transactions and rendering current privacy guarantees moot. Compounding the threat is the pseudonymous governance model, which makes coordinated upgrades or overhauls difficult. “Quantum computing doesn’t just de-anonymize Monero,” the o3 warned, “it breaks its reason to exist. Privacy becomes exposure.” DeFi Protocols: Collateral Damage from Layer-1 Failures Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, particularly those built atop Ethereum such as Aave, Compound, and MakerDAO, face second-order vulnerabilities. While these protocols do not directly implement ECDSA at their core, they depend entirely on Ethereum’s base-layer security. If Ethereum’s signature scheme were compromised and Layer-1 wallets became exposed, the smart contracts securing billions in TVL (Total Value Locked) would be undermined; regardless of whether the dApps themselves were quantum-aware. o3 summarized the cascading risk simply: “If the base layer fails, so does the application.” Compounding the issue is the immutability of many smart contracts. While some DeFi platforms use proxy architectures for upgrades, many early deployments do not, making them inflexible in crisis scenarios. Meme Coins and High-Beta Tokens: Virtually Defenseless At the other end of the spectrum lie meme coins and low-infrastructure tokens, which the o3 model described as “nearly defenseless.” These tokens typically lack development teams, formal governance mechanisms, or upgrade paths, leaving them acutely vulnerable to any sudden shifts in cryptographic assumptions. In the event of Q-Day, such tokens would likely suffer immediate liquidity shocks, with whales offloading positions to avoid permanent loss. The community might attempt to fork the project onto a new chain, but without technical leadership, meaningful migration is unlikely. Who Is Ready for Q-Day? The o3 simulation’s sector-by-sector stress test does not predict which coins will succeed in market terms, but rather which systems have the structural capacity to survive a game-changing leap in computational power. Based on cryptographic architecture, governance agility, and ongoing research, the post-quantum readiness landscape looks like this: Best Positioned Today Apart from Algorand , Polkadot , Ethereum, and Cardano mentioned above, these other coins have been noted to be well positioned in the case of a Q-day. Cosmos Ecosystem (ATOM, Juno, Osmosis) Cosmos shares Polkadot’s modular philosophy. Independent zones (chains) communicate through IBC (Inter-Blockchain Communication), allowing sovereign upgrades. Projects like Juno and Osmosis have agile governance models and could implement PQC locally. Avalanche (AVAX) Employs a DAG-optimized consensus model (Snowball/Snowman), which increases redundancy and communication between subnets. Subnets (custom blockchains) can adopt PQC signatures independently. Governance is emerging, but the tech is flexible. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) A sharded blockchain with scalability and flexibility at its core. It already supports contract-based key rotation and multi-signature accounts, making future cryptographic migration plausible Tezos (XTZ) Tezos was one of the first blockchains to emphasize formal on-chain governance and self-amending protocols. It supports Michelson , a low-level functional language that allows for cryptographic primitives to be upgraded via governance proposals without forks. Radix (XRD) Radix uses a unique consensus model (Cerberus) and is focused on developer experience and modular architecture. While not currently post-quantum, its component-based DeFi engine and structured governance may allow for faster quantum-proof upgrades. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Built on hashgraph consensus (not a blockchain), Hedera offers high throughput and ABFT (asynchronous Byzantine fault tolerance). Its enterprise focus includes forward-looking cryptographic considerations, and the council-led governance can act quickly. Most At Risk Monero , Shiba Inu and ERC-20 tokens, Dogecoin , Bitcoin was noted by o3 to have critical quantum-exposure risks , either due to obsolete cryptographic foundations, rigid governance, or a total dependency on vulnerable Layer-1 infrastructure. Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Dash (DASH): All forked from or closely related to Bitcoin, they inherit the same ECDSA vulnerabilities without demonstrating meaningful governance innovation or PQC research. Conclusion The takeaway is not to panic, but to prioritize strategic risk awareness . Quantum computing is not a hypothetical threat; it is an inevitable one . What remains uncertain is when it will become powerful enough to break widely used public-key cryptography. For blockchain projects, the prudent move isn’t to predict Q-Day’s exact date but to build architectures that can flex when it does arrive. That includes investing in research, improving governance, abstracting cryptography, and educating communities on quantum resilience.
Core DAO
CORE$0.5331+2.73%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004145+1.49%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.008657-2.81%
ヘデラ
HBAR$0.15205+3.13%
Radix
XRD$0.006762-1.29%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/30 06:45
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
Share
PANews2025/06/29 23:30

Trending News

More

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

BIS: Trump's criticism of Fed rate decisions does not threaten its independence