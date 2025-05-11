PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Today's news tips:

1. Forbes: Trump Media and Technology Group’s financial report reveals “significant deficiencies” in internal controls

2. U.S. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th

3. BlackRock Bitcoin ETF has had 20 consecutive days of net inflows, setting a record for the longest inflow this year, with Goldman Sachs' IBIT holdings increasing by 28% in Q1

4. Next week's macro outlook: CPI data may trigger stagflation trading script, BTC may face a test of $100,000 support

5. BSV investors attempt to reopen 2019 lawsuit against Binance

6. Pump.fun transferred another 132,000 SOL to Kraken

7. Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

8. Viewpoint: Altcoins break away from negative trends, investors are changing their views on cryptocurrencies

Regulatory/Macro

Forbes: Trump Media and Technology Group's financial report reveals "significant deficiencies" in internal controls

According to Forbes, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) disclosed in the latest filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that the company had "significant deficiencies" in its internal control over financial reporting, raising concerns among investors about the company's financial transparency and governance structure. TMTG is the parent company of the social platform Truth Social, and has recently attracted much attention due to financial losses and audit issues. It is reported that the audit firm hired by the company, BF Borgers, was accused of "significant fraud" by the U.S. SEC for falsifying audit documents and violating audit standards. In addition, Donald Trump Jr., who served as a director of TMTG, received a salary of $813,000 last year, even though he only attended two of the company's five meetings. At the same time, TMTG announced that its annual sales were only $3.6 million, but it had a net loss of $401 million.

Earlier news said that Trump Media and Technology Group, Crypto.com and Yorkville America Digital have finalized an ETF issuance agreement, and the Hong Kong fund is expected to be launched later this year.

Next week's macro outlook: CPI data may trigger stagflation trading script, BTC may face $100,000 support test

Bitcoin returned above $100,000 this week as Wall Street was cautious at the end of this week's trading day. U.S. stocks and bonds fluctuated as the world's two largest economies prepared to launch trade negotiations, and investors avoided making higher-risk bets. Market optimism continued to put pressure on gold prices. Gold prices fell nearly 4% on Wednesday and Thursday, but rebounded on Friday and rose 2.64% last week. Here are the key points that the market will focus on in the new week:

At 22:25 on Monday, Federal Reserve Board Governor Kugler delivered a speech;

Tuesday 20:30, U.S. April unadjusted CPI annual rate/seasonally adjusted CPI monthly rate/seasonally adjusted core CPI monthly rate/unadjusted core CPI annual rate;

At 05:40 on Thursday, 2027 FOMC voting member and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly will participate in a fireside chat;

At 20:30 on Thursday, the U.S. retail sales monthly rate in April, the U.S. PPI annual rate/monthly rate in April, and the U.S. New York Fed/Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index in May;

At 20:40 on Thursday, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell delivered an opening speech at an event;

On Thursday, the Federal Reserve held its second Thomas Laubach Research Conference, which will focus on monetary policy and economic research and is expected to provide academic perspectives for the Federal Reserve's five-year monetary policy framework review.

At 22:00 on Friday, the preliminary value of the US one-year inflation rate forecast for May and the preliminary value of the US University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Index for May will be released.

The Fed's voice this week was not dovish. More than half of the Fed's policymakers gave public speeches on Friday, and no policymaker said the Fed was close to cutting interest rates. Next week's economic data will provide an important perspective. The US CPI for April, released on Tuesday, will provide a new interpretation of inflation trends, while the April retail sales data released on Thursday will be the latest window into consumer spending. The US CPI for April is expected to confirm that price pressures are still too high and there is no reason to cut interest rates for the time being. Although the US dollar index has risen in the short term, it is still facing selling pressure due to the risk of stagflation caused by continued tariffs. In addition, the impact of macro data on Bitcoin prices and whether Bitcoin can consolidate the $100,000 price support range are also worth paying attention to.

BlackRock Bitcoin ETF has seen net inflows for 20 consecutive days, setting a record for the longest inflow this year, with Goldman Sachs' IBIT holdings increasing by 28% in Q1

BlackRock's spot Bitcoin ETF IBIT has seen 20 consecutive days of net inflows, the longest streak of inflows among spot Bitcoin ETFs in 2025, attracting more than $5 billion in funds during this period. As Bitcoin prices rise, the net asset value of U.S. spot Bitcoin funds has exceeded $121 billion, the highest level since January this year.

Goldman Sachs is currently the world's largest known holder of IBIT. Goldman Sachs holds 30.8 million shares of IBIT, worth about $1.4 billion, a 28% increase from its holdings at the beginning of the first quarter of 2025. The company also holds 3.5 million shares of FBTC, the second largest spot Bitcoin ETF in the market by assets under management, worth about $315 million. Filing documents show that the company increased its holdings by about 30,000 shares in the first quarter of 2025.

U.S. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th

Paul Atkins, Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th. On the same day, the U.S. SEC will hold a roundtable meeting on the theme of "Tokenization: Assets on the Chain - The Intersection of Traditional Finance and Decentralized Finance". Participants include SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins, Director of the Crypto Working Group Office Richard B. Gabbert, Commissioner Hester Peirce, as well as Cynthia Lo Bessette (Fidelity), Eun Ah Choi (Nasdaq), Will Geyer (Invesco), etc.

China-US high-level economic and trade talks to continue in Geneva

Viewpoint

CryptoQuant CEO: Strategy purchases faster than Bitcoin mining and gains deflationary advantage

Ki Young Ju, founder and CEO of CryptoQuant, posted on the X platform that Bitcoin is deflationary. Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) has been buying Bitcoin faster than Bitcoin mining. They hold about 555,000 Bitcoins and are in an illiquid state with no plans to sell. This means that Strategy's Bitcoin holdings can obtain an annual deflation rate of -2.23%. The deflation rate of Bitcoin held by other stable institutional holders may be higher.

Opinion: Altcoins break out of negative trend, investors are changing their views on cryptocurrencies

After the successful implementation of Ethereum Pectra upgrade, ETH has risen by more than 30% in a single week, while other altcoins SOL, ADA, XRP and BNB have also gained 2-6%.

Nick Ruck, director of LVRG Research, said traders believe that the cryptocurrency industry may have finally found a second chance to hedge against market uncertainty, and investors are changing their views on cryptocurrencies as altcoins have broken away from negative trends and found a new round of risk appetite bringing buying pressure. However, traders are still closely watching this weekend's Sino-US trade negotiations, which will begin in Switzerland later on Saturday, and any signs of a stalemate or renewed escalation of tensions could weaken the current rally.

1confirmation founder: BTC and ETH can become the Internet's native value storage in the future

Nick Tomaino, founder of 1confirmation, said in a post on the X platform that BTC is the first cryptocurrency that serves the people. The grassroots spirit and belief from the bottom up have made it from scratch, and its market value has soared to more than 2 trillion US dollars. The value storage based on trust in mathematics rather than people is changing the world, but BTC has now become the preferred institutional asset for large companies and governments. One entity owns more than 2.5% of BTC shares. Currently, no practical applications have been developed on Bitcoin to attract new users. In addition to value storage, there is no use case to expand market share.

ETH is a trusted and neutral Internet-native value storage tool that supports a developer platform that covers stablecoins, decentralized finance, NFTs, prediction markets, decentralized social, decentralized identity, etc. All new use cases that have driven the development of this field in the past decade have appeared on Ethereum and are constantly developing. These use cases have attracted new users, distributed ETH as a value storage tool, and increased the scarcity of ETH.

Some people think there will only be one trusted, neutral, internet-native store of value in the future. They are dead wrong. There may be many, but there are only two viable options at the moment: BTC and ETH.

Skybridge Capital founder: Sovereign wealth funds' large-scale purchase of Bitcoin still needs to wait for clear US legislation

Anthony Scaramucci, founder of Skybridge Capital, said in a recent podcast interview that although some sovereign wealth funds have allocated Bitcoin on the margin, it is difficult to see large-scale capital inflows before the United States introduces clear digital asset regulations. He pointed out that if the United States passes a stablecoin regulatory bill, allows traditional banks to custody Bitcoin, and makes progress in the tokenization of stocks and bonds, it may trigger a wave of sovereign wealth funds buying large amounts of Bitcoin. Anthony Scaramucci emphasized that only when sovereign wealth funds regard Bitcoin as part of the global financial infrastructure can the price of Bitcoin be pushed to the million-dollar level.

Project News

DeFi platform Zaros decides to cease operations

DeFi platform Zaros said in a post on the X platform that it had decided to cease operations after careful consideration, adding that "over the past five months, we have gone all out and explored every possible path, including transformation, extending the funding chain, and evaluating strategic options. Despite the team's tremendous efforts, we no longer have the funds to continue to advance the project."

Binance Alpha Launches MOODENG and GOAT

Binance Alpha lists Moo Deng (MOODENG) and GOAT.

MOODENG contract address: ED5nyyWEzpPPiWimP8vYm7sD7TD3LAt3Q3gRTWHzPJBY

GOAT contract address: CzLSujWBLFsSjncfkh59rUFqvafWcY5tzedWJSuypump

BSV investors attempt to reopen 2019 lawsuit against Binance

Bitcoin SV (BSV) investors are trying to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance, alleging that Binance's delisting of BSV caused its price to fall over the long term. The plaintiffs' lawyers argue that a July 2024 ruling by the UK Competition Appeal Tribunal that dismissed a claim for "loss of opportunity" against Binance for delisting the token should be reconsidered. The plaintiffs sought $9 billion in damages in the original case, and if the lawsuit is reopened, the plaintiffs are seeking up to 10 billion pounds (GBP), or about $13 billion.

In April 2019, Binance announced that BSV failed to meet its listing criteria due to the actions of BSV founder Craig Wright, who is notorious in the cryptocurrency world for falsely claiming to be Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto. Subsequently, Binance delisted BSV.

ether.fi Foundation: 437,000 ETHFIs have been repurchased this week, spending 137 ETH

The Ether Fi Foundation tweeted that it had repurchased 437,000 ETHFI this week, spending about 137 ETH (about $320,000). In the future, the weekly withdrawal fee income and protocol income will be used for token repurchase, and the repurchased tokens will be returned to the holders of the staked ETHFI points.

Important data

The price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%.

After the DOOD token airdrop was launched, the floor price of doodles NFT fell sharply. At the time of writing, it has fallen to about 1.54 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%, and the market value has dropped to 15,386 ETH. However, doodles NFT transactions have increased, with 1,162 transactions in the past 24 hours, an increase of 396.6%; the transaction amount reached 1,628 ETH, an increase of 115.9%.

Data: Whales bought more than 20,000 BTC in the past 48 hours

According to data disclosed by on-chain analyst Ali Martinez on the X platform, whales bought more than 20,000 BTC in the past 48 hours.

Pump.Fun transferred another 132,573 SOL to Kraken about 5 hours ago, worth 22.9 million US dollars

According to Onchain Lens monitoring, 5 hours ago, Pump.Fun transferred another 132,573 SOL to Kraken, worth $22.9 million. In 2025, Pump.Fun recharged a total of 2,188,092 SOL, worth $339.73 million.

The whale "silentraven" who is long HYPE with 3x leverage currently has a floating profit of $10.62 million

According to the monitoring of on-chain analyst Ember, the whale "silentraven" who is long $HYPE with 3x leverage has a floating profit of over 10 million. On April 9, he bought 801,000 $HYPE at $12.9. The current price of $HYPE has risen to $26, with a floating profit of $10.62 million. In addition, the whale exchanged 100 $WBTC (10.43 million US dollars) for 4071.6 stETH in the past half hour. The exchange rate is 0.0245.

Abraxas Capital withdrew 185,309 ETH worth $399 million from exchanges in the past three days

According to Lookonchain, Abraxas Capital has withdrawn 185,309 ETH (worth $399 million) from exchanges in the past three days. At the same time, the price of ETH has soared from $1,800 to $2,600, a 44% increase.

ETH falls below $2,500, up 2.25% on the day

The OKX market data shows that ETH has just fallen below $2,500 and is currently trading at $2,487.91 per coin, with a daily increase of 2.25%.

Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

A simulated quantum stress test conducted using OpenAI’s ChatGPT o3 model has raised fresh concerns about the future of digital assets. The simulation explores a hypothetical breakthrough in quantum computing by 2026 that would render many of today’s cryptographic standards obsolete, potentially leading to widespread collapse across the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Quantum computers use qubits, which can exist in multiple states at once due to the principles of superposition and entanglement. This allows them to perform complex calculations at speeds far beyond what is possible with classical machines. According to o3, a sudden leap in quantum capability, such as the development of a 10,000-qubit fault-tolerant machine with sufficiently low error rates, could break the security systems underpinning major blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. ChatGPT o3 Warns of ‘Q-Day’ Extinction Risk for Blockchains o3 raised red flags across the crypto industry, warning that the rise of quantum computing—referred to as “Q-Day”—could pose an extinction-level threat to major blockchains. At the heart of blockchain security lies the asymmetric cryptography model: private keys generate public keys , but not the other way around. This one-way function is what secures digital wallets and signs transactions. Quantum computers might sound like another buzzword in the tech world, yet their threat to #cryptocurrency is very real and approaching fast. Scientists may differ on the timeline, but they all agree: “Q-day” is not a matter of if, but when. #Bitcoin https://t.co/SdH4NiTMoo — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 13, 2024 Quantum computing breaks this assumption. Using algorithms like Peter Shor’s , proven in theory to efficiently factor large numbers, quantum systems could reverse-engineer private keys from public data. “A chain is only as secure as its signatures,” the model warns. “Once signatures break, the chain breaks.” The o3 model stress-tested major blockchain protocols under a Q-Day scenario in which quantum machines can break cryptographic standards like ECDSA and RSA. The findings are sobering. Bitcoin: Legacy Risk and No Governance Pathway Bitcoin, which still uses the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm ( ECDSA ), was flagged as particularly vulnerable. As noted by o3, a significant portion of BTC remains locked in legacy wallets with no quantum-resistant protections. A 2020 Deloitte study further estimated that up to 25% of Bitcoin holdings could be compromised, especially coins stored in exposed or reused addresses. Data from Project Eleven reinforces this concern: over 6.2 million BTC, worth approximately $648 billion, are stored in addresses with exposed public keys. This translates to more than 10 million wallets that could be at risk once quantum computers achieve sufficient decryption power. 🚀 @Tether_to CEO @paoloardoino has warned that quantum computing could eventually pose a threat to inactive Bitcoin wallets. #Bitcoin #Quantum https://t.co/u8DCYrTjYw — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) February 9, 2025 The problem is compounded by Bitcoin’s structural rigidity. What has long been praised as Bitcoin’s strength , its conservative dev culture and emphasis on protocol stability, now poses a liability. In a crisis, Bitcoin’s inability to adapt quickly could delay vital countermeasures. As OpenAI’s o3 model puts it, “Bitcoin’s survival isn’t cryptographic—it’s sociopolitical. Without preemptive upgrades, post-Q-Day drains will begin within days of the breakthrough.” While discussions around post-quantum signature schemes like XMSS or Dilithium have occurred within Bitcoin Core, no concrete implementation or accepted BIP exists. The introduction of lattice-based alternatives (e.g., Falcon) remains theoretical, with no set roadmap. According to o3, Bitcoin network survival would likely depend on one of two strategies: A politically contentious fork to a quantum-safe Bitcoin variant A preemptive key rotation or shielding mechanism that avoids exposed legacy keys Ethereum: More Adaptable, But Still At Risk While Ethereum shares Bitcoin’s cryptographic vulnerability, relying on the ECDSA, it ranks significantly higher in adaptability. The o3 model flagged Ethereum’s active developer community, rapid upgrade history, and flexible governance as key assets in navigating a post-quantum scenario. Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum has demonstrated the capacity to coordinate complex transitions. The DAO fork, Ethereum 2.0 Merge , and the Shapella upgrade all serve as precedent for community-driven protocol evolution. “Ethereum can adapt,” o3 concluded, “but only if it moves quickly.” Still, the shift to post-quantum cryptography would require extensive infrastructure overhauls. These include wallet standards, signature validation rules in smart contracts, Layer-2 rollups, and developer tooling. Many of these components were built on cryptographic assumptions that would not hold after a quantum breakthrough. Account abstraction is only half-done The end goal is non-ECDSA accounts (multisigs, key changes, quantum-resistant, privacy protocols (!!)) being true first class citizens A lot of good work recently on aggressively simplifying 7701 to make this happen https://t.co/j66geDAoC8 — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) April 27, 2025 The o3 model simulation emphasized this point, saying, “Ethereum is the only major L1 chain with a plausible fast-track governance protocol for quantum threats. But most dApps on Ethereum aren’t ready.” However, Ethereum’s programmability, a defining strength, also creates a unique risk surface. Millions of deployed smart contracts, including financial primitives on protocols like Uniswap, Aave, and MakerDAO, use static cryptographic calls vulnerable to quantum decryption. Many are immutable and cannot be patched after deployment. That said, proxy patterns and upgradeable architectures like OpenZeppelin’s implementation give some contracts a pathway for modification. But these only apply where foresight was used. Vast portions of Ethereum’s contract base may be impossible to rescue post-Q-Day without chain-wide intervention. For Ethereum to remain viable in a post-Q-Day world, o3 noted the following actions will be necessary: Roll out hybrid cryptographic wallets supporting post-quantum signature layers (e.g., Falcon, Dilithium). Incentivize or mandate critical dApps to adopt quantum-safe signature schemes in proxy contracts. Leverage Layer-2s for isolated asset migration and transaction validation under new cryptographic rules. Coordinate a network-wide “key rotation” event with community buy-in, governance clarity, and tooling support. Other Chains and DeFi: Varying Levels of Readiness Algorand: Purpose-Built for the Quantum Era Among all the Layer-1 chains o3 analyzed, Algorand emerged as one of the most quantum-resilient. Designed with future-proofing in mind, the protocol already incorporates cryptographic innovations such as Verifiable Random Functions (VRFs), and it has actively explored lattice-based encryption methods like NTRU, a class of cryptography believed to be quantum-resistant. “If Q-Day hits in 2026,” the o3 model observed, “Algorand is one of the only chains with a 12-month adaptation head start.” Algorand’s pipelined Byzantine Fault Tolerant (BFT) consensus rotates validator keys regularly, reducing the exposure window of any single cryptographic signature. More on Algorand's post-quantum technology: https://t.co/NIQEnbER0P — Algorand Foundation (@AlgoFoundation) May 27, 2025 According to o3, its structured governance and fast finality also enhance its ability to implement protocol-level upgrades quickly in the face of emerging threats. Polkadot: Modular Agility Meets Cryptographic Risk Polkadot ranked just behind Algorand in terms of readiness. The network’s parachain architecture allows semi-independent blockchains to run in parallel, each potentially adopting its own quantum-resilient cryptography without waiting for a full network-wide consensus. According to o3, this modularity offers developers the freedom to implement post-quantum upgrades on a per-parachain basis. However, Polkadot currently relies on Schnorr-based BLS signatures , which are vulnerable to quantum attacks. Still, its OpenGov system and decentralized treasury could support rapid upgrade cycles when needed. Cardano: Academic Rigor, Operational Drag Cardano presents a paradox. It is one of the few blockchain platforms deeply invested in the academic exploration of post-quantum cryptographic techniques, including both lattice- and hash-based signature schemes. o3 noted that Cardano’s extended UTXO model also provides a more modular smart contract framework, which may ease the migration to new cryptographic primitives. Post-Quantum Cardano https://t.co/MpNWSo8KWm — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) February 20, 2025 However, Cardano still relies on Ed25519 signatures, which are quantum-susceptible, according to o3. And while its Voltaire governance phase is intended to support decentralized decision-making for protocol upgrades, it remains under development. As the o3 model put it, “If crypto were judged on whitepapers alone, Cardano would thrive. But Q-Day doesn’t wait for peer review.” Privacy Coins: From Anonymity to Liability Privacy-focused cryptocurrencies like Monero and Zcash face a uniquely grim outlook. Their core innovations of ring signatures, stealth addresses, and zero-knowledge proofs offer strong protections against classical decryption but may provide little defense against quantum attacks. o3 noted that quantum algorithms capable of breaking elliptic curve cryptography could dismantle the projects’ anonymity features, exposing past transactions and rendering current privacy guarantees moot. Compounding the threat is the pseudonymous governance model, which makes coordinated upgrades or overhauls difficult. “Quantum computing doesn’t just de-anonymize Monero,” the o3 warned, “it breaks its reason to exist. Privacy becomes exposure.” DeFi Protocols: Collateral Damage from Layer-1 Failures Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, particularly those built atop Ethereum such as Aave, Compound, and MakerDAO, face second-order vulnerabilities. While these protocols do not directly implement ECDSA at their core, they depend entirely on Ethereum’s base-layer security. If Ethereum’s signature scheme were compromised and Layer-1 wallets became exposed, the smart contracts securing billions in TVL (Total Value Locked) would be undermined; regardless of whether the dApps themselves were quantum-aware. o3 summarized the cascading risk simply: “If the base layer fails, so does the application.” Compounding the issue is the immutability of many smart contracts. While some DeFi platforms use proxy architectures for upgrades, many early deployments do not, making them inflexible in crisis scenarios. Meme Coins and High-Beta Tokens: Virtually Defenseless At the other end of the spectrum lie meme coins and low-infrastructure tokens, which the o3 model described as “nearly defenseless.” These tokens typically lack development teams, formal governance mechanisms, or upgrade paths, leaving them acutely vulnerable to any sudden shifts in cryptographic assumptions. In the event of Q-Day, such tokens would likely suffer immediate liquidity shocks, with whales offloading positions to avoid permanent loss. The community might attempt to fork the project onto a new chain, but without technical leadership, meaningful migration is unlikely. Who Is Ready for Q-Day? The o3 simulation’s sector-by-sector stress test does not predict which coins will succeed in market terms, but rather which systems have the structural capacity to survive a game-changing leap in computational power. Based on cryptographic architecture, governance agility, and ongoing research, the post-quantum readiness landscape looks like this: Best Positioned Today Apart from Algorand , Polkadot , Ethereum, and Cardano mentioned above, these other coins have been noted to be well positioned in the case of a Q-day. Cosmos Ecosystem (ATOM, Juno, Osmosis) Cosmos shares Polkadot’s modular philosophy. Independent zones (chains) communicate through IBC (Inter-Blockchain Communication), allowing sovereign upgrades. Projects like Juno and Osmosis have agile governance models and could implement PQC locally. Avalanche (AVAX) Employs a DAG-optimized consensus model (Snowball/Snowman), which increases redundancy and communication between subnets. Subnets (custom blockchains) can adopt PQC signatures independently. Governance is emerging, but the tech is flexible. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) A sharded blockchain with scalability and flexibility at its core. It already supports contract-based key rotation and multi-signature accounts, making future cryptographic migration plausible Tezos (XTZ) Tezos was one of the first blockchains to emphasize formal on-chain governance and self-amending protocols. It supports Michelson , a low-level functional language that allows for cryptographic primitives to be upgraded via governance proposals without forks. Radix (XRD) Radix uses a unique consensus model (Cerberus) and is focused on developer experience and modular architecture. While not currently post-quantum, its component-based DeFi engine and structured governance may allow for faster quantum-proof upgrades. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Built on hashgraph consensus (not a blockchain), Hedera offers high throughput and ABFT (asynchronous Byzantine fault tolerance). Its enterprise focus includes forward-looking cryptographic considerations, and the council-led governance can act quickly. Most At Risk Monero , Shiba Inu and ERC-20 tokens, Dogecoin , Bitcoin was noted by o3 to have critical quantum-exposure risks , either due to obsolete cryptographic foundations, rigid governance, or a total dependency on vulnerable Layer-1 infrastructure. Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Dash (DASH): All forked from or closely related to Bitcoin, they inherit the same ECDSA vulnerabilities without demonstrating meaningful governance innovation or PQC research. Conclusion The takeaway is not to panic, but to prioritize strategic risk awareness . Quantum computing is not a hypothetical threat; it is an inevitable one . What remains uncertain is when it will become powerful enough to break widely used public-key cryptography. For blockchain projects, the prudent move isn’t to predict Q-Day’s exact date but to build architectures that can flex when it does arrive. That includes investing in research, improving governance, abstracting cryptography, and educating communities on quantum resilience.
Core DAO
CORE$0.5331+2.73%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004145+1.49%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.008657-2.81%
ヘデラ
HBAR$0.15205+3.13%
Radix
XRD$0.006762-1.29%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/30 06:45
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
Share
PANews2025/06/29 23:30

