The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

PANews
2025/06/19 07:16

PANews reported on June 19 that the Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%, remaining unchanged for the fourth consecutive meeting, in line with market expectations. The Federal Reserve's dot plot shows that it is expected to cut interest rates twice in 2025. (The forecast in March was two times)

The Federal Reserve's dot plot shows that among the 19 officials, 7 officials believe that there will be no interest rate cut in 2025 (4 officials in March), 2 officials believe that the interest rate should be cut by 25 basis points in total in 2025, that is, one rate cut (4 officials in March), 8 officials believe that the interest rate should be cut by 50 basis points in total in 2025, that is, two rate cuts (9 officials in March), and 2 officials believe that the interest rate should be cut by 75 basis points in total in 2025, that is, three rate cuts (2 officials in March).

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
PANews2025/06/26 20:14
AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, AguilaTrades increased its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC, worth approximately US$238 million. Previously, James Wynn had closed his Bitcoin
BIS: Trump's criticism of Fed rate decisions does not threaten its independence

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Jinshi, the Bank for International Settlements said that Trump's criticism of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions does not threaten its independence.
