PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

PANews
2025/05/06 17:30
ビットコイン
BTC$108,758.1+1.25%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$0.6994+1.39%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01396+2.87%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02598+9.29%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01375+2.53%

Today's news tips:

BlackRock ETF IBIT increased its holdings of more than 41,000 bitcoins in two weeks, worth about $3.92 billion

DWF Labs announces the wallet address used to purchase tokens on the secondary market

CZ: BTC may reach 500,000 to 1 million US dollars in this cycle. Compared with Meme coins, I am more optimistic about the combination of blockchain with AI, scientific research and other fields.

MYX Finance has opened the airdrop query page and will airdrop 14.7% of the total token supply

Treasure Chain will be officially shut down on May 30th. Users need to migrate their assets as soon as possible.

Affected by the addition of Binance contracts: ASR rose 53.34% in a short period of time, and ALPINE rose 62.23%

Coinbase will temporarily suspend Ethereum services on May 7 to cooperate with Pectra upgrade

Binance Wallet: Users with Alpha Points ≥ 142 can participate in the 15th TGE event

Regulatory/Macro

U.S. Treasury Secretary: 145% tariffs on China cannot be sustained in the long term

According to CNBC, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jeff Bessant said on May 5 local time that he expects U.S.-China trade negotiations to make progress in the coming weeks. He also pointed out that the Trump administration's 145% tariff policy on China cannot be maintained for a long time.

Binance Wallet: Users with Alpha Points ≥ 142 can participate in the 15th TGE event

According to the Binance Wallet announcement, users with Alpha points ≥ 142 can participate in the "15th Exclusive TGE Project MYX Finance" event. In addition, users with points between 99 and 141 and whose UID ends with "8" will be eligible for the lucky draw. The official reminds users to prepare sufficient BNB in the BNB chain wallet in advance to prevent network congestion.

Florida Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill Withdrawn, Withdrawing from State Crypto Legislation Race

According to Cointelegraph, Florida House Bill 487 and Senate Bill 550 were "indefinitely postponed and withdrawn for consideration" on May 3. The two bills were originally planned to allow the state treasury to invest up to 10% of public funds in Bitcoin to establish a state-level crypto reserve. However, the Florida Legislature did not pass the relevant legislation before the end of the meeting on May 2, and has officially withdrawn from the state-level Bitcoin reserve bill competition. Similar bills have also failed in South Dakota, Montana and other places. In contrast, Arizona still has two related proposals pending.

Bernstein predicts that companies will buy another $330 billion in Bitcoin by 2029

According to CoinDesk, Wall Street brokerage Bernstein predicts that by the end of 2029, global corporate finances will add $330 billion in Bitcoin purchases. Among them, MicroStrategy is expected to contribute about $124 billion, and the remaining $205 billion will come from slower-growing small and medium-sized enterprises. The report pointed out that the crypto-friendly regulatory environment in the United States has promoted the trend of corporate currency holdings. Currently, listed companies hold about 720,000 BTC, accounting for 2.4% of the total supply. But Bernstein also warned that MicroStrategy's model is difficult to be fully replicated.

Coinbase will temporarily suspend Ethereum services on May 7 to cooperate with Pectra upgrade

According to Coinbase Assets, the Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be carried out at 3:05 am Pacific Time on May 7 (18:05 Beijing Time on the same day). To ensure the safety of user funds, Coinbase will suspend Ethereum deposits and withdrawals during the upgrade from 17:50 to 18:45 Beijing Time. At the same time, new pledge requests will resume processing after 18:45, and existing pledge positions will not be affected.

U.S. House Financial Services Committee Releases Discussion Draft of Digital Asset Market Structure Act of 2025

According to the official website of the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, Representatives French Hill, GT Thompson, Bryan Steil and Dusty Johnson jointly released a discussion draft of the Digital Asset Market Structure Act of 2025. The bill intends to establish a unified regulatory framework, clarify the definitions of digital commodities, stablecoins, self-custody rights and decentralized finance, grant the CFTC and SEC a division of regulatory authority, and establish a registration mechanism for exchanges, brokers, custodians, etc. The bill emphasizes protecting consumers, promoting innovation, and filling regulatory gaps, aiming to consolidate the United States' leadership in the global digital asset market. The bill is currently in the stage of soliciting opinions.

Viewpoint

QCP Capital: The sharp rise of the Taiwan dollar may become a key signal of the macro market, and Bitcoin may be affected by this in the future

QCP Capital said that the Taiwan dollar rose 8% on Monday, and Asia-Pacific currencies such as the Korean won also generally strengthened. The spread between the Taiwan dollar spot and the one-year forward contract hit a 20-year high. This was mainly due to the market's increasing speculation on the US-Taiwan trade agreement and the increase in US dollar asset hedging by Taiwan's insurance institutions. QCP believes that this may be an early signal of adjustments in global capital flows, similar to the sharp fluctuations in the yen due to changes in interest rate differentials last year. At the same time, gold prices also rose nearly 3% on Monday, reflecting market concerns about the weakening of the US dollar and geopolitical risks. In the future, Bitcoin may be affected by this, either decoupling from the trend of gold or benefiting from the progress of trade negotiations. The foreign exchange market may become a weather vane for macro changes.

Analysis: Bitcoin rebound is suppressed by short-selling resistance, and the market may face greater volatility

According to Matrixport analysis, the price of Bitcoin has risen by nearly 25% in total, and the size of open contracts has increased from US$22 billion to US$29 billion, but the funding rate is still close to zero, indicating that some futures traders choose to establish short positions rather than chase the rise. This rare market structure may indicate greater volatility: if prices continue to rise, shorts may be forced to close their positions to promote the rise; if prices fall back, short positions may be strengthened. The overall market structure points to increased volatility in the future.

Glassnode: Bitcoin may face strong selling pressure at $99,000

According to Glassnode analysis, Bitcoin may face significant selling pressure when it approaches $99,900. Data shows that long-term holders (wallets that hold coins for at least 155 days) usually start to distribute tokens more actively when they realize about 350% unrealized profits, and this profit level corresponds to a Bitcoin price of about $99,900. In addition, wallets that purchased Bitcoin at a price range of $95,000 to $98,000 earlier this year may choose to close their positions or take small profits when the price rises back to this range, which may further increase selling pressure. Glassnode pointed out that this price range forms a key resistance level. If Bitcoin can effectively break through $99,900, it may open the channel to price discovery above $100,000. Previously, the price of Bitcoin has broken through $90,000, and the market is concerned about whether it can set a new high and exceed the record of $109,000 set in January this year.

CZ: BTC may reach 500,000 to 1 million US dollars in this cycle. Compared with Meme coins, I am more optimistic about the combination of blockchain with AI, scientific research and other fields.

Binance founder CZ (Changpeng Zhao) recently shared his feelings about prison life, his views on Trump's presidency, and his insights on the future development of the crypto industry in an interview. CZ said that his prison experience made him value health and family more, and he had a new understanding of the priorities of life and work. He also mentioned that the Trump administration's support for cryptocurrencies has brought positive changes to the industry, and believes that the US policy shift is crucial to the development of the industry. When talking about the crypto industry, CZ pointed out that although the market has paid more attention to Memecoin recently, he is more optimistic about the combination of blockchain with AI, scientific research and other fields, and expects decentralized exchanges (DEX) to surpass centralized exchanges (CEX) in the future. In addition, CZ revealed that he is currently helping entrepreneurs more as a mentor and consultant, and no longer plans to lead Binance again or create new crypto projects. For the future price of Bitcoin, CZ predicts that this cycle may be between $500,000 and $1 million. He also emphasized that the industry needs to pay more attention to long-term value rather than short-term speculation.

Project News

DWF Labs announces the wallet address used to purchase tokens on the secondary market

According to official news, DWF Labs partner Andrei Grachev disclosed the wallet addresses used by DWF Labs to publicly purchase tokens in the secondary market, which currently include three addresses of EVM, Solana and Tron networks.

MYX Finance has opened the airdrop query page and will airdrop 14.7% of the total token supply

MYX Finance has officially launched a community airdrop campaign to reward early supporters and ecosystem contributors. The total allocation of this airdrop accounts for 14.7% of the total token supply, of which 6.7% (about 67.036 million $MYX) will be allocated in the first phase. The tokens are issued based on BNB Chain to ensure fast transactions and low fees. The airdrop will be released in batches in multiple stages, with an initial release of 30% in the first phase and the remaining 70% will be released linearly over the next 5 months. Users must complete the claim within 90 days after each release, and overdue tokens will be returned to the project treasury. BMYX holders will receive the allocation directly without additional operations. Earlier news, Binance Wallet's 15th TGE event will soon launch MYX Finance (MYX).

Binance adds ASR/USDT and ALPINE/USDT perpetual contracts

Binance Futures will launch the ASRUSDT perpetual contract at 17:30 Beijing time on May 6, and the ALPINEUSDT perpetual contract at 17:45, both of which support up to 75x leverage.

Treasure Chain will be officially shut down on May 30th. Users need to migrate their assets as soon as possible.

According to the official announcement of Treasure, with the passage of the TIP-52 proposal, Treasure Chain will be officially shut down on May 30. Users need to bridge ETH, MAGIC, SMOL and Beacon WOP NFT assets to L1 or Arbitrum chain respectively before the end of the month. The current on-chain bridge has been stopped, and MAGIC-ETH liquidity has been moved to the Ethereum mainnet and launched on Uniswap.

Berachain ends Boyco pre-deposit activity, BERA rewards are now available for inquiry and collection

According to the Berachain Foundation announcement, its Boyco liquidity deposit activity has officially ended. Users can now redeem their deposited assets and query and claim $BERA airdrop rewards through the reward checker on the official website. Non-BERA rewards (such as application tokens) must be claimed separately from each participating protocol. Rewards from some early deposit vaults (such as StakeStone, EtherFi, etc.) are not displayed in the checker and must be operated separately in each protocol. The official said that in the future, it will support one-click investment of Boyco rewards in high-yield strategies within the Berachain ecosystem.

Important data

BlackRock ETF IBIT increased its holdings of more than 41,000 bitcoins in two weeks, worth about $3.92 billion

According to Lookonchain data, BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has increased its holdings by 41,452 bitcoins in the past two weeks, worth about $3.92 billion. Its total holdings have now reached 614,639 bitcoins, with a total value of about $58.07 billion.

Affected by the addition of Binance contracts: ASR rose 53.34% in a short period of time, and ALPINE rose 62.23%

According to Binance market data, ASR rose 53.34% in a short period of time and is now quoted at $2.094; ALPINE rose 62.23% in a short period of time and is now quoted at $1.2. Earlier news, Binance added ASR/USDT and ALPINE/USDT perpetual contracts.

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$425 million yesterday, marking three consecutive days of net inflows

According to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETF recorded a total net inflow of $425 million on May 5, Eastern Time, achieving net inflows for the third consecutive day. Among them, IBIT, a subsidiary of BlackRock, had a net inflow of $531 million in a single day, ranking first, with a total inflow of $44.212 billion in history; Fidelity FBTC had a net outflow of $57.82 million, the largest on that day. As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETF is $110.685 billion, accounting for 5.91% of the total market value of Bitcoin, and the cumulative net inflow has reached $40.662 billion.

KuCoin's Bitcoin reserves have dropped by more than 77% since KYC rumors

According to OnChainSchool, citing CryptoQuant data, from June 5, 2023, when KYC rumors began, to June 28, when the official announcement of the mandatory real-name system was made, the Bitcoin reserves of KuCoin exchange dropped sharply from 18,300 to 4,100, with a net outflow of 14,200, a decrease of 77.6%. Although the overall decline in the reserves of centralized exchanges is an industry trend, the sharp decline of KuCoin has attracted attention, highlighting that users are highly sensitive to privacy and compliance policies. The chart shows that the trend has continued to decline since the announcement.

3,422 Bitcoins that had not been moved for 12 years were suddenly transferred, with a total value of $324 million

According to Ember, a total of 3,422 unused bitcoins since 2012 were transferred to new addresses in the past three hours. Tracing back to the source shows that these BTC were first extracted from the closed early exchange BTC-e, when the price of Bitcoin was only $13.5, worth about $46,000. Today, the value has reached $324 million, a 7,018-fold increase.

Tether issues $1 billion USDT on Tron chain as inventory replenishment

According to Whale Alert, Tether Treasury issued an additional $1 billion USDT (worth approximately $1.001 billion) on the Tron network at 4:52 a.m. today. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino later stated that the additional issuance was an "authorized but unissued" transaction, intended as a reserve for future coin issuance requests and on-chain exchanges, and did not mean that it would immediately enter the market for circulation.

Financing

L1 blockchain protocol Litheum completes $750,000 strategic financing, led by Alphemy Capital and Amber Group

Litheum, a new generation L1 blockchain protocol, announced the completion of a strategic financing of US$750,000, led by Alphemy Capital and Amber Group. This round of funds will be used to advance its testnet launch plan and further realize its vision of "compressing the cost of blockchain use to the physical limit." Litheum plans to launch a testnet next quarter to lay the foundation for the release of its mainnet. It is reported that Litheum adopts an innovative PoP (Proof-of-Performance) consensus mechanism, which improves on-chain performance and cost efficiency while ensuring security and decentralization by incentivizing all core functional nodes in the network and dynamically adjusting block size and transaction fees.

Staking service provider Figment plans to acquire blockchain projects for $100 million to $200 million

According to Bloomberg, staking service provider Figment is looking for acquisition targets and plans to invest $100 million to $200 million, focusing on projects with strong regional influence or specific blockchain ecosystems. Figment co-founder and CEO Lorien Gabel said in an interview that the move is aimed at seizing the opportunity of the current M&A boom in the crypto space and further expanding its business layout.

Singapore stablecoin cross-border payment company XWeave completes $3 million seed round of financing, led by Lightshift and others

According to TNGlobal, XWeave, a Singapore-based stablecoin cross-border payment company, announced the completion of a $3 million seed round of financing, led by Jungle Ventures and Lightshift, with participation from White Star Capital, Fabric Ventures, DCG, The Venture Dept., and venture capital studio Menyala. XWeave aims to combine the traditional legal currency system with the stablecoin network to support instant, compliant, and cost-effective cross-market capital flows. Its non-custodial infrastructure allows institutions to conduct cross-border transactions without custodial user funds. The new funds will support its expansion of the network to the Middle East and other parts of Asia.

Digital risk management and protection platform Doppel completes $35 million Series B financing, led by Bessemer

Kevin Tian, co-founder and CEO of digital risk management and protection platform Doppel, announced on the X platform that the company has completed a $35 million Series B financing round, led by Bessemer, with participation from 9Yards Capital, SOZO VENTURES, Strategic Cyber Ventures, a16z, South Park Commons, Script Capital, etc. Doppel is an AI-driven digital risk protection platform designed to protect organizations from social engineering threats such as phishing, impersonation, and deep fake fraud. The new funds will be used to support the construction of a digital protection infrastructure that combines generative AI with expert manual analysis.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
バイナンスコイン
BNB$654.24+1.01%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.000069+4.70%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 20:14
Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

A simulated quantum stress test conducted using OpenAI’s ChatGPT o3 model has raised fresh concerns about the future of digital assets. The simulation explores a hypothetical breakthrough in quantum computing by 2026 that would render many of today’s cryptographic standards obsolete, potentially leading to widespread collapse across the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Quantum computers use qubits, which can exist in multiple states at once due to the principles of superposition and entanglement. This allows them to perform complex calculations at speeds far beyond what is possible with classical machines. According to o3, a sudden leap in quantum capability, such as the development of a 10,000-qubit fault-tolerant machine with sufficiently low error rates, could break the security systems underpinning major blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. ChatGPT o3 Warns of ‘Q-Day’ Extinction Risk for Blockchains o3 raised red flags across the crypto industry, warning that the rise of quantum computing—referred to as “Q-Day”—could pose an extinction-level threat to major blockchains. At the heart of blockchain security lies the asymmetric cryptography model: private keys generate public keys , but not the other way around. This one-way function is what secures digital wallets and signs transactions. Quantum computers might sound like another buzzword in the tech world, yet their threat to #cryptocurrency is very real and approaching fast. Scientists may differ on the timeline, but they all agree: “Q-day” is not a matter of if, but when. #Bitcoin https://t.co/SdH4NiTMoo — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 13, 2024 Quantum computing breaks this assumption. Using algorithms like Peter Shor’s , proven in theory to efficiently factor large numbers, quantum systems could reverse-engineer private keys from public data. “A chain is only as secure as its signatures,” the model warns. “Once signatures break, the chain breaks.” The o3 model stress-tested major blockchain protocols under a Q-Day scenario in which quantum machines can break cryptographic standards like ECDSA and RSA. The findings are sobering. Bitcoin: Legacy Risk and No Governance Pathway Bitcoin, which still uses the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm ( ECDSA ), was flagged as particularly vulnerable. As noted by o3, a significant portion of BTC remains locked in legacy wallets with no quantum-resistant protections. A 2020 Deloitte study further estimated that up to 25% of Bitcoin holdings could be compromised, especially coins stored in exposed or reused addresses. Data from Project Eleven reinforces this concern: over 6.2 million BTC, worth approximately $648 billion, are stored in addresses with exposed public keys. This translates to more than 10 million wallets that could be at risk once quantum computers achieve sufficient decryption power. 🚀 @Tether_to CEO @paoloardoino has warned that quantum computing could eventually pose a threat to inactive Bitcoin wallets. #Bitcoin #Quantum https://t.co/u8DCYrTjYw — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) February 9, 2025 The problem is compounded by Bitcoin’s structural rigidity. What has long been praised as Bitcoin’s strength , its conservative dev culture and emphasis on protocol stability, now poses a liability. In a crisis, Bitcoin’s inability to adapt quickly could delay vital countermeasures. As OpenAI’s o3 model puts it, “Bitcoin’s survival isn’t cryptographic—it’s sociopolitical. Without preemptive upgrades, post-Q-Day drains will begin within days of the breakthrough.” While discussions around post-quantum signature schemes like XMSS or Dilithium have occurred within Bitcoin Core, no concrete implementation or accepted BIP exists. The introduction of lattice-based alternatives (e.g., Falcon) remains theoretical, with no set roadmap. According to o3, Bitcoin network survival would likely depend on one of two strategies: A politically contentious fork to a quantum-safe Bitcoin variant A preemptive key rotation or shielding mechanism that avoids exposed legacy keys Ethereum: More Adaptable, But Still At Risk While Ethereum shares Bitcoin’s cryptographic vulnerability, relying on the ECDSA, it ranks significantly higher in adaptability. The o3 model flagged Ethereum’s active developer community, rapid upgrade history, and flexible governance as key assets in navigating a post-quantum scenario. Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum has demonstrated the capacity to coordinate complex transitions. The DAO fork, Ethereum 2.0 Merge , and the Shapella upgrade all serve as precedent for community-driven protocol evolution. “Ethereum can adapt,” o3 concluded, “but only if it moves quickly.” Still, the shift to post-quantum cryptography would require extensive infrastructure overhauls. These include wallet standards, signature validation rules in smart contracts, Layer-2 rollups, and developer tooling. Many of these components were built on cryptographic assumptions that would not hold after a quantum breakthrough. Account abstraction is only half-done The end goal is non-ECDSA accounts (multisigs, key changes, quantum-resistant, privacy protocols (!!)) being true first class citizens A lot of good work recently on aggressively simplifying 7701 to make this happen https://t.co/j66geDAoC8 — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) April 27, 2025 The o3 model simulation emphasized this point, saying, “Ethereum is the only major L1 chain with a plausible fast-track governance protocol for quantum threats. But most dApps on Ethereum aren’t ready.” However, Ethereum’s programmability, a defining strength, also creates a unique risk surface. Millions of deployed smart contracts, including financial primitives on protocols like Uniswap, Aave, and MakerDAO, use static cryptographic calls vulnerable to quantum decryption. Many are immutable and cannot be patched after deployment. That said, proxy patterns and upgradeable architectures like OpenZeppelin’s implementation give some contracts a pathway for modification. But these only apply where foresight was used. Vast portions of Ethereum’s contract base may be impossible to rescue post-Q-Day without chain-wide intervention. For Ethereum to remain viable in a post-Q-Day world, o3 noted the following actions will be necessary: Roll out hybrid cryptographic wallets supporting post-quantum signature layers (e.g., Falcon, Dilithium). Incentivize or mandate critical dApps to adopt quantum-safe signature schemes in proxy contracts. Leverage Layer-2s for isolated asset migration and transaction validation under new cryptographic rules. Coordinate a network-wide “key rotation” event with community buy-in, governance clarity, and tooling support. Other Chains and DeFi: Varying Levels of Readiness Algorand: Purpose-Built for the Quantum Era Among all the Layer-1 chains o3 analyzed, Algorand emerged as one of the most quantum-resilient. Designed with future-proofing in mind, the protocol already incorporates cryptographic innovations such as Verifiable Random Functions (VRFs), and it has actively explored lattice-based encryption methods like NTRU, a class of cryptography believed to be quantum-resistant. “If Q-Day hits in 2026,” the o3 model observed, “Algorand is one of the only chains with a 12-month adaptation head start.” Algorand’s pipelined Byzantine Fault Tolerant (BFT) consensus rotates validator keys regularly, reducing the exposure window of any single cryptographic signature. More on Algorand's post-quantum technology: https://t.co/NIQEnbER0P — Algorand Foundation (@AlgoFoundation) May 27, 2025 According to o3, its structured governance and fast finality also enhance its ability to implement protocol-level upgrades quickly in the face of emerging threats. Polkadot: Modular Agility Meets Cryptographic Risk Polkadot ranked just behind Algorand in terms of readiness. The network’s parachain architecture allows semi-independent blockchains to run in parallel, each potentially adopting its own quantum-resilient cryptography without waiting for a full network-wide consensus. According to o3, this modularity offers developers the freedom to implement post-quantum upgrades on a per-parachain basis. However, Polkadot currently relies on Schnorr-based BLS signatures , which are vulnerable to quantum attacks. Still, its OpenGov system and decentralized treasury could support rapid upgrade cycles when needed. Cardano: Academic Rigor, Operational Drag Cardano presents a paradox. It is one of the few blockchain platforms deeply invested in the academic exploration of post-quantum cryptographic techniques, including both lattice- and hash-based signature schemes. o3 noted that Cardano’s extended UTXO model also provides a more modular smart contract framework, which may ease the migration to new cryptographic primitives. Post-Quantum Cardano https://t.co/MpNWSo8KWm — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) February 20, 2025 However, Cardano still relies on Ed25519 signatures, which are quantum-susceptible, according to o3. And while its Voltaire governance phase is intended to support decentralized decision-making for protocol upgrades, it remains under development. As the o3 model put it, “If crypto were judged on whitepapers alone, Cardano would thrive. But Q-Day doesn’t wait for peer review.” Privacy Coins: From Anonymity to Liability Privacy-focused cryptocurrencies like Monero and Zcash face a uniquely grim outlook. Their core innovations of ring signatures, stealth addresses, and zero-knowledge proofs offer strong protections against classical decryption but may provide little defense against quantum attacks. o3 noted that quantum algorithms capable of breaking elliptic curve cryptography could dismantle the projects’ anonymity features, exposing past transactions and rendering current privacy guarantees moot. Compounding the threat is the pseudonymous governance model, which makes coordinated upgrades or overhauls difficult. “Quantum computing doesn’t just de-anonymize Monero,” the o3 warned, “it breaks its reason to exist. Privacy becomes exposure.” DeFi Protocols: Collateral Damage from Layer-1 Failures Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, particularly those built atop Ethereum such as Aave, Compound, and MakerDAO, face second-order vulnerabilities. While these protocols do not directly implement ECDSA at their core, they depend entirely on Ethereum’s base-layer security. If Ethereum’s signature scheme were compromised and Layer-1 wallets became exposed, the smart contracts securing billions in TVL (Total Value Locked) would be undermined; regardless of whether the dApps themselves were quantum-aware. o3 summarized the cascading risk simply: “If the base layer fails, so does the application.” Compounding the issue is the immutability of many smart contracts. While some DeFi platforms use proxy architectures for upgrades, many early deployments do not, making them inflexible in crisis scenarios. Meme Coins and High-Beta Tokens: Virtually Defenseless At the other end of the spectrum lie meme coins and low-infrastructure tokens, which the o3 model described as “nearly defenseless.” These tokens typically lack development teams, formal governance mechanisms, or upgrade paths, leaving them acutely vulnerable to any sudden shifts in cryptographic assumptions. In the event of Q-Day, such tokens would likely suffer immediate liquidity shocks, with whales offloading positions to avoid permanent loss. The community might attempt to fork the project onto a new chain, but without technical leadership, meaningful migration is unlikely. Who Is Ready for Q-Day? The o3 simulation’s sector-by-sector stress test does not predict which coins will succeed in market terms, but rather which systems have the structural capacity to survive a game-changing leap in computational power. Based on cryptographic architecture, governance agility, and ongoing research, the post-quantum readiness landscape looks like this: Best Positioned Today Apart from Algorand , Polkadot , Ethereum, and Cardano mentioned above, these other coins have been noted to be well positioned in the case of a Q-day. Cosmos Ecosystem (ATOM, Juno, Osmosis) Cosmos shares Polkadot’s modular philosophy. Independent zones (chains) communicate through IBC (Inter-Blockchain Communication), allowing sovereign upgrades. Projects like Juno and Osmosis have agile governance models and could implement PQC locally. Avalanche (AVAX) Employs a DAG-optimized consensus model (Snowball/Snowman), which increases redundancy and communication between subnets. Subnets (custom blockchains) can adopt PQC signatures independently. Governance is emerging, but the tech is flexible. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) A sharded blockchain with scalability and flexibility at its core. It already supports contract-based key rotation and multi-signature accounts, making future cryptographic migration plausible Tezos (XTZ) Tezos was one of the first blockchains to emphasize formal on-chain governance and self-amending protocols. It supports Michelson , a low-level functional language that allows for cryptographic primitives to be upgraded via governance proposals without forks. Radix (XRD) Radix uses a unique consensus model (Cerberus) and is focused on developer experience and modular architecture. While not currently post-quantum, its component-based DeFi engine and structured governance may allow for faster quantum-proof upgrades. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Built on hashgraph consensus (not a blockchain), Hedera offers high throughput and ABFT (asynchronous Byzantine fault tolerance). Its enterprise focus includes forward-looking cryptographic considerations, and the council-led governance can act quickly. Most At Risk Monero , Shiba Inu and ERC-20 tokens, Dogecoin , Bitcoin was noted by o3 to have critical quantum-exposure risks , either due to obsolete cryptographic foundations, rigid governance, or a total dependency on vulnerable Layer-1 infrastructure. Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Dash (DASH): All forked from or closely related to Bitcoin, they inherit the same ECDSA vulnerabilities without demonstrating meaningful governance innovation or PQC research. Conclusion The takeaway is not to panic, but to prioritize strategic risk awareness . Quantum computing is not a hypothetical threat; it is an inevitable one . What remains uncertain is when it will become powerful enough to break widely used public-key cryptography. For blockchain projects, the prudent move isn’t to predict Q-Day’s exact date but to build architectures that can flex when it does arrive. That includes investing in research, improving governance, abstracting cryptography, and educating communities on quantum resilience.
Core DAO
CORE$0.533+2.57%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004148+2.14%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.008657-2.81%
ヘデラ
HBAR$0.15149+2.67%
Radix
XRD$0.006738-1.60%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/30 06:45
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
Share
PANews2025/06/29 23:30

Trending News

More

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

BIS: Trump's criticism of Fed rate decisions does not threaten its independence