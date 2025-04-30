Altcoin recovery in April: more than 70% rose, small-cap coins dominated the list of gains

PANews
2025/04/30 16:17
Moonveil
MORE$0,0229+14,95%
Capverse
CAP$0,151-0,33%
GAINS
GAINS$0,02402-0,70%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0,000000000000057-61,48%
Oasis
ROSE$0,02606+9,40%

Author: Frank, PANews

After the drastic market adjustments in the early stage, the cryptocurrency market in April seems to have a warm breeze. Although mainstream assets such as Bitcoin are still seeking direction within the range, the altcoin field has shown certain signs of recovery, and market sentiment has eased compared with before. In this month's market rebound (April 1 to April 28, 2025), how did various tokens perform? Which tracks and ecosystems are more resilient? PANews analyzed the data of mainstream USDT spot trading pairs on Binance, trying to reveal the true picture of the recent market.

Data description: This study is based on the USDT spot trading pair of Binance Exchange, combined with the basic information such as token classification and market value provided by Coingecko, and includes a total of 397 valid tokens for analysis. The time range is from April 1 to April 28, 2025. The increase or decrease is calculated based on the starting price (opening price on April 1) and the ending price (closing price on April 28) of this time period.

More than 70% of tokens rose, but the overall growth was mild

Judging from the overall data, the market did show a certain general rise in April. Among the 397 tokens we analyzed:

The average increase was 13.11% and the median was 7.73%. This shows that although the increase was the main theme, the overall increase was not strong and most tokens had limited increases.

The proportion of rising tokens reached 74.1%, and nearly three-quarters of the tokens rebounded in April. The proportion of falling tokens was 25.7%.

However, judging from the overall increase, in this wave of rebound, the tokens that have risen sharply are still in the minority, and the rebound range of most tokens is concentrated below 50%. The tokens with an increase of more than 100% account for only 3.0%, only 12, and 6 of them were listed on Binance in April. Therefore, the increase and decrease are calculated based on the opening price, and the increase looks higher than the actual amount. The tokens with an increase between 50% and 100% account for 3.3%. The tokens with an increase between 0% and 50% account for the highest proportion, reaching 67.8%.

This set of data shows that although market sentiment has recovered, it is still far from a comprehensive "altcoin season" frenzy. The increase in most tokens is relatively restrained, and the structural opportunities in the market seem to be greater than the general rise.

Altcoin recovery in April: more than 70% rose, small-cap coins dominated the list of gains

Looking at the list of rising stocks, we can find several characteristics:

Small-cap tokens dominate: A large number of tokens in the top 20 fall into the small-cap (<100 million) or medium-cap (100 million-1 billion) category, indicating that funds are seeking greater flexibility.

Signs of DeFi recovery: DeFi projects such as ALPACA, TURBO, and FIS appear at the top of the list.

AI and Meme remain popular: VIRTUAL (AI), BABYUSDT (Meme), PENGUUSDT (Meme) and others have performed well, continuing their previous market popularity.

Infrastructure and DEX: There are also multiple tokens on the list in the infrastructure and DEX tracks.

Specific ecosystems: Solana ecosystem and BNBChain ecosystem contributed a large number of tokens with the highest growth this month.

Year difference: New tokens have a bigger increase, while old projects perform the worst

Altcoin recovery in April: more than 70% rose, small-cap coins dominated the list of gains

In addition, there is a trend in this round of rebound, that is, the market still "buys new but not old". Data shows that the average performance of new coins launched in 2025 is still the best, with an average increase of 33.66%, significantly higher than other years. This shows that the market's preference for new assets still exists. The tokens launched in 2023 and 2022 performed second. Interestingly, although the number of tokens launched in 2024 is the largest, at 63, the average increase is only 11.25%. It performed mediocre this month, and the average increase is even slightly higher than the old currencies in 2019 and 2020. For older projects, the average increase in tokens in 2017 was the lowest. In 2021, as the last round of bull market, I don't know whether it is because the bubble of bull market tokens is bigger or for other reasons, the increase ranks second to last.

Judging from this data distribution, the tokens launched in the bear market from 2022 to 2023 have more stamina, while the tokens launched in the bull market seem to lack long-term vitality.

Infrastructure and AI performed well

Altcoin recovery in April: more than 70% rose, small-cap coins dominated the list of gains

From the perspective of track classification, wallets, infrastructure (average increase of 27.38%) and AI (average increase of 21%) have become the three tracks with the highest average increase this month. However, because there are only 4 samples of tokens in the wallet track, and mainly because WCT is a newly launched project that has raised the overall level, the actual increase in the wallet track may be only about 5% overall. Meme and DEX follow closely behind. This is related to the distribution of tokens at the top of the increase list.

As one of the largest sectors, DeFi has performed well on average. Although the Smart Contract Platform category has many tokens, its overall growth rate is relatively lagging. The RWA track, which has attracted much attention recently, performed mediocre this month. The worst performers are Metaverse and Oracle, but the effective sample size of these two tracks is relatively small in this statistics.

Sui, Base, and Solana ecosystems have seen greater average increases

Altcoin recovery in April: more than 70% rose, small-cap coins dominated the list of gains

Among the different blockchain ecosystems, Sui ecosystem has the largest increase. Although the number of Sui ecosystem tokens launched on Binance is relatively small, combined with the overall market data, Sui is indeed the best performing ecosystem in this round of rebound. Next is the Base ecosystem, Avalanche ecosystem and Solana ecosystem, which showed relatively stronger average increase data in April. However, since there are fewer data for Base and Avalanche, combined with the actual overall data, the Base ecosystem has indeed ushered in a large rebound, and the actual performance of Avalanche may be far lower than this data. Arbitrum ecosystem follows closely. Although Ethereum and BNBChain, the two major ecosystems, have the largest number of tokens, their overall performance is close to or slightly lower than the market average. Polygon, Cosmos and Polkadot ecosystems performed relatively poorly this month. However, because this part of the data is only the tokens launched on Binance, there is still a large gap with the overall data of each ecosystem token.

Mid- and large-cap tokens perform better on average

Altcoin recovery in April: more than 70% rose, small-cap coins dominated the list of gains

In this analysis, PANews also added a dimension, which is the performance of tokens of different market capitalizations in this round of rise. Interestingly, contrary to the commonly believed impression that small market capitalizations are more resilient, in the data for April, the average increase in medium-market capitalization (100 million-1 billion) and large-market capitalization (>1 billion) tokens was slightly higher than that of small-market capitalization (<100 million) tokens. This may suggest that in this round of rebound, funds are more inclined to flow to assets that already have a certain foundation and consensus, rather than purely pursuing small currencies with high risk and high elasticity. In terms of quantity, the majority of tokens on Binance are small-market capitalization tokens with a market capitalization of less than 100 million, reaching 242, accounting for 60%. The second largest number of tokens is medium-market capitalization, which is 116. There are only 28 tokens with a market capitalization of more than 1 billion US dollars. From this point of view, the scale of the overall token market is still relatively dispersed.

In general, in this round of rebound in April, at least in terms of the overall increase and the number of tokens with high increase, it may not have ushered in the big reversal that people hoped for. Another interesting phenomenon is that new tokens seem to be more favored by the market, while tokens launched in the last bull market are not very popular. In addition, the increase in tokens with medium and large market capitalizations is generally larger, but tokens with small market capitalizations seem to be more likely to create high-multiple increases (among the top 20 tokens with the highest increase, 12 tokens have a market value of less than 100 million). For investors, the current market may be more suitable for selecting individual coins and tracks, rather than expecting a comprehensive "copycat season" general increase.

(The content of this article is based on historical data analysis and does not constitute any investment advice. The crypto market fluctuates drastically, so investment should be cautious.)

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
バイナンスコイン
BNB$654,24+1,01%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0,000069+4,70%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 20:14
Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

A simulated quantum stress test conducted using OpenAI’s ChatGPT o3 model has raised fresh concerns about the future of digital assets. The simulation explores a hypothetical breakthrough in quantum computing by 2026 that would render many of today’s cryptographic standards obsolete, potentially leading to widespread collapse across the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Quantum computers use qubits, which can exist in multiple states at once due to the principles of superposition and entanglement. This allows them to perform complex calculations at speeds far beyond what is possible with classical machines. According to o3, a sudden leap in quantum capability, such as the development of a 10,000-qubit fault-tolerant machine with sufficiently low error rates, could break the security systems underpinning major blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. ChatGPT o3 Warns of ‘Q-Day’ Extinction Risk for Blockchains o3 raised red flags across the crypto industry, warning that the rise of quantum computing—referred to as “Q-Day”—could pose an extinction-level threat to major blockchains. At the heart of blockchain security lies the asymmetric cryptography model: private keys generate public keys , but not the other way around. This one-way function is what secures digital wallets and signs transactions. Quantum computers might sound like another buzzword in the tech world, yet their threat to #cryptocurrency is very real and approaching fast. Scientists may differ on the timeline, but they all agree: “Q-day” is not a matter of if, but when. #Bitcoin https://t.co/SdH4NiTMoo — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 13, 2024 Quantum computing breaks this assumption. Using algorithms like Peter Shor’s , proven in theory to efficiently factor large numbers, quantum systems could reverse-engineer private keys from public data. “A chain is only as secure as its signatures,” the model warns. “Once signatures break, the chain breaks.” The o3 model stress-tested major blockchain protocols under a Q-Day scenario in which quantum machines can break cryptographic standards like ECDSA and RSA. The findings are sobering. Bitcoin: Legacy Risk and No Governance Pathway Bitcoin, which still uses the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm ( ECDSA ), was flagged as particularly vulnerable. As noted by o3, a significant portion of BTC remains locked in legacy wallets with no quantum-resistant protections. A 2020 Deloitte study further estimated that up to 25% of Bitcoin holdings could be compromised, especially coins stored in exposed or reused addresses. Data from Project Eleven reinforces this concern: over 6.2 million BTC, worth approximately $648 billion, are stored in addresses with exposed public keys. This translates to more than 10 million wallets that could be at risk once quantum computers achieve sufficient decryption power. 🚀 @Tether_to CEO @paoloardoino has warned that quantum computing could eventually pose a threat to inactive Bitcoin wallets. #Bitcoin #Quantum https://t.co/u8DCYrTjYw — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) February 9, 2025 The problem is compounded by Bitcoin’s structural rigidity. What has long been praised as Bitcoin’s strength , its conservative dev culture and emphasis on protocol stability, now poses a liability. In a crisis, Bitcoin’s inability to adapt quickly could delay vital countermeasures. As OpenAI’s o3 model puts it, “Bitcoin’s survival isn’t cryptographic—it’s sociopolitical. Without preemptive upgrades, post-Q-Day drains will begin within days of the breakthrough.” While discussions around post-quantum signature schemes like XMSS or Dilithium have occurred within Bitcoin Core, no concrete implementation or accepted BIP exists. The introduction of lattice-based alternatives (e.g., Falcon) remains theoretical, with no set roadmap. According to o3, Bitcoin network survival would likely depend on one of two strategies: A politically contentious fork to a quantum-safe Bitcoin variant A preemptive key rotation or shielding mechanism that avoids exposed legacy keys Ethereum: More Adaptable, But Still At Risk While Ethereum shares Bitcoin’s cryptographic vulnerability, relying on the ECDSA, it ranks significantly higher in adaptability. The o3 model flagged Ethereum’s active developer community, rapid upgrade history, and flexible governance as key assets in navigating a post-quantum scenario. Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum has demonstrated the capacity to coordinate complex transitions. The DAO fork, Ethereum 2.0 Merge , and the Shapella upgrade all serve as precedent for community-driven protocol evolution. “Ethereum can adapt,” o3 concluded, “but only if it moves quickly.” Still, the shift to post-quantum cryptography would require extensive infrastructure overhauls. These include wallet standards, signature validation rules in smart contracts, Layer-2 rollups, and developer tooling. Many of these components were built on cryptographic assumptions that would not hold after a quantum breakthrough. Account abstraction is only half-done The end goal is non-ECDSA accounts (multisigs, key changes, quantum-resistant, privacy protocols (!!)) being true first class citizens A lot of good work recently on aggressively simplifying 7701 to make this happen https://t.co/j66geDAoC8 — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) April 27, 2025 The o3 model simulation emphasized this point, saying, “Ethereum is the only major L1 chain with a plausible fast-track governance protocol for quantum threats. But most dApps on Ethereum aren’t ready.” However, Ethereum’s programmability, a defining strength, also creates a unique risk surface. Millions of deployed smart contracts, including financial primitives on protocols like Uniswap, Aave, and MakerDAO, use static cryptographic calls vulnerable to quantum decryption. Many are immutable and cannot be patched after deployment. That said, proxy patterns and upgradeable architectures like OpenZeppelin’s implementation give some contracts a pathway for modification. But these only apply where foresight was used. Vast portions of Ethereum’s contract base may be impossible to rescue post-Q-Day without chain-wide intervention. For Ethereum to remain viable in a post-Q-Day world, o3 noted the following actions will be necessary: Roll out hybrid cryptographic wallets supporting post-quantum signature layers (e.g., Falcon, Dilithium). Incentivize or mandate critical dApps to adopt quantum-safe signature schemes in proxy contracts. Leverage Layer-2s for isolated asset migration and transaction validation under new cryptographic rules. Coordinate a network-wide “key rotation” event with community buy-in, governance clarity, and tooling support. Other Chains and DeFi: Varying Levels of Readiness Algorand: Purpose-Built for the Quantum Era Among all the Layer-1 chains o3 analyzed, Algorand emerged as one of the most quantum-resilient. Designed with future-proofing in mind, the protocol already incorporates cryptographic innovations such as Verifiable Random Functions (VRFs), and it has actively explored lattice-based encryption methods like NTRU, a class of cryptography believed to be quantum-resistant. “If Q-Day hits in 2026,” the o3 model observed, “Algorand is one of the only chains with a 12-month adaptation head start.” Algorand’s pipelined Byzantine Fault Tolerant (BFT) consensus rotates validator keys regularly, reducing the exposure window of any single cryptographic signature. More on Algorand's post-quantum technology: https://t.co/NIQEnbER0P — Algorand Foundation (@AlgoFoundation) May 27, 2025 According to o3, its structured governance and fast finality also enhance its ability to implement protocol-level upgrades quickly in the face of emerging threats. Polkadot: Modular Agility Meets Cryptographic Risk Polkadot ranked just behind Algorand in terms of readiness. The network’s parachain architecture allows semi-independent blockchains to run in parallel, each potentially adopting its own quantum-resilient cryptography without waiting for a full network-wide consensus. According to o3, this modularity offers developers the freedom to implement post-quantum upgrades on a per-parachain basis. However, Polkadot currently relies on Schnorr-based BLS signatures , which are vulnerable to quantum attacks. Still, its OpenGov system and decentralized treasury could support rapid upgrade cycles when needed. Cardano: Academic Rigor, Operational Drag Cardano presents a paradox. It is one of the few blockchain platforms deeply invested in the academic exploration of post-quantum cryptographic techniques, including both lattice- and hash-based signature schemes. o3 noted that Cardano’s extended UTXO model also provides a more modular smart contract framework, which may ease the migration to new cryptographic primitives. Post-Quantum Cardano https://t.co/MpNWSo8KWm — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) February 20, 2025 However, Cardano still relies on Ed25519 signatures, which are quantum-susceptible, according to o3. And while its Voltaire governance phase is intended to support decentralized decision-making for protocol upgrades, it remains under development. As the o3 model put it, “If crypto were judged on whitepapers alone, Cardano would thrive. But Q-Day doesn’t wait for peer review.” Privacy Coins: From Anonymity to Liability Privacy-focused cryptocurrencies like Monero and Zcash face a uniquely grim outlook. Their core innovations of ring signatures, stealth addresses, and zero-knowledge proofs offer strong protections against classical decryption but may provide little defense against quantum attacks. o3 noted that quantum algorithms capable of breaking elliptic curve cryptography could dismantle the projects’ anonymity features, exposing past transactions and rendering current privacy guarantees moot. Compounding the threat is the pseudonymous governance model, which makes coordinated upgrades or overhauls difficult. “Quantum computing doesn’t just de-anonymize Monero,” the o3 warned, “it breaks its reason to exist. Privacy becomes exposure.” DeFi Protocols: Collateral Damage from Layer-1 Failures Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, particularly those built atop Ethereum such as Aave, Compound, and MakerDAO, face second-order vulnerabilities. While these protocols do not directly implement ECDSA at their core, they depend entirely on Ethereum’s base-layer security. If Ethereum’s signature scheme were compromised and Layer-1 wallets became exposed, the smart contracts securing billions in TVL (Total Value Locked) would be undermined; regardless of whether the dApps themselves were quantum-aware. o3 summarized the cascading risk simply: “If the base layer fails, so does the application.” Compounding the issue is the immutability of many smart contracts. While some DeFi platforms use proxy architectures for upgrades, many early deployments do not, making them inflexible in crisis scenarios. Meme Coins and High-Beta Tokens: Virtually Defenseless At the other end of the spectrum lie meme coins and low-infrastructure tokens, which the o3 model described as “nearly defenseless.” These tokens typically lack development teams, formal governance mechanisms, or upgrade paths, leaving them acutely vulnerable to any sudden shifts in cryptographic assumptions. In the event of Q-Day, such tokens would likely suffer immediate liquidity shocks, with whales offloading positions to avoid permanent loss. The community might attempt to fork the project onto a new chain, but without technical leadership, meaningful migration is unlikely. Who Is Ready for Q-Day? The o3 simulation’s sector-by-sector stress test does not predict which coins will succeed in market terms, but rather which systems have the structural capacity to survive a game-changing leap in computational power. Based on cryptographic architecture, governance agility, and ongoing research, the post-quantum readiness landscape looks like this: Best Positioned Today Apart from Algorand , Polkadot , Ethereum, and Cardano mentioned above, these other coins have been noted to be well positioned in the case of a Q-day. Cosmos Ecosystem (ATOM, Juno, Osmosis) Cosmos shares Polkadot’s modular philosophy. Independent zones (chains) communicate through IBC (Inter-Blockchain Communication), allowing sovereign upgrades. Projects like Juno and Osmosis have agile governance models and could implement PQC locally. Avalanche (AVAX) Employs a DAG-optimized consensus model (Snowball/Snowman), which increases redundancy and communication between subnets. Subnets (custom blockchains) can adopt PQC signatures independently. Governance is emerging, but the tech is flexible. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) A sharded blockchain with scalability and flexibility at its core. It already supports contract-based key rotation and multi-signature accounts, making future cryptographic migration plausible Tezos (XTZ) Tezos was one of the first blockchains to emphasize formal on-chain governance and self-amending protocols. It supports Michelson , a low-level functional language that allows for cryptographic primitives to be upgraded via governance proposals without forks. Radix (XRD) Radix uses a unique consensus model (Cerberus) and is focused on developer experience and modular architecture. While not currently post-quantum, its component-based DeFi engine and structured governance may allow for faster quantum-proof upgrades. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Built on hashgraph consensus (not a blockchain), Hedera offers high throughput and ABFT (asynchronous Byzantine fault tolerance). Its enterprise focus includes forward-looking cryptographic considerations, and the council-led governance can act quickly. Most At Risk Monero , Shiba Inu and ERC-20 tokens, Dogecoin , Bitcoin was noted by o3 to have critical quantum-exposure risks , either due to obsolete cryptographic foundations, rigid governance, or a total dependency on vulnerable Layer-1 infrastructure. Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Dash (DASH): All forked from or closely related to Bitcoin, they inherit the same ECDSA vulnerabilities without demonstrating meaningful governance innovation or PQC research. Conclusion The takeaway is not to panic, but to prioritize strategic risk awareness . Quantum computing is not a hypothetical threat; it is an inevitable one . What remains uncertain is when it will become powerful enough to break widely used public-key cryptography. For blockchain projects, the prudent move isn’t to predict Q-Day’s exact date but to build architectures that can flex when it does arrive. That includes investing in research, improving governance, abstracting cryptography, and educating communities on quantum resilience.
Core DAO
CORE$0,533+2,57%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0,00004148+2,14%
ChainAware
AWARE$0,008657-2,81%
ヘデラ
HBAR$0,15149+2,67%
Radix
XRD$0,006738-1,60%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/30 06:45
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
Share
PANews2025/06/29 23:30

Trending News

More

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

BIS: Trump's criticism of Fed rate decisions does not threaten its independence