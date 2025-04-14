Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

PANews
2025/04/14 14:15
ビットコイン
BTC$108,750+1.24%
MANTRA
OM$0.2154+3.40%

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

1. Market observation

Keywords: OM, ETH, BTC

The RWA project MANTRA (OM) plummeted this morning, with the price falling from $6.35 to $0.38 in a short period of time, causing the market value to evaporate by more than $5.5 billion. Faced with market panic, the MANTRA team quickly issued a statement attributing the decline to "irrational liquidation" and emphasizing that it had nothing to do with the fundamentals of the project. However, in-depth observation found that OM has experienced many violent pull-ups since November last year, and has long been labeled as a "strong monster coin" in the community. Community analysis revealed that MANTRA has many structural problems, including high control, repeated changes in airdrop rules, and the team actually controlling 90% of the supply. These factors have led to its extremely low actual circulation, making the price extremely easy to manipulate, and ultimately triggered the crash. In addition, the market value of $RFC on the Solana chain exceeded $100 million, becoming the only Meme coin to break 100 million in the near future. At the same time, the market has also seen the emergence of a spoof derivative currency similar to fartcoin, $DB, and the Meme coin $MUTUMBO that attracted attention due to Ansen's shouting.

Despite the increased volatility in the global market, BTC whale investors have not withdrawn from the market. According to data analysis by CryptoQuant, the current behavior pattern of BTC whales is highly similar to the accumulation phase during the sideways trading period from August to September last year, indicating that large funds are still strategically positioned. Although the S&P Volatility Index has soared to its highest level since August last year, clearly showing that market uncertainty is rising, the ratio of Bitcoin to VIX has hit the long-term trend line support. Historical data shows that whenever the Bitcoin/VIX ratio hits this trend line, it often marks the stage bottom of Bitcoin prices, followed by a significant rebound, which provides technical support for the current market. Arthur Hayes, co-founder of BitMEX, boldly predicted that if the current market situation continues, Bitcoin may enter a "only up and no down mode". Ryan Lee, chief analyst at Bitget Research, predicted that the price of BTC may fluctuate between $80,000 and $85,000, and advised traders to pay close attention to the macroeconomic situation and capital flows. It is worth noting that Andrew Kang, co-founder of Mechanism Capital, recently went long on BTC at a price of $77,000 with 40x leverage and doubled his Bitcoin holdings to $200 million, and has now achieved a profit of $6.8 million.

In the field of regulation, Tim Scott, chairman of the U.S. Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, recently released a positive signal, predicting that the Cryptocurrency Market Structure Act will officially become law by August 2025. He also pointed out that the Senate Banking Committee has advanced a comprehensive stablecoin regulatory bill, the GENIUS Act, in March 2025, indicating that the U.S. legislature is making crypto policy a priority. In addition, the tariff exemption policy announced by Trump over the weekend, especially the exemption measures for semiconductors and computer components, was interpreted by the market as a long-term positive for the crypto ecosystem. These core components are essential for cryptocurrency mining, blockchain infrastructure construction, and the development of AI-based crypto tools. This policy indirectly boosted confidence in the crypto market and pushed the price of Bitcoin back to $85,900.

However, the global macroeconomic situation is facing major challenges, and several Wall Street giants have issued warnings. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink warned that the United States may have begun to enter a recession, citing intensified economic pressures and protectionist trade policies as the main drivers. Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said he was preparing for possible chaos in the nearly $30 trillion U.S. Treasury market and expected the Fed to act only if the market began to panic. According to data from the U.S. Treasury Department in January this year, Japan held $1.079 trillion in U.S. Treasury bonds, ranking first, followed by China, which held $760.8 billion. Against the backdrop of increasing global economic uncertainty, the gold market performed well, with spot gold prices breaking through historical highs to $3,245.45 per ounce. Major investment banks have raised their gold price forecasts: Goldman Sachs expects gold prices to reach $3,700 by the end of the year, and may even reach $4,500 in extreme cases; UBS also raised its forecast to $3,500, believing that Chinese investors have strong buying potential. As the global order is restructured, the continued growth in demand for gold by central banks will provide long-term support for gold prices.

2. Key data (as of 12:00 HKT on April 14)

(Data sources: Coinglass, Upbit, Coingecko, SoSoValue, GMGN, Tomars)

  • Bitcoin: $84,781.34 (-9.58% year-to-date), daily spot volume $30.943 billion

  • Ethereum: $1,637.32 (-50.96% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $14.762 billion

  • Fear and corruption index: 31 (panic)

  • Average GAS: BTC 1.06 sat/vB, ETH 0.43 Gwei

  • Market share: BTC 62.6%, ETH 7.3%

  • Upbit 24-hour trading volume ranking: XRP, AERGO, BTC, COW, ORCA

  • 24-hour BTC long-short ratio: 1.0969

  • Sector gains and losses: RWA sector fell 44.62%, SocialFi sector fell 1.89%

  • 24-hour liquidation data: A total of 137,857 people were liquidated worldwide, with a total liquidation amount of US$334 million, including BTC liquidation of US$87.13 million, ETH liquidation of US$56.75 million, and OM liquidation of US$71.55 million

  • BTC medium- and long-term trend channel: upper channel line ($83,334.67), lower channel line ($81,684.48)

  • ETH medium and long-term trend channel: upper channel line ($1682.34), lower channel line ($1649.02)

*Note: When the price is higher than the upper and lower edges, it is a medium- to long-term bullish trend; otherwise, it is a bearish trend. When the price passes through the cost range repeatedly within the range or in the short term, it is a bottoming or topping state.

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

3. ETF flows (as of April 11 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$1.03 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$29.2 million

4. Today’s Outlook

  • KernelDAO announces TGE of KERNEL token

  • Binance launches KERNEL and opens five trading pairs including KERNEL/USDT, and the seed tag rules apply

  • Layer1 blockchain Shardeum launched mainnet on April 15

  • Russia's VK shuts down its NFT platform on April 15 , and users are required to migrate their assets as soon as possible before this day

  • WalletConnect to Launch WCT Token on April 15

  • Sei (SEI) will unlock 225 million tokens on April 15, worth approximately $38.5 million

  • Solayer (LAYER) will unlock 48.15 million tokens on April 15, worth approximately $67.7 million

  • Starknet (STRK) will unlock 163 million tokens on April 15, worth approximately $24.4 million

The biggest increases in the top 500 stocks by market value today: RFC up 87.42%, GODS up 82.64%, DOGINME up 33.16%, AERGO up 26.29%, and ALCH up 20.23%.

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

5. Hot News

  • This week's preview | Trump tokens worth $342 million will be unlocked on April 18; Layer1 blockchain Shardeum goes live on the mainnet

  • Data: FTN, CONX, QAI and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which FTN unlocks about $81 million

  • Macro Outlook of the Week: Trump "plays too hard", Fed officials will go all out

  • Bloomberg: The Trump family’s cryptocurrency projects have a total book profit of nearly $1 billion

  • Analyst: Bitcoin to VIX ratio has hit the long-term trend line, which may indicate that Bitcoin has bottomed out

  • BlackRock CEO: Economic recession may have begun, but the release of new liquidity may become a catalyst for cryptocurrencies

  • Santiment: Tariff exemption policy triggers positive response in crypto market, Bitcoin breaks through $83,000 resistance

  • NFT transaction volume fell 4.7% to $94.7 million in the past 7 days, and the number of buyers and sellers fell by more than 70%

  • The United States: Some products imported from China are exempted from "reciprocal tariffs", including smartphones, some computers and notebooks, etc.

  • Analysis: BTC’s relationship with gold is “breaking”, and the recent weakness may be due to the market digesting the positive news after reaching the peak of $109,000

  • Analyst: BTC may fluctuate between $80,000 and $85,000, and we should pay close attention to the macroeconomic situation and capital flows

  • Trump Tokens worth $321 million will be unlocked

  • Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net outflow of $713 million last week, with BlackRock IBIT leading the way with a weekly net outflow of $342 million

  • Japanese listed company Metaplanet announced that it has increased its holdings of 319 Bitcoins

  • A whale/institution withdrew 15,953 ETH from OKX 5 hours ago, worth $26.16 million

  • Janover, a US listed company, increased its holdings of 44,158 SOLs, bringing its total holdings of SOLs to 83,084

  • Ethereum Foundation members share simplified roadmap, including expanding blobs, expanding L1, and improving UX

  • Before the OM crash, at least 17 wallets deposited 43.6 million OM on exchanges, accounting for 4.5% of the circulating supply.

  • A whale sold 1.56 million Fartcoins and bought 11.62 million RFCs, causing the market value of RFC to exceed $100 million in a short period of time.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
バイナンスコイン
BNB$654.24+1.01%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.000069+4.70%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 20:14
Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

A simulated quantum stress test conducted using OpenAI’s ChatGPT o3 model has raised fresh concerns about the future of digital assets. The simulation explores a hypothetical breakthrough in quantum computing by 2026 that would render many of today’s cryptographic standards obsolete, potentially leading to widespread collapse across the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Quantum computers use qubits, which can exist in multiple states at once due to the principles of superposition and entanglement. This allows them to perform complex calculations at speeds far beyond what is possible with classical machines. According to o3, a sudden leap in quantum capability, such as the development of a 10,000-qubit fault-tolerant machine with sufficiently low error rates, could break the security systems underpinning major blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. ChatGPT o3 Warns of ‘Q-Day’ Extinction Risk for Blockchains o3 raised red flags across the crypto industry, warning that the rise of quantum computing—referred to as “Q-Day”—could pose an extinction-level threat to major blockchains. At the heart of blockchain security lies the asymmetric cryptography model: private keys generate public keys , but not the other way around. This one-way function is what secures digital wallets and signs transactions. Quantum computers might sound like another buzzword in the tech world, yet their threat to #cryptocurrency is very real and approaching fast. Scientists may differ on the timeline, but they all agree: “Q-day” is not a matter of if, but when. #Bitcoin https://t.co/SdH4NiTMoo — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 13, 2024 Quantum computing breaks this assumption. Using algorithms like Peter Shor’s , proven in theory to efficiently factor large numbers, quantum systems could reverse-engineer private keys from public data. “A chain is only as secure as its signatures,” the model warns. “Once signatures break, the chain breaks.” The o3 model stress-tested major blockchain protocols under a Q-Day scenario in which quantum machines can break cryptographic standards like ECDSA and RSA. The findings are sobering. Bitcoin: Legacy Risk and No Governance Pathway Bitcoin, which still uses the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm ( ECDSA ), was flagged as particularly vulnerable. As noted by o3, a significant portion of BTC remains locked in legacy wallets with no quantum-resistant protections. A 2020 Deloitte study further estimated that up to 25% of Bitcoin holdings could be compromised, especially coins stored in exposed or reused addresses. Data from Project Eleven reinforces this concern: over 6.2 million BTC, worth approximately $648 billion, are stored in addresses with exposed public keys. This translates to more than 10 million wallets that could be at risk once quantum computers achieve sufficient decryption power. 🚀 @Tether_to CEO @paoloardoino has warned that quantum computing could eventually pose a threat to inactive Bitcoin wallets. #Bitcoin #Quantum https://t.co/u8DCYrTjYw — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) February 9, 2025 The problem is compounded by Bitcoin’s structural rigidity. What has long been praised as Bitcoin’s strength , its conservative dev culture and emphasis on protocol stability, now poses a liability. In a crisis, Bitcoin’s inability to adapt quickly could delay vital countermeasures. As OpenAI’s o3 model puts it, “Bitcoin’s survival isn’t cryptographic—it’s sociopolitical. Without preemptive upgrades, post-Q-Day drains will begin within days of the breakthrough.” While discussions around post-quantum signature schemes like XMSS or Dilithium have occurred within Bitcoin Core, no concrete implementation or accepted BIP exists. The introduction of lattice-based alternatives (e.g., Falcon) remains theoretical, with no set roadmap. According to o3, Bitcoin network survival would likely depend on one of two strategies: A politically contentious fork to a quantum-safe Bitcoin variant A preemptive key rotation or shielding mechanism that avoids exposed legacy keys Ethereum: More Adaptable, But Still At Risk While Ethereum shares Bitcoin’s cryptographic vulnerability, relying on the ECDSA, it ranks significantly higher in adaptability. The o3 model flagged Ethereum’s active developer community, rapid upgrade history, and flexible governance as key assets in navigating a post-quantum scenario. Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum has demonstrated the capacity to coordinate complex transitions. The DAO fork, Ethereum 2.0 Merge , and the Shapella upgrade all serve as precedent for community-driven protocol evolution. “Ethereum can adapt,” o3 concluded, “but only if it moves quickly.” Still, the shift to post-quantum cryptography would require extensive infrastructure overhauls. These include wallet standards, signature validation rules in smart contracts, Layer-2 rollups, and developer tooling. Many of these components were built on cryptographic assumptions that would not hold after a quantum breakthrough. Account abstraction is only half-done The end goal is non-ECDSA accounts (multisigs, key changes, quantum-resistant, privacy protocols (!!)) being true first class citizens A lot of good work recently on aggressively simplifying 7701 to make this happen https://t.co/j66geDAoC8 — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) April 27, 2025 The o3 model simulation emphasized this point, saying, “Ethereum is the only major L1 chain with a plausible fast-track governance protocol for quantum threats. But most dApps on Ethereum aren’t ready.” However, Ethereum’s programmability, a defining strength, also creates a unique risk surface. Millions of deployed smart contracts, including financial primitives on protocols like Uniswap, Aave, and MakerDAO, use static cryptographic calls vulnerable to quantum decryption. Many are immutable and cannot be patched after deployment. That said, proxy patterns and upgradeable architectures like OpenZeppelin’s implementation give some contracts a pathway for modification. But these only apply where foresight was used. Vast portions of Ethereum’s contract base may be impossible to rescue post-Q-Day without chain-wide intervention. For Ethereum to remain viable in a post-Q-Day world, o3 noted the following actions will be necessary: Roll out hybrid cryptographic wallets supporting post-quantum signature layers (e.g., Falcon, Dilithium). Incentivize or mandate critical dApps to adopt quantum-safe signature schemes in proxy contracts. Leverage Layer-2s for isolated asset migration and transaction validation under new cryptographic rules. Coordinate a network-wide “key rotation” event with community buy-in, governance clarity, and tooling support. Other Chains and DeFi: Varying Levels of Readiness Algorand: Purpose-Built for the Quantum Era Among all the Layer-1 chains o3 analyzed, Algorand emerged as one of the most quantum-resilient. Designed with future-proofing in mind, the protocol already incorporates cryptographic innovations such as Verifiable Random Functions (VRFs), and it has actively explored lattice-based encryption methods like NTRU, a class of cryptography believed to be quantum-resistant. “If Q-Day hits in 2026,” the o3 model observed, “Algorand is one of the only chains with a 12-month adaptation head start.” Algorand’s pipelined Byzantine Fault Tolerant (BFT) consensus rotates validator keys regularly, reducing the exposure window of any single cryptographic signature. More on Algorand's post-quantum technology: https://t.co/NIQEnbER0P — Algorand Foundation (@AlgoFoundation) May 27, 2025 According to o3, its structured governance and fast finality also enhance its ability to implement protocol-level upgrades quickly in the face of emerging threats. Polkadot: Modular Agility Meets Cryptographic Risk Polkadot ranked just behind Algorand in terms of readiness. The network’s parachain architecture allows semi-independent blockchains to run in parallel, each potentially adopting its own quantum-resilient cryptography without waiting for a full network-wide consensus. According to o3, this modularity offers developers the freedom to implement post-quantum upgrades on a per-parachain basis. However, Polkadot currently relies on Schnorr-based BLS signatures , which are vulnerable to quantum attacks. Still, its OpenGov system and decentralized treasury could support rapid upgrade cycles when needed. Cardano: Academic Rigor, Operational Drag Cardano presents a paradox. It is one of the few blockchain platforms deeply invested in the academic exploration of post-quantum cryptographic techniques, including both lattice- and hash-based signature schemes. o3 noted that Cardano’s extended UTXO model also provides a more modular smart contract framework, which may ease the migration to new cryptographic primitives. Post-Quantum Cardano https://t.co/MpNWSo8KWm — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) February 20, 2025 However, Cardano still relies on Ed25519 signatures, which are quantum-susceptible, according to o3. And while its Voltaire governance phase is intended to support decentralized decision-making for protocol upgrades, it remains under development. As the o3 model put it, “If crypto were judged on whitepapers alone, Cardano would thrive. But Q-Day doesn’t wait for peer review.” Privacy Coins: From Anonymity to Liability Privacy-focused cryptocurrencies like Monero and Zcash face a uniquely grim outlook. Their core innovations of ring signatures, stealth addresses, and zero-knowledge proofs offer strong protections against classical decryption but may provide little defense against quantum attacks. o3 noted that quantum algorithms capable of breaking elliptic curve cryptography could dismantle the projects’ anonymity features, exposing past transactions and rendering current privacy guarantees moot. Compounding the threat is the pseudonymous governance model, which makes coordinated upgrades or overhauls difficult. “Quantum computing doesn’t just de-anonymize Monero,” the o3 warned, “it breaks its reason to exist. Privacy becomes exposure.” DeFi Protocols: Collateral Damage from Layer-1 Failures Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, particularly those built atop Ethereum such as Aave, Compound, and MakerDAO, face second-order vulnerabilities. While these protocols do not directly implement ECDSA at their core, they depend entirely on Ethereum’s base-layer security. If Ethereum’s signature scheme were compromised and Layer-1 wallets became exposed, the smart contracts securing billions in TVL (Total Value Locked) would be undermined; regardless of whether the dApps themselves were quantum-aware. o3 summarized the cascading risk simply: “If the base layer fails, so does the application.” Compounding the issue is the immutability of many smart contracts. While some DeFi platforms use proxy architectures for upgrades, many early deployments do not, making them inflexible in crisis scenarios. Meme Coins and High-Beta Tokens: Virtually Defenseless At the other end of the spectrum lie meme coins and low-infrastructure tokens, which the o3 model described as “nearly defenseless.” These tokens typically lack development teams, formal governance mechanisms, or upgrade paths, leaving them acutely vulnerable to any sudden shifts in cryptographic assumptions. In the event of Q-Day, such tokens would likely suffer immediate liquidity shocks, with whales offloading positions to avoid permanent loss. The community might attempt to fork the project onto a new chain, but without technical leadership, meaningful migration is unlikely. Who Is Ready for Q-Day? The o3 simulation’s sector-by-sector stress test does not predict which coins will succeed in market terms, but rather which systems have the structural capacity to survive a game-changing leap in computational power. Based on cryptographic architecture, governance agility, and ongoing research, the post-quantum readiness landscape looks like this: Best Positioned Today Apart from Algorand , Polkadot , Ethereum, and Cardano mentioned above, these other coins have been noted to be well positioned in the case of a Q-day. Cosmos Ecosystem (ATOM, Juno, Osmosis) Cosmos shares Polkadot’s modular philosophy. Independent zones (chains) communicate through IBC (Inter-Blockchain Communication), allowing sovereign upgrades. Projects like Juno and Osmosis have agile governance models and could implement PQC locally. Avalanche (AVAX) Employs a DAG-optimized consensus model (Snowball/Snowman), which increases redundancy and communication between subnets. Subnets (custom blockchains) can adopt PQC signatures independently. Governance is emerging, but the tech is flexible. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) A sharded blockchain with scalability and flexibility at its core. It already supports contract-based key rotation and multi-signature accounts, making future cryptographic migration plausible Tezos (XTZ) Tezos was one of the first blockchains to emphasize formal on-chain governance and self-amending protocols. It supports Michelson , a low-level functional language that allows for cryptographic primitives to be upgraded via governance proposals without forks. Radix (XRD) Radix uses a unique consensus model (Cerberus) and is focused on developer experience and modular architecture. While not currently post-quantum, its component-based DeFi engine and structured governance may allow for faster quantum-proof upgrades. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Built on hashgraph consensus (not a blockchain), Hedera offers high throughput and ABFT (asynchronous Byzantine fault tolerance). Its enterprise focus includes forward-looking cryptographic considerations, and the council-led governance can act quickly. Most At Risk Monero , Shiba Inu and ERC-20 tokens, Dogecoin , Bitcoin was noted by o3 to have critical quantum-exposure risks , either due to obsolete cryptographic foundations, rigid governance, or a total dependency on vulnerable Layer-1 infrastructure. Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Dash (DASH): All forked from or closely related to Bitcoin, they inherit the same ECDSA vulnerabilities without demonstrating meaningful governance innovation or PQC research. Conclusion The takeaway is not to panic, but to prioritize strategic risk awareness . Quantum computing is not a hypothetical threat; it is an inevitable one . What remains uncertain is when it will become powerful enough to break widely used public-key cryptography. For blockchain projects, the prudent move isn’t to predict Q-Day’s exact date but to build architectures that can flex when it does arrive. That includes investing in research, improving governance, abstracting cryptography, and educating communities on quantum resilience.
Core DAO
CORE$0.533+2.57%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004148+2.14%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.008657-2.81%
ヘデラ
HBAR$0.15149+2.67%
Radix
XRD$0.006738-1.60%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/30 06:45
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
Share
PANews2025/06/29 23:30

Trending News

More

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

BIS: Trump's criticism of Fed rate decisions does not threaten its independence