MEXC Global Weekly -Crypto-Asset Repor【5/2-5/6】

According to the incomplete statistics of MEXC Research, as of May 2 to 6, 2022, there were 16 major public funding rounds within the cryptocurrency market, with a total funding amount of $332.2 million. Among them, the Metaverse & NFT & GameFi sector closed a $117.2 million funding; the DeFi and Web3 sector closed a $99 million funding; the infrastructure sector closed a $116 million funding. The important events to watch this week include: LFG bought additional BTC, Moonbeam integrated XCM, and Elon Musk changed his Twitter profile picture into BAYC.



I. Metaverse & NFT & GameFi

1. NFT marketplace, Zora, raised $50 million in funding round, led by Haun Ventures

On May 6, the NFT marketplace, Zora, raised $50 million in seed round funding at a valuation of $600

million. The funding round was led by Haun Ventures and participated by Coinbase Ventures, Kindred

Ventures, etc. Zora is an NFT trading and management marketplace based on Ethereum. It has held many

NFT auctions, including the first NFT inspired by TikTok and the auction of the Warhol Foundation.



2. Blockchain gaming platform, LootRush, raised $12 million in seed round funding, led by Paradigm

On May 5, the blockchain gaming platform, LootRush, raised $12 million in a seed round funding led by Paradigm. The funding round was participated by a16z, Y Combinator, etc. LootRush provides a quick-start platform for blockchain games and also offers NFT rentals for game play. LootRush aims to bring affordable NFT to the masses and help the NFT holders to earn revenue. LootRush supports Axie Infinity at

the moment of writing, and the platform plans to support more games, including CryptoKitties, NBA Top Shot, etc.



3. Blockchain games developer, InfiniGods, raised $9 million in a seed funding round, led by Pantera

On May 5, the blockchain games developer, Infinigot, raised $9 million in a seed funding round led by Pantera Capital. The funds will be used to publish three new games in 2022, including an NFT with in-game utility, in addition to developing a governance token. InfiniGods creates web and mobile games involving mythological elements, with gameplay including puzzles, strategy and city building.

4. 3D immersive Metaverse game, Untamed Planet raised $24.3, led by Animoca Brands

On May 5, the 3D immersive nature game based on the Metaverse and NFT concepts, Untamed Planet,raised $24.3 million in a funding round led by Animoca Brands. As part of the partnership, Untamed Planet and Animoca Brands will develop and co-publish the metaverse game Untamed Metaverse, with Animoca Brands subsidiary Nway providing development support for the game.

5. Blockchain gaming studio, Cometh, raised $10 million in a seed funding round, led by

Ubisoft

On May 3, the decentralized investment platform, Syndicate, raised $6 million in funding from over 50

investors including a16z, South Park Commons, Carta Ledger, Opensea, Circle Ventures, Polygon, United

Talent Agency, CoinList, FalconX, etc. The funds will be used to launch new investments in DAO

infrastructure and tools, as well as expand the team. In August last year, Syndicate raised $20 million in

Series A funding, led by a16z and participated by 150 venture capitals, angel investors, and founders.

Syndicate is a community-based investment system that simplifies the creation of decentralized

autonomous organizations and provides communities with tools to start a simple decentralized investment.

1. Luna Foundation Guard bought additional 37,863 BTCs worth about $1.5 billion

On May 5, Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) announced that it had purchased 37,863 BTCs (worth about $1.5 billion) via over-the-counter swaps with broker Genesis Trading and a leading crypto venture capital firm,Three Arrows Capital at an average price of about $39,616. Currently, LFG holds 80,394 BTCs, becoming the seventh-largest Bitcoin whale.

2. Moonbeam has integrated XCM to expand the cross-chain features and introduced the use of the cross-chain asset — xcDOT

On May 5, the Polkadot-based multi-chain decentralized application development platform, Moonbeam, added DOT token for use within its DeFi ecosystem, which is also the first XCM integration on Moonbeam.As XC-20, xcDOT is compatible with the ERC-20 standards and can be used directly on Moonbeam, which enables existing DOT holders to deposit tokens through Moonbeam's DApp for the first time. Users can

also flexibly use DOTs in various applications, such as decentralized exchanges, liquidity staking protocols,and lending and borrowing applications. After the launch of XCM on Polkadot, the cross-chain function was introduced for all parachains for the first time.

3. Elon Musk changed his Twitter profile picture to Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Collage

On May 4, Tesla CEO Elon Musk changed his Twitter profile picture to a collage of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs. The pictures are all the bids of 101 Bored Ape Yacht Club’s NFT from the auction in Sotheby, which sold for $24.39 million. Sotheby's Head of Digital Art, Michael Bouhanna, tweeted: Although I appreciate you very much, I hope you remove the profile picture (pfp) I made for Sotheby's auction or publish it after

obtaining the authorization of the original buyer.

