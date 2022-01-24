mexc
記事

Use Futures Bonus to Earn Freely

2022.01.24 MEXC
共有

How to earn futures bonus

You can obtain free futures bonus airdrop by completing participating in futures events or Kickstarter events, etc.

 

How to check your bonus

The bonus will be distributed to your Futures account. You can check it through the wallet balance as below.

mceclip4.png

Or you may check on the capital flow in the [My Orders] part.

mceclip5.png

 

Rules of futures bonus

  1. The futures bonus can only be used for Futures transactions, and the earning part can be withdrawn; the bonus itself cannot be withdrawn.
  2. The futures bonus can be used as a margin for trading and can also be used for trading fees, losses, and funding costs.
  3. Any asset transfer out of the futures account will result in the bonus being cleared.
  4. The bonus has a valid period of 30 days. It will be taken back after expiry. Please be cautious of the liquidation risks due to the taken-back of the futures bonus.

 

Closing thoughts

You may open a futures position with the futures bonus as the margin. It usually will bring multiplied returns when using futures bonus with the leverage, while you may also need to pay attention to the risk brought by leverage.

 

Disclaimer: Trading crypto involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. The materials are not related to the provision of advice regarding investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related services and are not recommendations to buy, sell, or hold any asset. MEXC Learn solely provides information, but not financial advice. You should ensure that you fully understand the risk involved before investing.

