How to View Positions and Funds in MEXC Futures Account

2023.04.13 MEXC
When participating in Futures Trading, MEXCers can check their positions and funds in the futures trading interface and asset page.

From MEXC App:

How to view funds in the futures account

  • MEXCers can view their funds in the " Available" section of the futures trading interface.
  • MEXCers can view their funds in the Wallet - Futures - Equity Value.
How to view positions

  • MEXCers can view their current position information below the futures trading interface, such as Size, Liquidation Price, Floating Unrealized Profit & Loss.
From MEXC Global (Web):

How to view funds in the futures account

  • MEXCers can view their funds in the " Available" section of the futures trading interface.
  • MEXCers can view their funds in the Wallet - My Assets - Futures.
How to view positions

  • MEXCers can view their current position information below the futures trading interface, such as the Current Position, Estimated Liquidation Price, Unrealized Profit & Loss.
  • If MEXCers can switch to Grid View to show all items, they will view all their positions simultaneously.
 
Disclaimer: Trading crypto involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. The materials are not related to the provision of advice regarding investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related services and are not recommendations to buy, sell, or hold any asset. MEXC Learn solely provides information, but not financial advice. You should ensure that you fully understand the risk involved before investing.

