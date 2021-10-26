Unizen is the first CeDeFi exchange to combine the functionality of first-party and third-party CEX's and DEX's in order to meet the needs of both retail and institutional traders. Unizen Exchange is able to find the most cost efficient trades across a multitude of exchange modules, including Binance, to provide the best offers, reliable performance, and a secure environment for high-volume trading. All in one seamless user experience. ZCX is an exchange-based utility token, created on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token.