mexc
市場OTC取引取引mexc先物取引ファイナンスmexcETFs
Mobile
スキャンしてダウンロードし、MEXCアプリでシームレスな取引体験を
ダウンロードできませんか？
Windowsその他
日本語USD
STG3倍ロング
STG3L/USDT
1.1110.00%
$0.00
推定リバランス価格
0.5365
手数料
0.001%
純資産
--
24時間の最高値
1.122
24時間の最安値
1.092
24時間の取引高 (STG3L)
177.50K
推定リバランス価格
0.5365
手数料
0.001%
純資産
--
24時間の最高値
1.122
24時間の最安値
1.092
24時間の取引高 (STG3L)
177.50K

STG3Lは、 STG 3x ロング のレバレッジトークンです。製品は、高いボラティリティと純資産額の低下を発生する可能性があります。

お取引の前に、レバレッジETFに関するFAQをご覧ください。

レバレッジETFについて、24時間365日、あなたをサポートします。MEXC ETFコミュニティ

チャート
トークン情報
スタンダード
TradingView
デプス
Loading..
STG3L
STG 3 times long (STG3L) is a tradable product that tracks three times the daily profit of STG. Users shall pay attention to the gap between the actual net value of the product and the latest price when placing an order. We usually rebalance the investment portfolios behind the leveraged ETF in every 24 h. When there is a sharp fluctuation and the underlying asset ’s fluctuation exceeds a given threshold compared to the previous rebalance point (initially we set the threshold for 3x leverage short and long as 15%. In the future, if other leverages available, the threshold may be adjusted.), we will perform temporary rebalancing to control the risk of the investment portfolio. The Leveraged ETF assets with net value of each share lower than 0.1 USDT will be combined. After combination, user’s total asset will not be affected at all. If you put the order in the opposite direction, there is a risk that the price will approach zero in extreme conditions. This product subjects to the derivative with high risk. Please watch out the risk in investment.
概要
トークン名
STG3L
発行日
2022-03-26 00:00:00
関連リンク
初期価格
1 USDT
総発行数量
-
注文板
0.001
0.001
0.01
0.1
1

価格(USDT)

(STG3L)

(USDT)

1.111$0.00
--
全取引履歴
数量(STG3L)
価格(USDT)
数量(STG3L)
時間
ETF
5X-X 先物取引
グリッド取引
振替
OTC取引
USD
STG3Lを購入
STG3Lを売却
指値注文
トリガー注文
利用可能残高-- USDT
入金
価格USDT
数量STG3L
合計USDT
利用可能残高-- STG3L
価格USDT
数量STG3L
合計USDT
現在の注文 (0)
注文履歴
取引履歴
オープンポジション (0)
統合履歴 (0)
取引ペア
日時
内容
取引
すべて
購入
売却
価格
約定済み
合計
トリガー価格
すべてキャンセル
すべて
指値注文
トリガー注文
POST ONLY
API関連ドキュメント
API関連ドキュメント
ソーシャルメディア
ご意見ご要望
ご意見ご要望
オンラインカスタマーサービス
オンラインカスタマーサービス

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
より便利で快適な取引体験を
MEXCについて
各種情報
利用規約
リスク告知
学ぶ
お知らせ
アプリ開発者
MEXC Blog
プロダクト
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
サービス
ダウンロード
手数料
VIP特典
招待プログラム
アフィリエイト
MEXC Pioneer
上場申請
OTCマーチャント申請
サポート
法人向けサービス
API関連ドキュメント
MEXC検証リンク
法執行機関の要請
ヘルプセンター
提携 (ビジネス)
提携 (法人)
メディアコラボレーション
ご要望
ご意見
製品に関するご提案
購入方法
暗号資産情報
暗号資産価格
コミュニティ

© 2022 MEXC.COM