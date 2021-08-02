mexc
市場OTC取引取引mexc先物取引ファイナンスmexcETFs2022 WCFC
Mobile
スキャンしてダウンロードし、MEXCアプリでシームレスな取引体験を
ダウンロードできませんか？
Windowsもっと見る
日本語USD
OKExChain
OKT/USDT
17.69-0.16%
$0.00
24時間の最高値
17.76
24時間の最安値
17.64
24時間の取引高 (OKT)
3.22K
24時間の数量 (USDT)
57.10K
24時間の最高値
17.76
24時間の最安値
17.64
24時間の取引高 (OKT)
3.22K
24時間の数量 (USDT)
57.10K
チャート
トークン情報
スタンダード
TradingView
デプス
Loading..
OKT
OKExChain is an open-source, high-performance decentralized transaction public chain, which aims to promote the implementation of transaction business based on blockchain technology. As an open public chain ecosystem, anyone can run for the OKExChain super node, issue their own digital assets, create their own digital asset trading pairs, and conduct transactions. At the same time, EVM virtual machine technology and OKEx cross-chain gateway will also be introduced. Through OKExChain, the value interoperability, user intercommunication, and scenario application interoperability of the blockchain can be realized simply and efficiently, and finally the co-construction of the ecosystem and the construction of a value-added system are realized.
概要
トークン名
OKT
発行日
2021-08-02 00:00:00
関連リンク
初期価格
--
総発行数量
41,500,000
注文板
0.01
0.01
0.1
1
10

価格(USDT)

(OKT)

(USDT)

17.69$0.00
全取引履歴
数量(OKT)
価格(USDT)
数量(OKT)
時間
現物取引
5X-X 先物取引
ETF
グリッド取引
振替
OTC取引
USD
OKTを購入
OKTを売却
指値注文
成行注文
利用可能残高-- USDT
入金
価格USDT
数量OKT
合計USDT
利用可能残高-- OKT
入金
価格USDT
数量OKT
合計USDT
現在の注文 (0)
注文履歴
取引履歴
オープンポジション (0)
取引ペア
日時
内容
取引
すべて
購入
売却
価格
約定済み
合計
トリガー価格
すべてキャンセル
すべて
指値注文
ストップリミット
POST ONLY
API関連ドキュメント
API関連ドキュメント
ソーシャルメディア
ご意見ご要望
ご意見ご要望
オンラインカスタマーサービス
オンラインカスタマーサービス

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
より便利で快適な取引体験を
MEXCについて
各種情報
利用規約
リスク告知
学ぶ
お知らせ
アプリ開発者
MEXC Blog
プロダクト
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
サービス
ダウンロード
手数料
VIP特典
招待プログラム
アフィリエイト
MEXC Pioneer
上場申請
OTCマーチャント申請
サポート
法人向けサービス
API関連ドキュメント
MEXC検証リンク
法執行機関の要請
ヘルプセンター
提携 (ビジネス)
提携 (法人)
メディアコラボレーション
ご要望
ご意見
製品に関するご提案
購入方法
暗号資産情報
暗号資産価格
コミュニティ

© 2022 MEXC.COM