上場廃止通知

選択したNIFT_USDTペアは、現在MEXCで表示中止になっています。このプロジェクトに関連する問題が一定期間内に効果的に是正されない場合、MEXCは本取引ペアを上場廃止にします。リスクに十分ご注意ください。

NIFT
Niftify™ is on a mission to become a market leader by focusing on a simple user experience and strong community of NFT enthusiasts: creators, traders, gamers, collectors, and enterprises looking to power their own marketplace. Built on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains at the core of our operations, Niftify™ ensures transparency, immutability, low transaction costs, and maximum security. Niftify™ features an all-inclusive platform, powering all current NFT transactions and developing the next generation NFTs: NFT+. Evolving NFTs from a crypto-forward collector audience to real-life utility evolution of NFTs. A world where anyone, anywhere, can sell, buy and trade physical and digital assets as NFTs. An ecosystem that pays utmost attention to authenticity with relevant frameworks for proof of ownership and smart tracking.
トークン名
NIFT
発行日
--
関連リンク
初期価格
--
総発行数量
200,000,000
