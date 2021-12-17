mexc
市場OTC取引取引mexc先物取引ファイナンスmexcETFs2022 WCFC
Mobile
スキャンしてダウンロードし、MEXCアプリでシームレスな取引体験を
ダウンロードできませんか？
Windowsもっと見る
日本語USD
SportsIcon
ICONS/USDT
0.02350-13.31%
$0.00
24時間の最高値
0.02711
24時間の最安値
0.02221
24時間の取引高 (ICONS)
32.06K
24時間の数量 (USDT)
775.10
24時間の最高値
0.02711
24時間の最安値
0.02221
24時間の取引高 (ICONS)
32.06K
24時間の数量 (USDT)
775.10
チャート
トークン情報
スタンダード
TradingView
デプス
Loading..
ICONS
SportsIcon is an NFT and sports metaverse platform set to revolutionize sports fandoms by connecting people with their sporting heroes. We leverage: cinematic NFTs that represent the stories and journey of these icons; partnerships with clubs and athletes that give fans the opportunities to meet their heroes in real life; an exclusive sports game launchpad; and metaverse partnerships that expand the digital reach of fans everywhere. We are building the world’s leading platform for sports entertainment, knowledge transfer and digital collectibles. SportsIcon bundles athlete-curated insights into pivotal moments of their journey through immersive, artistic, inspirational NFTs and unlockable content that will drive a community of their passionate followers. Our ultimate goal is to create an ecosystem that will help fans get closer to their sporting heroes, so we’ve partnered with the greatest athletes of all time and will be partnering with even more different sports to turn their stories and moments into NFTs on the Flow blockchain.
概要
トークン名
ICONS
発行日
--
関連リンク
初期価格
--
総発行数量
30,000,000
注文板
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

価格(USDT)

(ICONS)

(USDT)

0.02350$0.00
全取引履歴
数量(ICONS)
価格(USDT)
数量(ICONS)
時間
現物取引
5X-X 先物取引
ETF
グリッド取引
振替
OTC取引
USD
ICONSを購入
ICONSを売却
指値注文
成行注文
利用可能残高-- USDT
入金
価格USDT
数量ICONS
合計USDT
利用可能残高-- ICONS
入金
価格USDT
数量ICONS
合計USDT
現在の注文 (0)
注文履歴
取引履歴
オープンポジション (0)
取引ペア
日時
内容
取引
すべて
購入
売却
価格
約定済み
合計
トリガー価格
すべてキャンセル
すべて
指値注文
ストップリミット
POST ONLY
API関連ドキュメント
API関連ドキュメント
ソーシャルメディア
ご意見ご要望
ご意見ご要望
オンラインカスタマーサービス
オンラインカスタマーサービス

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
より便利で快適な取引体験を
MEXCについて
各種情報
利用規約
リスク告知
学ぶ
お知らせ
アプリ開発者
MEXC Blog
プロダクト
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
サービス
ダウンロード
手数料
VIP特典
招待プログラム
アフィリエイト
MEXC Pioneer
上場申請
OTCマーチャント申請
サポート
法人向けサービス
API関連ドキュメント
MEXC検証リンク
法執行機関の要請
ヘルプセンター
提携 (ビジネス)
提携 (法人)
メディアコラボレーション
ご要望
ご意見
製品に関するご提案
購入方法
暗号資産情報
暗号資産価格
コミュニティ

© 2022 MEXC.COM