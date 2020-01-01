mexc
市場現物取引
HOT
先物取引先物 M-Day

取引

Mobile
スキャンしてダウンロードし、MEXCアプリでシームレスな取引体験を
ダウンロードできませんか？
Windowsクライアントもっと見る

Crafting Finance

CRF/USDT
----
--
24時間の最高値
0.0000000
24時間の最安値
0.0000000
24時間の取引高 (CRF)
0.00
24時間の数量 (USDT)
0.00
24時間の最高値
0.0000000
24時間の最安値
0.0000000
24時間の取引高 (CRF)
0.00
24時間の数量 (USDT)
0.00
チャート
トークン情報
Loading..
スタンダード
TradingView
デプス
CRF
Crafting Finance is a synthetic asset issuance protocol and decentralized contract trading exchange based on the NEAR chain. The synthetic assets issued by the entire system are produced by users staking certain collateral. The initial collateral includes CRF, DAI， USDT， NEAR, AURORA, BTC, and ETH, and the collateral rate depends on the variation of the collateral itself. The main functional modules of the entire system are Forge and Kingsman. Forge is where all synthetic assets are minted. Kingsman is the decentralized contract exchange using sharing debt pool trading mode. Other important modules of the system include collateral pools, fee pool, interest pool, and oracles.
概要
トークン名
CRF
発行日
--
関連リンク
発行価額
--
総発行数量
2,000,000,000
注文板
0.0000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

価格(USDT)

(CRF)

(USDT)

0.0000000$0.00
全取引履歴
数量()
価格()
数量()
時間
現物取引
5X-X 先物取引
現物取引
5X-X 先物取引
メイカー 0.00% / テイカー 0.00%
HOT
CRFを購入
CRFを売却
指値注文
成行注文
振替
OTC取引
USD
利用可能残高-- USDT
価格USDT
数量CRF
合計USDT
利用可能残高-- CRF
価格USDT
数量CRF
合計USDT
現在の注文 (0)
注文履歴
取引履歴
オープンポジション (0)
現在の注文 (0)
注文履歴
取引履歴
オープンポジション (0)
取引ペア
日時
タイプ
方向
すべて
購入
売却
価格
注文数量
注文金額
約定済み
トリガー価格
すべてキャンセル
すべて
指値注文
ストップリミット
POST ONLY
ネットワーク安定
API関連ドキュメント
API関連ドキュメント
ソーシャルメディア
リクエストを送信
リクエストを送信
オンラインカスタマーサービス
オンラインカスタマーサービス
Loading...