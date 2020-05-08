mexc
市場OTC取引取引mexc先物取引ファイナンスmexcETFs2022 WCFC
Mobile
スキャンしてダウンロードし、MEXCアプリでシームレスな取引体験を
ダウンロードできませんか？
Windowsその他
日本語USD
Cashaa
CAS/USDT
0.005659-1.18%
$0.00
24時間の最高値
0.005763
24時間の最安値
0.005552
24時間の取引高 (CAS)
7.32M
24時間の数量 (USDT)
41.72K
24時間の最高値
0.005763
24時間の最安値
0.005552
24時間の取引高 (CAS)
7.32M
24時間の数量 (USDT)
41.72K
チャート
トークン情報
スタンダード
TradingView
デプス
Loading..
CAS
Cashaa is the largest crypto-friendly neo-bank based in the UK banking hundreds of crypto businesses. It is started in 2016, as a P2P cash transfer service from the UK to Asia and Africa (CashAA), using Bitcoin. In late 2017 Cashaa decided to solve the banking issue for the entire crypto industry. Now they are ready with a crypto-friendly banking platform for old and new money. Cashaa (CAS) powers the Cashaa banking ecosystem. As the native coin of the Cashaa platform, CAS has multiple utilities such as application processing fees, set up fees, discounted international wire, exchange fees, transaction fees and access to crypto friendly banking services restricted only for its holders.
概要
トークン名
CAS
発行日
2020-05-08 00:00:00
関連リンク
初期価格
0.02USDT
総発行数量
1,000,000,000
注文板
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

価格(USDT)

(CAS)

(USDT)

0.005659$0.00
全取引履歴
数量(CAS)
価格(USDT)
数量(CAS)
時間
現物取引
5X-X 先物取引
ETF
グリッド取引
振替
OTC取引
USD
CASを購入
CASを売却
指値注文
成行注文
利用可能残高-- USDT
入金
価格USDT
数量CAS
合計USDT
利用可能残高-- CAS
入金
価格USDT
数量CAS
合計USDT
現在の注文 (0)
注文履歴
取引履歴
オープンポジション (0)
取引ペア
日時
内容
取引
すべて
購入
売却
価格
約定済み
合計
トリガー価格
すべてキャンセル
すべて
指値注文
ストップリミット
POST ONLY
API関連ドキュメント
API関連ドキュメント
ソーシャルメディア
ご意見ご要望
ご意見ご要望
オンラインカスタマーサービス
オンラインカスタマーサービス

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
より便利で快適な取引体験を
MEXCについて
各種情報
利用規約
リスク告知
学ぶ
お知らせ
アプリ開発者
MEXC Blog
プロダクト
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
サービス
ダウンロード
手数料
VIP特典
招待プログラム
アフィリエイト
MEXC Pioneer
上場申請
OTCマーチャント申請
サポート
法人向けサービス
API関連ドキュメント
MEXC検証リンク
法執行機関の要請
ヘルプセンター
提携 (ビジネス)
提携 (法人)
メディアコラボレーション
ご要望
ご意見
製品に関するご提案
購入方法
暗号資産情報
暗号資産価格
コミュニティ

© 2022 MEXC.COM