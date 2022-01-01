We do not use your Personal Information or any information about your usage of the app in any way.

As the application is designed to transmit no information, no information is knowingly collected from or about any children.

Analytics

No analytics information is collected by the MEXC Authenticator. No third-party analytics functionality is included in the MEXC Authenticator.

Depending on your iOS system settings, Apple may collect analytics information about your usage of the application and information related to any application crashes, and may share an anonymized subset of that information with the developer to help improve the application. You can learn more about iOS App Analytics in the iOS Settings app, under the headings "Privacy" > "Analytics", and you can view Apple’s privacy policy at https://apple.com/privacy.