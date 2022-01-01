mexc
Questa politica sulla privacy si applica a tutte le informazioni raccolte dall'applicazione mobile MEXC Authenticator ("MEXC Authenticator"). MEXC Authenticator è un token di autenticazione a due fattori che genera codici di verifica una tantum casuali e basati sul tempo come ulteriore livello di sicurezza per consentire agli utenti di accedere al proprio conto di trading MEXC.

Informazioni che raccogliamo

L'applicazione MEXC Authenticator elabora le credenziali a due fattori immesse dall'utente e le archivia in locale e in modo sicuro. Le preferenze dell'utente relative alla visualizzazione dei dati all'interno dell'app sono anche memorizzate localmente sul tuo dispositivo. L'applicazione non si connette mai a Internet e non invia, condivide o divulga informazioni personali agli sviluppatori o a qualsiasi altra app, server o terze parti di alcun tipo.

Come utilizziamo le tue informazioni personali

We do not use your Personal Information or any information about your usage of the app in any way.

Children

As the application is designed to transmit no information, no information is knowingly collected from or about any children.

Analytics

No analytics information is collected by the MEXC Authenticator. No third-party analytics functionality is included in the MEXC Authenticator.

Depending on your iOS system settings, Apple may collect analytics information about your usage of the application and information related to any application crashes, and may share an anonymized subset of that information with the developer to help improve the application. You can learn more about iOS App Analytics in the iOS Settings app, under the headings "Privacy" > "Analytics", and you can view Apple’s privacy policy at https://apple.com/privacy.
Your Consent

By using the MEXC Authenticator application, you consent to this privacy policy.

Revisions to this Privacy Policy

From time to time we may make changes to this privacy policy, and any updates will be posted to this web page.

Language

This privacy policy has been drafted in English. Although translations in other languages of this privacy policy may be available, such translations may not be up to date or complete. Accordingly, you agree that in the event of any conflict between the English language version of this privacy policy and any other translations thereof, the English language version of this privacy policy shall prevail.

