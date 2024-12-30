Prezzo di YOM (YOM)
Il prezzo attuale di YOM (YOM) oggi è 0.03538147 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 4.48M USD. Il prezzo di YOM a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di YOM:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 20.14K USD
- YOM la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +3.57%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 126.33M USD
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di YOM a USD è stata $ +0.00121803.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di YOM in USD è stata di $ +0.0191837162.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di YOM in USD è stata di $ +0.0094542259.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di YOM in USD è stata di $ -0.00300654112735361.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ +0.00121803
|+3.57%
|30 giorni
|$ +0.0191837162
|+54.22%
|60 giorni
|$ +0.0094542259
|+26.72%
|90 giorni
|$ -0.00300654112735361
|-7.83%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di YOM: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.00%
+3.57%
+20.18%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
What is YOM? YOM is at the forefront of a paradigm shift in the gaming industry, spearheading the development of the first-of-its-kind DePIN (Distributed Physical Infrastructure Network). This innovative technology disrupts traditional cloud gaming by enabling the seamless streaming of high-quality games to any device with an internet connection. YOM's DePIN network eliminates the need for expensive gaming hardware typically associated with AAA gaming. By leveraging a distributed network of shared computing resources (nodes), YOM offers significant advantages: Global Low Latency: Stream games with minimal lag, regardless of location. Near-Zero Costs: Enjoy cost-effective cloud gaming experiences. Device Agnostic: Play on any device with an internet connection, from mobile phones to laptops. This innovative approach not only benefits gamers but also incentivizes node operators. Individuals can contribute their computing power to the network and earn passive income through the $YOM token. YOM's Evolution: Founded in 2020, YOM started as both a network and content provider. In 2024, they shifted their focus solely on DePIN infrastructure, leaving content creation to partners. This strategic move and the appointment of a seasoned leadership team attracted the attention of Outlier Ventures and Borderless Capital, propelling YOM's growth. The Future of YOM: YOM is actively expanding its DePIN network with the ambitious goal of accommodating millions of users on a single, fully distributed network. This unprecedented feat would significantly broaden the gaming market, making high-end titles accessible to anyone with an internet connection. To further solidify their position, YOM is actively: Onboarding Major Game Projects: Integrating established and upcoming titles into the network. Collaborating with Streaming Services: Providing interactive experiences through streaming platforms. Incentivizing Developers: Offering attractive programs to attract independent and established game creators. The $YOM Token: The $YOM token serves as the backbone of the YOM ecosystem. It functions as a reward mechanism for node operators, incentivizing network participation and growth. Additionally, a portion of each transaction is allocated towards burning tokens, ultimately benefiting all stakeholders by reducing the overall supply. YOM's DePIN technology presents a compelling vision for the future of cloud gaming. By offering unparalleled accessibility, cost-effectiveness, and developer empowerment, YOM is poised to reshape the gaming landscape and usher in a new era of immersive and universally accessible gaming experiences.
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 YOM in AUD
A$0.056610352
|1 YOM in GBP
￡0.0279513613
|1 YOM in EUR
€0.0336123965
|1 YOM in USD
$0.03538147
|1 YOM in MYR
RM0.1578013562
|1 YOM in TRY
₺1.2482582616
|1 YOM in JPY
¥5.583195966
|1 YOM in RUB
₽3.7334527144
|1 YOM in INR
₹3.0240542409
|1 YOM in IDR
Rp570.6687910741
|1 YOM in PHP
₱2.0471718542
|1 YOM in EGP
￡E.1.7995015642
|1 YOM in BRL
R$0.2190112993
|1 YOM in CAD
C$0.0505955021
|1 YOM in BDT
৳4.2341005149
|1 YOM in NGN
₦54.8547234586
|1 YOM in UAH
₴1.4867293694
|1 YOM in VES
Bs1.80445497
|1 YOM in PKR
Rs9.860815689
|1 YOM in KZT
₸18.543428427
|1 YOM in THB
฿1.2004932771
|1 YOM in TWD
NT$1.1590969572
|1 YOM in CHF
Fr0.031843323
|1 YOM in HKD
HK$0.2745602072
|1 YOM in MAD
.د.م0.357352847