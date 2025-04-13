Prezzo di Yachts Coin (YTC)
Il prezzo attuale di Yachts Coin (YTC) oggi è 0.00318256 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 3.10M USD. Il prezzo di YTC a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Yachts Coin:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è -- USD
- Yachts Coin la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +8.10%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 999.91M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di YTC in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di YTC.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Yachts Coin a USD è stata $ +0.00023846.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Yachts Coin in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Yachts Coin in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Yachts Coin in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ +0.00023846
|+8.10%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|--
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|--
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Yachts Coin: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-2.35%
+8.10%
+35.12%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Yachtscoin (YTC) Project Overview Launched in December 2024 by a boutique yacht brokerage company with 20 years of experience in the luxury yacht market, Yachtscoin (YTC) is a cryptocurrency designed to bridge the gap between the maritime industry and blockchain technology. The project focuses on facilitating seamless transactions within the yachting ecosystem, offering an efficient, secure, and transparent payment method for high-value maritime services and luxury yacht acquisitions. Yachtscoin aims to address the specific needs of yacht owners, brokers, manufacturers, and service providers by streamlining payments for yacht purchases, charters, maintenance, and exclusive maritime experiences. Traditional payment methods in this industry often involve complex processes, high fees, and delays. YTC offers a blockchain-based alternative that ensures fast, low-cost, and borderless transactions, enhancing efficiency and security for all parties involved. The Yachtscoin ecosystem integrates smart contract functionality to automate contractual agreements in yacht sales and charters. This feature reduces administrative overhead, minimizes fraud risk, and ensures secure, trustless transactions. By leveraging blockchain technology, YTC improves transactional transparency, giving users confidence in the security and legitimacy of their dealings. Yachtscoin also aims to become a versatile tool for luxury lifestyle investments by enabling payments for related services such as marina fees, crew management, fuel provisioning, and yacht maintenance. The project is designed to support partnerships with yacht manufacturers, marinas, and service providers, further integrating YTC into the broader maritime economy. The project’s website features information on the world’s top 10 largest yachts, reflecting Yachtscoin’s commitment to aligning with the luxury maritime sector. This content is intended to engage enthusiasts and investors interested in combining the world of luxury yachts with innovative blockchain solutions. Yachtscoin is developed with scalability and security in mind to support the growing demand for digital transactions in high-value industries. It is built to integrate with existing payment infrastructures and offers straightforward wallet solutions for seamless adoption by individuals and businesses in the yachting market. Future developments for Yachtscoin include expanding partnerships with global yacht dealers, integrating with NFT marketplaces for yacht-related digital assets, and developing exclusive membership programs offering premium yachting experiences. Yachtscoin’s mission is to simplify and modernize financial operations within the luxury yachting industry by providing a secure, efficient, and user-friendly cryptocurrency tailored to the sector’s unique needs.
|1 YTC in VND
₫81.60402096
|1 YTC in AUD
A$0.0050602704
|1 YTC in GBP
￡0.0024187456
|1 YTC in EUR
€0.0028006528
|1 YTC in USD
$0.00318256
|1 YTC in MYR
RM0.0140669152
|1 YTC in TRY
₺0.1211282336
|1 YTC in JPY
¥0.4567291856
|1 YTC in RUB
₽0.2647253408
|1 YTC in INR
₹0.2735728576
|1 YTC in IDR
Rp53.0426454496
|1 YTC in KRW
₩4.520667352
|1 YTC in PHP
₱0.1819787808
|1 YTC in EGP
￡E.0.1632016768
|1 YTC in BRL
R$0.0186498016
|1 YTC in CAD
C$0.0043919328
|1 YTC in BDT
৳0.3858854
|1 YTC in NGN
₦5.0596975392
|1 YTC in UAH
₴0.1314715536
|1 YTC in VES
Bs0.22596176
|1 YTC in PKR
Rs0.8904484624
|1 YTC in KZT
₸1.6413098432
|1 YTC in THB
฿0.1065202832
|1 YTC in TWD
NT$0.1030194672
|1 YTC in AED
د.إ0.0116799952
|1 YTC in CHF
Fr0.0025778736
|1 YTC in HKD
HK$0.02466484
|1 YTC in MAD
.د.م0.0295341568
|1 YTC in MXN
$0.064605968