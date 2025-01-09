Logo XSHIB

Prezzo di XSHIB (XSHIB)

USD

Grafico dei prezzi in tempo reale di XSHIB (XSHIB)

$0.000000000000067403
$0.000000000000067403$0.000000000000067403
-2.20%(1D)

Prezzo di XSHIB (XSHIB) oggi

Il prezzo attuale di XSHIB (XSHIB) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di XSHIB a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di XSHIB:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 82.47 USD
- XSHIB la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -2.27%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD

Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di XSHIB in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di XSHIB.

Andamento dei prezzi di XSHIB (XSHIB) in USD

Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di XSHIB a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di XSHIB in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di XSHIB in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di XSHIB in USD è stata di $ 0.

PeriodoVariazione (USD)Variazione (%)
Oggi$ 0-2.27%
30 giorni$ 0-19.67%
60 giorni$ 0+28.42%
90 giorni$ 0--

Analisi del prezzo di XSHIB (XSHIB)

Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di XSHIB: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.66%

-2.27%

-11.47%

Informazioni sul mercato di XSHIB (XSHIB)

Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 82.47
$ 82.47$ 82.47

0.00
0.00 0.00

Che cos'è XSHIB (XSHIB)

Welcome to the thrilling universe of XSHIB, where innovation meets charm, and Musk's visionary X fuses with the adorable allure of SHIB. Embarking on a journey inspired by the genius of Elon Musk and the playful energy of the Shiba Inu, XSHIB is more than just a meme coin—it's a revolution, a community, and a phenomenon in the making. 🌟 The Fusion of Icons At XSHIB, we celebrate the fusion of Musk's X, symbolizing boundless imagination and innovation, with the iconic SHIB, representing loyalty and companionship. Together, they form a harmonious blend, symbolizing the spirit of unity, exploration, and endless possibilities. 🚀 Driving Innovation Forward XSHIB isn't just a cryptocurrency; it's a testament to the power of collective creativity. We're not just embracing the future; we're shaping it. With groundbreaking technology and a passionate community, XSHIB aims to drive innovation forward, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the crypto world. 🌍 Building a Strong Community At the heart of XSHIB lies a vibrant and inclusive community. We believe in the strength of togetherness, where every member plays a vital role. Join us, and you become more than an investor—you become a part of a family that supports, inspires, and innovates together. 🐕 The Spirit of SHIB, The Vision of X XSHIB embodies the playful spirit of SHIB, reminding us not to take life too seriously, while embracing Musk's visionary drive that propels us towards a brighter tomorrow. With XSHIB, you invest in more than a coin; you invest in a movement, a philosophy, and a shared dream. 🌈 Join Us in Redefining Possibilities Are you ready to be a part of something extraordinary? XSHIB welcomes pioneers, dreamers, and believers to join us on this exhilarating adventure. Together, we'll redefine the future of cryptocurrency, one XSHIB at a time. Dive into the world of XSHIB, where Musk's X and SHIB's heart beat as one. Embrace the future. Embrace the fusion. Embrace XSHIB. Let's soar to new heig

MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!

Risorsa XSHIB (XSHIB)

Sito web ufficiale

Le persone chiedono anche: altre domande riguardo a XSHIB (XSHIB)

Disclaimer

I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.

XSHIB in valute locali

1 XSHIB in AUD
A$--
1 XSHIB in GBP
--
1 XSHIB in EUR
--
1 XSHIB in USD
$--
1 XSHIB in MYR
RM--
1 XSHIB in TRY
--
1 XSHIB in JPY
¥--
1 XSHIB in RUB
--
1 XSHIB in INR
--
1 XSHIB in IDR
Rp--
1 XSHIB in PHP
--
1 XSHIB in EGP
￡E.--
1 XSHIB in BRL
R$--
1 XSHIB in CAD
C$--
1 XSHIB in BDT
--
1 XSHIB in NGN
--
1 XSHIB in UAH
--
1 XSHIB in VES
Bs--
1 XSHIB in PKR
Rs--
1 XSHIB in KZT
--
1 XSHIB in THB
฿--
1 XSHIB in TWD
NT$--
1 XSHIB in CHF
Fr--
1 XSHIB in HKD
HK$--
1 XSHIB in MAD
.د.م--