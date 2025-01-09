Prezzo di XSHIB (XSHIB)
Il prezzo attuale di XSHIB (XSHIB) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di XSHIB a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di XSHIB:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 82.47 USD
- XSHIB la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -2.27%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di XSHIB in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di XSHIB.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di XSHIB a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di XSHIB in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di XSHIB in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di XSHIB in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-2.27%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|-19.67%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|+28.42%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di XSHIB: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-0.66%
-2.27%
-11.47%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Welcome to the thrilling universe of XSHIB, where innovation meets charm, and Musk's visionary X fuses with the adorable allure of SHIB. Embarking on a journey inspired by the genius of Elon Musk and the playful energy of the Shiba Inu, XSHIB is more than just a meme coin—it's a revolution, a community, and a phenomenon in the making. 🌟 The Fusion of Icons At XSHIB, we celebrate the fusion of Musk's X, symbolizing boundless imagination and innovation, with the iconic SHIB, representing loyalty and companionship. Together, they form a harmonious blend, symbolizing the spirit of unity, exploration, and endless possibilities. 🚀 Driving Innovation Forward XSHIB isn't just a cryptocurrency; it's a testament to the power of collective creativity. We're not just embracing the future; we're shaping it. With groundbreaking technology and a passionate community, XSHIB aims to drive innovation forward, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the crypto world. 🌍 Building a Strong Community At the heart of XSHIB lies a vibrant and inclusive community. We believe in the strength of togetherness, where every member plays a vital role. Join us, and you become more than an investor—you become a part of a family that supports, inspires, and innovates together. 🐕 The Spirit of SHIB, The Vision of X XSHIB embodies the playful spirit of SHIB, reminding us not to take life too seriously, while embracing Musk's visionary drive that propels us towards a brighter tomorrow. With XSHIB, you invest in more than a coin; you invest in a movement, a philosophy, and a shared dream. 🌈 Join Us in Redefining Possibilities Are you ready to be a part of something extraordinary? XSHIB welcomes pioneers, dreamers, and believers to join us on this exhilarating adventure. Together, we'll redefine the future of cryptocurrency, one XSHIB at a time. Dive into the world of XSHIB, where Musk's X and SHIB's heart beat as one. Embrace the future. Embrace the fusion. Embrace XSHIB. Let's soar to new heig
