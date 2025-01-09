Prezzo di XROW (XROW)
Il prezzo attuale di XROW (XROW) oggi è 0.00431002 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di XROW a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di XROW:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 676.59 USD
- XROW la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è --
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di XROW in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di XROW.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di XROW a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di XROW in USD è stata di $ -0.0000393789.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di XROW in USD è stata di $ +0.0002370523.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di XROW in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|--
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0000393789
|-0.91%
|60 giorni
|$ +0.0002370523
|+5.50%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di XROW: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
--
--
+3.44%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
What is the project about? XROW is a new ecosystem that includes a variety of different tools that are necessary for every person, allowing them to use only one platform to buy and sell cryptocurrency through an exchange / redirect to another network / stake for passive earnings / store on a wallet. What makes your project unique? One of the distinctive features is that people can protect themselves from using multiple platforms, which reduces their risks of being caught by scammers, reduces commission costs, and allows them to use convenient and intuitive tools. XROW bridge already boasts high speed, and the team will adhere to the same high standards in creating other products on the unified XROW platform. History of your project. A team of crypto enthusiasts with a large following has decided to create a single platform that will meet the needs and requirements of those who are just starting to learn about cryptocurrencies and those who are already experienced in this field. The team has set a high standard for the development of tools that are available on the XROW platform. What’s next for your project? The XROW team has already completed the development of a cross-chain bridge and is successfully gaining momentum in the sale of the token, which will serve as a link throughout the XROW ecosystem. Based on the roadmap, the team will continue to work on creating a crypto wallet, exchange, and staking farm. Further goals will also be identified over time. What can your token be used for? The XROW token will serve as a unified bridge token for all tools on the XROW platform. In the crypto exchange, the token will be implemented to reduce fees when buying or selling cryptocurrencies. In the farm, it will be awarded as a reward and, through staking, maintain greater token liquidity. In the cross-chain bridge and wallet, it will only be a bonus for using the tools (Airdrops)
