Prezzo di Xbit (XBT)
Il prezzo attuale di Xbit (XBT) oggi è 0.01087783 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 9.38M USD. Il prezzo di XBT a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Xbit:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 38.31K USD
- Xbit la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +0.01%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 863.00M USD
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Xbit a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Xbit in USD è stata di $ +0.0002810918.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Xbit in USD è stata di $ +0.0007069131.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Xbit in USD è stata di $ -0.000118449506197259.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|+0.01%
|30 giorni
|$ +0.0002810918
|+2.58%
|60 giorni
|$ +0.0007069131
|+6.50%
|90 giorni
|$ -0.000118449506197259
|-1.07%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Xbit: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.02%
+0.01%
-0.09%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
The Xbit Coin is here to revolutionize the online gaming world and can be considered a very good role model for the crypto market in the future. Because not only the technology behind Xbit is excellent, but also, there is an established financial institute behind this coin that has an effective value. This financial institute is the online Casino Xbit. This coin has been designed for online gaming in general, but specifically to be used in Casino Xbit. As a result, the Xbit Coin is considered as representative shares for the Xbit Casino. So, in a way, through purchasing Xbit coins, you will buy shares in the Casino. This coin is accepted by this online Casino. So, users who buy this coin can also use them to play thousands of different games in the Casino. By using cryptocurrencies the Casino, it is possible to make deposits and withdrawals 24/7. So you can get started with the Casino in no time or cash out the winnings quickly. In this sense, Casino Xbit is truly unique in the world of gambling and online Casinos. Since, the coins that are used to play games in the Casino are also considered representative shares of the Casino, and will continue increase in value as more people purchase this coin to play in the Casino. Upon completion of the presale of this cryptocurrency, the Xbit Coin will be listed on several exchanges so that you can also exchange the coins to Counos X, Bitcoin, etc. There is also the possibility to stake Xbit Coins. With the help of this feature, all the owners of Xbit coins will be able to stake them. In the process of staking, the staked coins are frozen and transferrable. In return, users will receive an annual interest of 5 percent. This allows gamers and all the users to benefit even more with the help of Xbit cryptocurrency. As a shareholder, you also have a right of co-determination. Because on the Counos X Blockchain there is a voting system with which you can cast your vote. For every 10,000 coins staked in the system, one vote right is given to the user in the CCXX voting system. In other words, users who stake their Xbit coins will receive a voting right for each 10 thousand coins. All the future changes and developments in the system and decision making about the profit system of the online game will be decided and implemented via voting through the Counos X Blockchain-based voting system.
