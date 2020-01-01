Economia del token di WIZZIE (WIZZIE)
The 10 Commandments of the $WIZZIE Guild:
🪄 1. The Wand Chooses the Wizard: If you have found the guild, it means the universe brought you here, because the wand chooses the wizard you don't choose it. Embrace your destiny, Wizzierds!
🏰 2. The Arcane Home: You are now part of an international home for magic. Do not look to other places, for this is the sanctuary for the arcane.
🔮 3. Grow the WIZZIE Guild: We must grow the Wizzie Guild, for we prepare for the ultimate war. So, work diligently for your bags and be ready for the battle of Ragnarok.
💰 4. Guildmates' Sol is Sacred: Treat your guildmates' Sol as if it is your own. Unity is our strength in numbers we prosper.
✨ 5. Never a Muggle: Never consider yourself a muggle, only an untaught Wizzie. There is magic within you waiting to be unleashed.
🎶 6. Dance the Macarena: Wizzies only dance the Macarena, never another dance. It's our spellbinding ritual!
🪙 7. Pay Your Guild Dues: Always pay your guild dues, for they build the Arcane Treasury. It's the alchemy of our growth: BHqrhvthSSFEDZQUQf6RxVGKYHFj6pQ8F8r1s8MwLN3o
🏴 8. The Grand Archmage's Decree: The grand archmage will allow you back in, but you will buy back higher. Loyalty is rewarded, but tardiness has its price.
⚙️ 9. Initials at 4x: Take your initials at 4x, so that you may work for the guild diligently. The higher the stakes, the greater the magic.
🛡 10. Spread the Enchantment: Share the lore of the Wizzie Guild with your fellow beings, so that magic may flow throughout the world. Our power grows with every new Wizzie.
Economia del token e analisi del prezzo di WIZZIE (WIZZIE)
Esplora i principali dati di economia del token e prezzo per WIZZIE (WIZZIE), inclusi capitalizzazione di mercato, dettagli sulla foritura, FDV e cronologia dei prezzi. Scopri il valore attuale e la posizione di mercato del token a colpo d'occhio.
Economia del token di WIZZIE (WIZZIE): spiegazioni sulle metriche chiave e casi d'uso
Comprendere l'economia del token di WIZZIE (WIZZIE) è essenziale per analizzarne il valore, la sostenibilità e il potenziale a lungo termine.
Metriche chiave e come vengono calcolate:
Fornitura totale:
Numero massimo di token WIZZIE che sono stati o saranno mai creati.
Fornitura circolante:
Numero di token attualmente disponibili sul mercato e in mano al pubblico.
Fornitura massima:
Il limite massimo di quanti token WIZZIE possono esistere in totale.
FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):
Calcolato come prezzo attuale × fornitura massima, fornisce una proiezione della capitalizzazione di mercato totale se tutti i token sono in circolazione.
Tasso di inflazione:
Riflette la velocità con cui vengono introdotti nuovi token, incidendo sulla scarsità e sul movimento dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Perché queste metriche sono importanti per i trader?
Elevata fornitura circolante = maggiore liquidità.
Limitata fornitura massima + bassa inflazione = potenziale di rivalutazione dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Trasparente distribuzione dei token = migliore fiducia nel progetto e minor rischio di controllo centralizzato.
Alta FDV con bassa capitalizzazione di mercato attuale = possibili segnali di sopravvalutazione.
Ora che hai compreso l'economia del token di WIZZIE, esplora il prezzo in tempo reale del token WIZZIE!
Disclaimer
I dati dell'economia del token presenti in questa pagina provengono da fonti di terze parti. MEXC non ne garantisce l'accuratezza. Ti preghiamo di condurre ricerche approfondite prima di investire.