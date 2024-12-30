Logo WIZZIE

Il prezzo attuale di WIZZIE (WIZZIE) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 63.63K USD. Il prezzo di WIZZIE a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di WIZZIE:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 56.28 USD
- WIZZIE la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -2.66%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 999.05M USD

Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di WIZZIE in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di WIZZIE.

Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di WIZZIE a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di WIZZIE in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di WIZZIE in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di WIZZIE in USD è stata di $ 0.

Oggi$ 0-2.66%
30 giorni$ 0-70.24%
60 giorni$ 0-79.36%
90 giorni$ 0--

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.0014336
$ 0.0014336$ 0.0014336

-0.32%

-2.66%

-6.49%

$ 63.63K
$ 63.63K$ 63.63K

$ 56.28
$ 56.28$ 56.28

999.05M
999.05M 999.05M

The 10 Commandments of the $WIZZIE Guild: 🪄 1. The Wand Chooses the Wizard: If you have found the guild, it means the universe brought you here, because the wand chooses the wizard you don't choose it. Embrace your destiny, Wizzierds! 🏰 2. The Arcane Home: You are now part of an international home for magic. Do not look to other places, for this is the sanctuary for the arcane. 🔮 3. Grow the WIZZIE Guild: We must grow the Wizzie Guild, for we prepare for the ultimate war. So, work diligently for your bags and be ready for the battle of Ragnarok. 💰 4. Guildmates' Sol is Sacred: Treat your guildmates' Sol as if it is your own. Unity is our strength in numbers we prosper. ✨ 5. Never a Muggle: Never consider yourself a muggle, only an untaught Wizzie. There is magic within you waiting to be unleashed. 🎶 6. Dance the Macarena: Wizzies only dance the Macarena, never another dance. It's our spellbinding ritual! 🪙 7. Pay Your Guild Dues: Always pay your guild dues, for they build the Arcane Treasury. It's the alchemy of our growth: BHqrhvthSSFEDZQUQf6RxVGKYHFj6pQ8F8r1s8MwLN3o 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 8. The Grand Archmage's Decree: The grand archmage will allow you back in, but you will buy back higher. Loyalty is rewarded, but tardiness has its price. ⚙️ 9. Initials at 4x: Take your initials at 4x, so that you may work for the guild diligently. The higher the stakes, the greater the magic. 🛡 10. Spread the Enchantment: Share the lore of the Wizzie Guild with your fellow beings, so that magic may flow throughout the world. Our power grows with every new Wizzie.

I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.

