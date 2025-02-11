Prezzo di Westland Smart City (WLSC)
Il prezzo attuale di Westland Smart City (WLSC) oggi è 0.117402 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di WLSC a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Westland Smart City:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 749.99K USD
- Westland Smart City la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +1.17%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di WLSC in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di WLSC.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Westland Smart City a USD è stata $ +0.00135923.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Westland Smart City in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Westland Smart City in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Westland Smart City in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ +0.00135923
|+1.17%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|--
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|--
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Westland Smart City: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.57%
+1.17%
--
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
WestLand Smart City (WLSC) is a visionary initiative to build a fully sustainable smart city, located in Val Verde County, in the western part of Texas. The city will be designed with the aim of achieving self-sufficiency in essential resources such as water and energy, utilizing 100% renewable sources. The governance of WestLand will be based on a direct democracy model, where all important decisions will be recorded on a blockchain, ensuring transparency, active participation, and decentralization in the decision-making process. The WLSC token will be the central unit of the WestLand ecosystem, functioning as a community governance platform and encouraging community engagement throughout all stages of the smart city's development. The WLSC token will be used for voting, crowdfunding, participation rewards, and as a tool for urban development, allowing citizens to have a voice in the creation and evolution of their city. Furthermore, WestLand Smart City will host a cryptocurrency mining industrial park, taking advantage of the existing energy infrastructure, including power transmission lines that cross the land, as well as the installation of 5G broadband, which has already been completed in the city's lands. This industrial park will provide an opportunity to integrate the digital economy with the physical infrastructure of the city, making it even more innovative and resilient. It is also important to highlight that WestLand's land is located over the Andrews Aquifer, a strategic source of groundwater, which ensures a solid foundation for the city's sustainable water resource management.
|1 WLSC in AUD
A$0.18666918
|1 WLSC in GBP
￡0.0939216
|1 WLSC in EUR
€0.11270592
|1 WLSC in USD
$0.117402
|1 WLSC in MYR
RM0.52361292
|1 WLSC in TRY
₺4.23116808
|1 WLSC in JPY
¥17.903805
|1 WLSC in RUB
₽11.22480522
|1 WLSC in INR
₹10.18344948
|1 WLSC in IDR
Rp1,924.62264288
|1 WLSC in PHP
₱6.8269263
|1 WLSC in EGP
￡E.5.92175688
|1 WLSC in BRL
R$0.67623552
|1 WLSC in CAD
C$0.16788486
|1 WLSC in BDT
৳14.25964692
|1 WLSC in NGN
₦176.0149485
|1 WLSC in UAH
₴4.89448938
|1 WLSC in VES
Bs7.04412
|1 WLSC in PKR
Rs32.75633202
|1 WLSC in KZT
₸59.41363014
|1 WLSC in THB
฿4.0034082
|1 WLSC in TWD
NT$3.85430766
|1 WLSC in CHF
Fr0.10683582
|1 WLSC in HKD
HK$0.91456158
|1 WLSC in MAD
.د.م1.17754206