Prezzo di Waltonchain (WTC)
Il prezzo attuale di Waltonchain (WTC) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 15.51K USD. Il prezzo di WTC a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Waltonchain:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 31.42K USD
- Waltonchain la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +70.93%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 29.18M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di WTC in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di WTC.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Waltonchain a USD è stata $ +0.00022048.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Waltonchain in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Waltonchain in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Waltonchain in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ +0.00022048
|+70.93%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|+82.93%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|-92.27%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Waltonchain: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-0.12%
+70.93%
+39.30%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Waltonchain is a genuine, trustworthy and traceable business ecosystem with complete data sharing and absolute information transparency. It is created by the combination of technologies of RFID and blockchain, which push forwards the integration of block chain and the Internet of Things. Waltonchain combines blockchain with IoT (specifically RFID) to create a management system for supply chains. The project is named after Charlie Walton, the inventor of RFID technology and a pioneer in the space. Logistics systems are complex and commonly involve several different parties. As these systems grow, it becomes increasingly tough for businesses in the same vertical to coordinate with each other. On top of that, individual entities may have different processes that further hinder the ability to transfer data back and forth. Waltonchain uses RFID identification to track products during each step of production and distribution. The data associated with each item is stored on an immutable blockchain that ensures its accuracy no matter where in the process it is.The Waltonchain team is loaded with supply chain experience. Do Sanghyuk, one of the co-founders, was previously the Director of the Korean Standard Products Association. The other co-founder, Xu Fangcheng was the Supply Chain Management Director of Septwolves Group Ltd. The team is getting support from their Chief Scientist Advisor, Kim Sukku – a former vice president of Samsung. Waltonchain has no shortage of partnerships – several of which are with Chinese provincial governments. The team is working with the Fujian government to create a “smart maritime” blockchain incubator, and with the Jinhu government to build smart air purification and monitoring systems. The Waltonchain architecture makes use of a novel consensus mechanism known as Proof-of-Stake & Trust (PoST). Waltonchain innovates on the traditional proof-of-stake (PoS) model and integrates a node reputation based system into the consensus mechanism. PoST provides for adjustable difficulty for each node, to ensure that integrity in the ecosystem is rewarded. Waltonchain also gives sub-chain developers the option to choose their own consensus mechanism, for example, sub-chains can strictly just have PoS as a consensus mechanism, and not PoST. Waltonchain, by use of its RFID technology, has introduced a novel way with which blockchain can solve not only the inefficiencies found with supply chain management, but also IoT.
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 WTC in AUD
A$--
|1 WTC in GBP
￡--
|1 WTC in EUR
€--
|1 WTC in USD
$--
|1 WTC in MYR
RM--
|1 WTC in TRY
₺--
|1 WTC in JPY
¥--
|1 WTC in RUB
₽--
|1 WTC in INR
₹--
|1 WTC in IDR
Rp--
|1 WTC in PHP
₱--
|1 WTC in EGP
￡E.--
|1 WTC in BRL
R$--
|1 WTC in CAD
C$--
|1 WTC in BDT
৳--
|1 WTC in NGN
₦--
|1 WTC in UAH
₴--
|1 WTC in VES
Bs--
|1 WTC in PKR
Rs--
|1 WTC in KZT
₸--
|1 WTC in THB
฿--
|1 WTC in TWD
NT$--
|1 WTC in CHF
Fr--
|1 WTC in HKD
HK$--
|1 WTC in MAD
.د.م--