Prezzo di Voucher DOT (VDOT)
Il prezzo attuale di Voucher DOT (VDOT) oggi è 9.47 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di VDOT a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Voucher DOT:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 107.61K USD
- Voucher DOT la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +3.94%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di VDOT in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di VDOT.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Voucher DOT a USD è stata $ +0.359238.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Voucher DOT in USD è stata di $ -2.3398693810.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Voucher DOT in USD è stata di $ +3.4088903310.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Voucher DOT in USD è stata di $ +3.498547751096294.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ +0.359238
|+3.94%
|30 giorni
|$ -2.3398693810
|-24.70%
|60 giorni
|$ +3.4088903310
|+36.00%
|90 giorni
|$ +3.498547751096294
|+58.59%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Voucher DOT: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-0.49%
+3.94%
-7.31%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
vDOT (voucher DOT) is a liquid staking derivative (LSD) of staked DOT, with fully underlying DOT reserve and yield-bearing feature of DOT staking reward. Users can deposit DOT into Bifrost SLP protocol and get vDOT as return, vDOT can be traded in the open market or be redeemed back to DOT. Holding vDOT equals to holding the DOT staking position, staking rewards appriciate the exchange price of vDOT. Why vDOT? 1. Liquid Staking The product allows users to stake DOT for liquid vToken, (vDOT). vDOT will keep receiving staking rewards and can continue to be used in Bifrost and Polkadot-based DeFi for additional rewards. 2. Automatically Staking rewards capturing without scenario limitations SLP will issue Staking rewards to vDOT by adjusting the price of vDOT / DOT upwards. vDOT Rate = SLP Staking DOT (SUM) / vDOT Total Issuance. 3. Floating redemption period, vDOT redemption ≤ 28 days While Polkadot’s original chain Staking has a fixed 28-day redemption period, Bifrost SLP helps users to realize the possibility of early vDOT redemption by matching the real-time vDOT minting quantity with the redemption quantity at the protocol layer in the form of a queue. Theoretically, it can achieve second-level redemption. 4. Higher Staking Yield In the SLP protocol, the protocol screens more than 10 verified nodes through governance (subsequently increasing with the overall staking volume) and adds multiple filters such as the number of nominees, commission ratio, and history of blocks out to maximize the return of this verifier portfolio while ensuring that none of the nodes have experienced slashes. 5. Multi-environment Compatibility vDOT is one of Substrate assets in Bifrost parachain, by using the HRMP channels between Bifrost and others, it can be easily utilized in EVM, WASM and Substarte competiable parachains.
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 VDOT in AUD
A$15.2467
|1 VDOT in GBP
￡7.6707
|1 VDOT in EUR
€9.1859
|1 VDOT in USD
$9.47
|1 VDOT in MYR
RM42.615
|1 VDOT in TRY
₺335.9009
|1 VDOT in JPY
¥1,495.9759
|1 VDOT in RUB
₽979.0086
|1 VDOT in INR
₹819.3444
|1 VDOT in IDR
Rp155,245.8768
|1 VDOT in PHP
₱555.6996
|1 VDOT in EGP
￡E.477.6668
|1 VDOT in BRL
R$57.2935
|1 VDOT in CAD
C$13.5421
|1 VDOT in BDT
৳1,151.8361
|1 VDOT in NGN
₦14,704.9213
|1 VDOT in UAH
₴400.6757
|1 VDOT in VES
Bs501.91
|1 VDOT in PKR
Rs2,639.289
|1 VDOT in KZT
₸5,026.4866
|1 VDOT in THB
฿328.5143
|1 VDOT in TWD
NT$312.4153
|1 VDOT in CHF
Fr8.6177
|1 VDOT in HKD
HK$73.6766
|1 VDOT in MAD
.د.م95.3629