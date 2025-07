Informazioni su Veterans for the Cause VETS

Vets for the Cause (VETS) is a Solana-based token designed to support military veterans through blockchain-enabled charitable giving. A 4% transfer fee is applied to all transactions; proceeds are allocated to community programs, outreach efforts, and nonprofit donations. VETS serves as a transparent and utility-driven mechanism for delivering meaningful, long-term support to veteran-focused initiatives.

Sito web ufficiale: https://vetsforthecause.com