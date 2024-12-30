Prezzo di Utility Web3Shot (UW3S)
Il prezzo attuale di Utility Web3Shot (UW3S) oggi è 0.235267 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 5.83M USD. Il prezzo di UW3S a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Utility Web3Shot:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 7.02K USD
- Utility Web3Shot la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -1.74%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 24.70M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di UW3S in USD: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Utility Web3Shot a USD è stata $ -0.0041781742670958.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Utility Web3Shot in USD è stata di $ -0.0075282852.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Utility Web3Shot in USD è stata di $ +0.0934217024.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Utility Web3Shot in USD è stata di $ +0.07644719154759927.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ -0.0041781742670958
|-1.74%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0075282852
|-3.19%
|60 giorni
|$ +0.0934217024
|+39.71%
|90 giorni
|$ +0.07644719154759927
|+48.13%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Utility Web3Shot: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-0.32%
-1.74%
-1.92%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
"Web3Shot is building a learning platform for massive web3 adoption, providing interesting Learn-to-Earn products and onboarding infrastructures for users and businesses to enter the new world of web3. With our easy-to-use Learn-to-Earn product and other gamified learning experiences, Web3Shot is aiming at onboard billions of users to web3 world. It’s open to all, because in building a new iteration of the Web, we bring together the best projects in the space to create quizzes. At the same time, we are also building a powerful community, with our members at the center, for collective learning. UW3S is designed to be the only utility token in the ecosystem, with a total supply of 10 billion. The rationale for this utility token is tied to the monetization capabilities of the Web3Shot platform Token Utility UW3S is allocated based on users' in-app tasks. Specifically: Quizzes, allowing users to learn and understand the web3 concepts in different scenarios and earn in-app GEMs. Competitions, rewarding users with attractive prize pool, based on intense leveling mode and daily quizzes results. Referral, encouraging users to spread the word and invite acquaintances. Token Spending Mechanism For the sustainability of the gamification experience, a token spending mechanism has been designed into the system. In-App Spending Use UW3S to acquire activities rights, virtual assets and properties, enhanced experience payments, and premium features. The first use case of UW3S would be the payment for Web3Shot Passport."
