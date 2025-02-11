Prezzo di TypeIt (TYPE)
Il prezzo attuale di TypeIt (TYPE) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di TYPE a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di TypeIt:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 1.96K USD
- TypeIt la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +9.14%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di TYPE in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di TYPE.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di TypeIt a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di TypeIt in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di TypeIt in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di TypeIt in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|+9.14%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|-19.88%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|-33.31%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di TypeIt: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
--
+9.14%
-7.77%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
What is the project about? Type!t is a revolutionary new keyboard that allows users to earn a passive income simply by using it to conduct their day-to-day typing activities. This innovative keyboard has converted keyboard themes into non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, which users can own and use to earn tokens as they type. What makes your project unique? Type!t is a powerful app that enables users to earn income by typing. With features like buying and selling NFT keyboard themes, mystery boxes, and a marketplace, users can engage in the type-to-earn experience. They can purchase a unique keyboard NFT to start earning passive income simply by typing. The app also incorporates SocialFi activities, including private chats and interactive mini-games. Type!t prioritizes privacy and security with end-to-end encryption and decentralized data storage. Users can also create and share user-generated content as NFTs on the platform. What’s next for your project? The global market opportunity in both keyboard apps and Web3 is substantial. The keyboard app market is expected to reach $20 billion by 2025, driven by increasing smartphone usage and demand for improved typing speed and customization. Meanwhile, the Web3 market, including blockchain and cryptocurrency, is projected to reach $39.7 billion by 2025, with opportunities in finance, healthcare, energy, real estate, and the potential for financial inclusion and disrupting traditional systems. What can your token be used for? Type!t is a groundbreaking project that allows users to earn income by typing. It bridges the gap between Web2 and Web3, offering a smooth onboarding experience for users. With a focus on privacy protection and encryption, Type!t ensures the security of user data. It's a platform where users can earn passive income while typing and participate in a vibrant community.
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
