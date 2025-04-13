Prezzo di TruthChain (TRUTH)
Il prezzo attuale di TruthChain (TRUTH) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 259.05K USD. Il prezzo di TRUTH a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di TruthChain:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è -- USD
- TruthChain la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -6.08%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 999.82M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di TRUTH in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di TRUTH.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di TruthChain a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di TruthChain in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di TruthChain in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di TruthChain in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-6.08%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|+13.20%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|-58.18%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di TruthChain: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-0.80%
-6.08%
-1.86%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
The TruthChain token serves as the backbone of the ecosystem, enabling seamless operations and incentivizing community participation. It has multiple use cases that make it essential to the network’s success and functionality: 1. Validator Rewards: Validators are the nodes hosting neutral and untampered LLMs in the TruthChain network. They play a critical role in maintaining the network’s decentralization and reliability. Tokens are used to reward these validators for their contributions, ensuring the network remains active, secure, and efficient. 2. Transaction Fees: Users querying the TruthChain network for data verification or consensus will pay small transaction fees in tokens. These fees help sustain the ecosystem by compensating validators for their computational efforts. 3. Staking: Tokens can be staked by both validators and users to support the network’s operations. Validators may stake tokens to secure their roles in the ecosystem, while users can stake to earn rewards and participate in securing the network. Staking also acts as a safeguard, discouraging malicious actors from attempting to disrupt the network. 4. Governance: TruthChain is a community-driven project, and the token empowers holders to take part in governance decisions. Token holders can propose and vote on key network upgrades, policy changes, or the inclusion of new LLMs. This ensures that the network evolves according to the collective interest of its community. 5. Access to Services: The token will also act as a medium of exchange for accessing premium features within the ecosystem. Users can use tokens for API calls, advanced verification tools, or other services that require computational resources. These utility-focused applications make the token integral to TruthChain, ensuring it supports decentralization, incentivizes participation, and sustains the ecosystem financially. By aligning incentives with the network’s goals, the token helps establish a reliable, transparent, and censorship-resistant solution for verifying factual data.
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 TRUTH in VND
₫--
|1 TRUTH in AUD
A$--
|1 TRUTH in GBP
￡--
|1 TRUTH in EUR
€--
|1 TRUTH in USD
$--
|1 TRUTH in MYR
RM--
|1 TRUTH in TRY
₺--
|1 TRUTH in JPY
¥--
|1 TRUTH in RUB
₽--
|1 TRUTH in INR
₹--
|1 TRUTH in IDR
Rp--
|1 TRUTH in KRW
₩--
|1 TRUTH in PHP
₱--
|1 TRUTH in EGP
￡E.--
|1 TRUTH in BRL
R$--
|1 TRUTH in CAD
C$--
|1 TRUTH in BDT
৳--
|1 TRUTH in NGN
₦--
|1 TRUTH in UAH
₴--
|1 TRUTH in VES
Bs--
|1 TRUTH in PKR
Rs--
|1 TRUTH in KZT
₸--
|1 TRUTH in THB
฿--
|1 TRUTH in TWD
NT$--
|1 TRUTH in AED
د.إ--
|1 TRUTH in CHF
Fr--
|1 TRUTH in HKD
HK$--
|1 TRUTH in MAD
.د.م--
|1 TRUTH in MXN
$--