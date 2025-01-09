Prezzo di TRUMP WIF EAR (WIFEAR)
Il prezzo attuale di TRUMP WIF EAR (WIFEAR) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 15.39K USD. Il prezzo di WIFEAR a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di TRUMP WIF EAR:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 250.48 USD
- TRUMP WIF EAR la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -6.23%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 992.39M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di WIFEAR in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di WIFEAR.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di TRUMP WIF EAR a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di TRUMP WIF EAR in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di TRUMP WIF EAR in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di TRUMP WIF EAR in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-6.23%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|-28.93%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|-94.08%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di TRUMP WIF EAR: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.14%
-6.23%
-17.09%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
In a world often marked by chaos and uncertainty, a groundbreaking initiative has emerged that dares to champion the values we hold dear. Just as the news broke of an assassination attempt on D.J. Trump, the cryptocurrency $WIFEAR launched on the Solana blockchain, boldly declaring its mission to “MAKE CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN!” This unprecedented timing is no coincidence; it underscores a pivotal moment where the ideals of freedom and transparency must prevail. The assassination attempt sent shockwaves throughout the political landscape, igniting discussions on liberty, security, and the essence of democracy. In this crucial hour, $WIFEAR stands as a symbol of hope and resilience, a beacon for those who believe in the power of free speech and financial independence. This is not merely another cryptocurrency; it’s a movement dedicated to uplifting voices that have been stifled and reclaiming agency for individuals in a world often dominated by gatekeeping. At the heart of $WIFEAR lies an unwavering commitment to financial freedom. In today’s society, traditional financial systems often impose restrictions that leave the average citizen feeling powerless. $WIFEAR seeks to dismantle these barriers, creating an inclusive ecosystem where everyone can participate and thrive. Whether you’re a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the crypto space, this platform provides the tools to take control of your financial future. With $WIFEAR, the potential to break free from outdated systems is within reach. Transparency is another cornerstone of the $WIFEAR initiative. In an era where trust is paramount, this cryptocurrency is built on principles of open communication and accountability. Users can effortlessly track their assets and understand the inner workings of the platform, fostering a sense of security that is often lacking in the digital financial world. By prioritizing transparency, $WIFEAR not only builds trust but also empowers its community to make informed decisions, essential for navigating the complexities of cryptocurrency. But $WIFEAR is more than just a financial tool; it is a cultural movement. In times of division and misinformation, it upholds the critical importance of free speech. This initiative invites individuals to share their thoughts, engage in meaningful conversations, and participate in a community that values diverse perspectives. By creating a space where ideas can flourish, $WIFEAR aspires to spark a cultural shift, encouraging unity and collaboration in the pursuit of a brighter future. Moreover, the ambition of $WIFEAR reaches beyond the blockchain. As it gains momentum, the initiative aims to forge partnerships with like-minded organizations and advocates for freedom, creating a powerful coalition for change. Together, they can amplify their voices, challenging the status quo and inspiring others to join the fight for a world where freedom and transparency reign. As we embark on this journey with $WIFEAR, we find ourselves at a crucial crossroads. This launch is not just a financial event; it is a profound statement about our collective aspirations. With every transaction, conversation, and voice that joins this movement, we invest not just in a cryptocurrency, but in a vision for a better world. So let us rally together under the banner of $WIFEAR. Let’s champion the ideals of freedom and transparency, and work collectively toward a future where everyone can thrive. Together, we can MAKE CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN!
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 WIFEAR in AUD
A$--
|1 WIFEAR in GBP
￡--
|1 WIFEAR in EUR
€--
|1 WIFEAR in USD
$--
|1 WIFEAR in MYR
RM--
|1 WIFEAR in TRY
₺--
|1 WIFEAR in JPY
¥--
|1 WIFEAR in RUB
₽--
|1 WIFEAR in INR
₹--
|1 WIFEAR in IDR
Rp--
|1 WIFEAR in PHP
₱--
|1 WIFEAR in EGP
￡E.--
|1 WIFEAR in BRL
R$--
|1 WIFEAR in CAD
C$--
|1 WIFEAR in BDT
৳--
|1 WIFEAR in NGN
₦--
|1 WIFEAR in UAH
₴--
|1 WIFEAR in VES
Bs--
|1 WIFEAR in PKR
Rs--
|1 WIFEAR in KZT
₸--
|1 WIFEAR in THB
฿--
|1 WIFEAR in TWD
NT$--
|1 WIFEAR in CHF
Fr--
|1 WIFEAR in HKD
HK$--
|1 WIFEAR in MAD
.د.م--