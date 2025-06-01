Prezzo di TOKERO (TOKERO)
Il prezzo attuale di TOKERO (TOKERO) oggi è 0.185286 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 14.10M USD. Il prezzo di TOKERO a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di TOKERO:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è -- USD
- TOKERO la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -2.42%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 76.00M USD
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di TOKERO a USD è stata $ -0.0046086792790871.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di TOKERO in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di TOKERO in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di TOKERO in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ -0.0046086792790871
|-2.42%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|--
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|--
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di TOKERO: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-1.74%
-2.42%
-26.17%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
TOKERO Token powers TOKERO SocialFi — the network for money, finance, and endless opportunities. Built on top of a proven crypto exchange ecosystem, TOKERO SocialFi redefines how you connect, invest, and grow. Financial education, accessible to all. Further than Web3, further than a future where decentralized finance is the go-to standard, our mission is to offer financial education to every individual who wants to take things to the next level. We live in the age of information, but the flip side of this coin is misinformation. The abundance of courses, the rise of infotainment, and the increased complexity of trading platforms create barriers that facilitate access to financial education. We have created a whole in-house ecosystem that hosts transactions educators, founders, creators, and everyone who wishes to learn, earn, build, and level up. TOKERO Academy and TOKERO Ventures are two amazing places where users can Level UP and grow their career in the crypto space. At the core of our community stands the TOKERO Token. It fuels both our mission and the members of our ecosystem, be they teachers or learners, and to open opportunities to anyone who seeks more. We witnessed a decline in the quality of life amongst fellow Europeans due to a lack of financial education. This impacts individuals of any age and background. But we firmly believe that no matter your current situation, knowing how to manage your assets can create opportunities for a better and more fulfilling life. That’s exactly why we’ve built an ecosystem driven only by excellence. Confidently knowing that everything that is delivered to our community is carefully curated so that the courses are actually good and mentors are truly mentors, not vendors. Our projects and community will operate under the close guidance of The Crypto Mayors, our dedicated regional ambassadors. Since our beginnings in 2018 we’ve come a long way and our community grows day by day. On TOKERO Exchange Platform we have over 70.000 active users. But these numbers will grow faster. In November 2024, our Tap2Earn Game "Crypto Mayors Kombat" will launch in partnership with Ice Open Network and we expect to onboard millions of new users in our ecosystem. We are excited to announce our integration with Solana, a high-performance blockchain known for its incredibly fast processing speeds and low transaction costs. This strategic alliance marks a new beginning for us, but also for the entire crypto space. The value we are going to bring on the table will be massive. It’s time to thrive. It’s time to Level UP. With the TOKERO Token and TOKERO SocialFi, the next era of money, education, and opportunity is already here.
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 TOKERO in VND
₫4,875.80109
|1 TOKERO in AUD
A$0.2871933
|1 TOKERO in GBP
￡0.13711164
|1 TOKERO in EUR
€0.16305168
|1 TOKERO in USD
$0.185286
|1 TOKERO in MYR
RM0.7874655
|1 TOKERO in TRY
₺7.26135834
|1 TOKERO in JPY
¥26.6904483
|1 TOKERO in RUB
₽14.29852062
|1 TOKERO in INR
₹15.85307016
|1 TOKERO in IDR
Rp3,037.47492384
|1 TOKERO in KRW
₩256.27277232
|1 TOKERO in PHP
₱10.33154736
|1 TOKERO in EGP
￡E.9.17721558
|1 TOKERO in BRL
R$1.05983592
|1 TOKERO in CAD
C$0.25384182
|1 TOKERO in BDT
৳22.62712632
|1 TOKERO in NGN
₦294.1044678
|1 TOKERO in UAH
₴7.69492758
|1 TOKERO in VES
Bs17.787456
|1 TOKERO in PKR
Rs52.20618336
|1 TOKERO in KZT
₸94.67744028
|1 TOKERO in THB
฿6.06070506
|1 TOKERO in TWD
NT$5.54190426
|1 TOKERO in AED
د.إ0.67999962
|1 TOKERO in CHF
Fr0.15193452
|1 TOKERO in HKD
HK$1.45264224
|1 TOKERO in MAD
.د.م1.7138955
|1 TOKERO in MXN
$3.60010698