Informazioni su Time Capital Markets TCM

Time Capital Markets is a DAO created on daosdotfun platform to faciliate hedge-fund like activities around Timedotfun, it serves to acquire creator tokens from the platform and grow the AUM like a hedge fund. The DAO purchases creators to build a treasury and allow people to speculate using TCM token as an easier hedge to timedotfun hundreds of creators(as there is hundreds, one gets lost trying to find undervalued creators).

Sito web ufficiale: https://www.daos.fun/28PgAVUab53W26qgu3TfffsxHF2rAFf1zvJJzE3Kdaos