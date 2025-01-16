Prezzo di ThreeFold (TFT)
Il prezzo attuale di ThreeFold (TFT) oggi è 0.01548952 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di TFT a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di ThreeFold:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 11.83K USD
- ThreeFold la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +1.76%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di TFT in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di TFT.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di ThreeFold a USD è stata $ +0.00026764.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di ThreeFold in USD è stata di $ +0.0045948174.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di ThreeFold in USD è stata di $ +0.0092169165.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di ThreeFold in USD è stata di $ +0.006128244813595259.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ +0.00026764
|+1.76%
|30 giorni
|$ +0.0045948174
|+29.66%
|60 giorni
|$ +0.0092169165
|+59.50%
|90 giorni
|$ +0.006128244813595259
|+65.46%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di ThreeFold: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+2.02%
+1.76%
-2.27%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
What is ThreeFold (TFT)? Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract-based infrastructure. According to its documentation, ThreeFold allows any current or future digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure. ThreeFold is driven by an open-source community of projects, stack developers, node operators, infrastructure experts and more. They focus on protecting the vision of a truly decentralized Internet infrastructure that is available, accessible and affordable to everyone, everywhere. The ThreeFold Token (TFT) is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/). Who are the founders of ThreeFold? Kristof de Spiegeleer is a co-founder and CEO at ThreeFold. After completing his masters degree in computer engineering at the university of Gent, de Spiegeleer started building the first data center in Europe with PSI Net in the mid 90s. Followingly, he founded many ventures that brought significant improvements to cloud automation and Internet storage. These were then acquired by Symantec, Verizon, Oracle, TeleNet and more. In 2014, he started meeting other industry experts and co-founders of ThreeFold such as Adnan Fatayerji, Weynand Kuijpers, Owen Kemp and many more. Together, they decided to start from scratch and build the most decentralized Internet and Cloud infrastructure to power the web3 and web4 era. What makes ThreeFold Unique? ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Only by doing so could they eliminate unnecessary code and backdoors that impacted efficiency and security in the current Internet and Cloud models. ThreeFold’s state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads. With solutions highlighted by a game-changing quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world. They integrated with industry-leading tools and frameworks, and anything that runs on Linux can run on ThreeFold’s operating system. More than just an Internet or Cloud project, ThreeFold represents the substrate for the decentralized Internet and cloud. How many ThreeFold Tokens are in circulation? TFT listed on Liquid exchange in June 2020 and announced a total and maximum supply of 4,000,000,000 TFT tokens. The current supply and token distribution can be tracked in [ThreeFold Library](https://library.threefold.me/info/tfgrid/#/tokens/token_overview). According to the documentation, 75% of the total token supply will go towards node operators and the incentivization of the ecosystem. Another 19% of TFT tokens support the continued development of the ThreeFold ecosystem and technology. Lastly, the remaining 6% of the total token supply is allocated to incentivise contributors, founders and team. Where can you buy ThreeFold Tokens? TFT is available on several exchanges and Defi platforms today. ThreeFold aims to incentivise its TFT ecosystem growth towards Defi to remain in alignment with the ecosystem’s values and beliefs. The main platform to buy TFT is PancakeSwap. Other platforms: [1inch](https://app.1inch.io/#/56/swap/BNB/TFT) [Liquid](https://app.liquid.com/exchange/TFTUSDT) [BTC-Alpha](https://btc-alpha.com/en/trade/TFT_BTC) It is important to consider the fact that investing in cryptocurrency carries risk, just like any other investment.
|1 TFT in AUD
A$0.024783232
|1 TFT in GBP
￡0.0125465112
|1 TFT in EUR
€0.0150248344
|1 TFT in USD
$0.01548952
|1 TFT in MYR
RM0.0695479448
|1 TFT in TRY
₺0.5494132744
|1 TFT in JPY
¥2.4095497312
|1 TFT in RUB
₽1.5876758
|1 TFT in INR
₹1.338294528
|1 TFT in IDR
Rp253.9265167488
|1 TFT in PHP
₱0.9056722344
|1 TFT in EGP
￡E.0.7809815984
|1 TFT in BRL
R$0.0930920152
|1 TFT in CAD
C$0.0221500136
|1 TFT in BDT
৳1.8736123392
|1 TFT in NGN
₦24.089301504
|1 TFT in UAH
₴0.6517990016
|1 TFT in VES
Bs0.83643408
|1 TFT in PKR
Rs4.3156900624
|1 TFT in KZT
₸8.1781567696
|1 TFT in THB
฿0.5345433352
|1 TFT in TWD
NT$0.510379684
|1 TFT in CHF
Fr0.0140954632
|1 TFT in HKD
HK$0.1205084656
|1 TFT in MAD
.د.م0.1558245712