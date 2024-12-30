Prezzo di The Loonies (LOON)
Il prezzo attuale di The Loonies (LOON) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 924.29K USD. Il prezzo di LOON a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di The Loonies:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 139.10K USD
- The Loonies la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -1.07%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 1.00B USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di LOON in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di LOON.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di The Loonies a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di The Loonies in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di The Loonies in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di The Loonies in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-1.07%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|+67.98%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|+169.33%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di The Loonies: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-0.40%
-1.07%
+172.38%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
$LOON is the community token for The Loonies NFT collection, an initiative designed to bring together a vibrant and engaged community on the Aptos blockchain. This token embodies the spirit of The Loonies by offering its members access to a range of exclusive content, events, and rewards, all while promoting an inclusive and participatory ecosystem. Launched on August 16 through a fair launch process via the Uptos Launchpad, $LOON marks a significant step in creating a transparent and equitable platform. The fair launch mechanism ensures that the distribution of $LOON tokens is handled impartially, giving every participant an equal opportunity to become a part of the community without favoritism towards early or insider investors. The Loonies community is at the heart of the $LOON project. With a focus on empowering its members, $LOON provides access to unique opportunities that are exclusively available to token holders. This includes special content, exclusive events, and various rewards that enhance the overall experience for the community. By holding $LOON tokens, members can actively engage with the ecosystem, participate in special activities, and benefit from rewards that are tailored to foster long-term involvement and support. As The Loonies continue to grow, the $LOON token will play a central role in expanding the community’s reach and enhancing its engagement. Future plans include introducing additional features and utilities that will further enrich the token’s value and its benefits for holders. The emphasis will remain on nurturing a user-driven environment where the community’s input and participation are crucial to the project’s evolution. The vision behind $LOON is to build a decentralized and inclusive ecosystem where The Loonies community can thrive. By prioritizing community engagement and offering valuable incentives, $LOON aims to create a dynamic and collaborative space where every member has a stake in the project’s success. The ongoing development and expansion of the $LOON ecosystem will continue to reflect the commitment to making The Loonies community a central and thriving part of the Aptos blockchain experience.
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
