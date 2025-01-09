Prezzo di The Crypto Prophecies (TCP)
Il prezzo attuale di The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 60.71K USD. Il prezzo di TCP a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di The Crypto Prophecies:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 708.45 USD
- The Crypto Prophecies la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -1.99%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 116.78M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di TCP in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di TCP.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di The Crypto Prophecies a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di The Crypto Prophecies in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di The Crypto Prophecies in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di The Crypto Prophecies in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-1.99%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|-11.94%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|-28.75%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di The Crypto Prophecies: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.18%
-1.99%
-2.39%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
The Crypto Prophecies is the world’s cutest price-prediction game that is partially owned and operated by its players To learn more about the project, take a look at our website (https://www.thecryptoprophecies.com/) Inspired by Pokemon, trading games, price prediction games, and a passion for Technical Analysis and trading currency markets. Enter the Crypto World and put your proclaimed crypto prophecy to the test. The Crypto Prophecies has all the skills of quick action wager games pitted against real-time strategic decision making as you outwit your opponent with attack and defense choices. Can you foresee the candles before the time runs out? The game combines both PVP and PVE play modes. Challenge a player for unlimited stakes or enter the Battle arena against the powerful NPC called The Oracle Each Crypto Prophet is a non-fungible token (NFT) with different attributes and strengths and can be entered into 1vs1 PVP battles where the player with the most points wins and grabs the prize pool. The ecosystem runs by a Kingdom fee, a tax charged on every game played in the Battle Arena, and on purchases of NFTs in the store. The Kingdom fee is ten percent (10%) of the NFT cost or total wager in any arena battle mode. The Kingdom fee was created to benefit the community and the token economy. You can learn more about the Kingdom fee in our whitepaper Battle The Oracle The Oracle is a PVE and play-to-earn game mode with over 20 levels to test your skills at: Predicting candles faster, and; Real-time magic casting strategy Play 50x free games per day to earn MPOT tokens, our secondary yet essential in-game currency that can be traded for TCP tokens, used for summoning NFT items & Crypto Prophets, or used as magic booster. Win battles to unlock higher levels to earn higher MPOT wager winnings and mystery achievement rewards.
