What is TCAP?
For cryptocurrency traders, funds, DeFi users, and insitutions, TCAP is an ERC-20 compatible smart contract that tokenizes real-time Total Market Capitalization from all cryptocurrencies and tokens listed on the most reputable crypto data providers in the world.
Combining blockchain technology with the process of data aggregation, raw market capitalization data can be brought to market via crosscollateralized, asset nominal tokenization. Asset nominal tokenization starts with the process of taking a data metric, such as Total Market Capitalization. This metric is then set to a divisor of 10,000,000,000. The new, nominal asset token value now trades in lockstep with the underlying data metric it tracks.
Collateralizing the new smart contract against multiple assets like ETH or DAI provides the security that this new tokenized asset is backed by a set of rules and collateral enforced by an Ethereum smart contract, thereby tokenizing total market capitalization.
For example, if the total crypto market cap resides at 3.5 trillion dollars. We then add a divisor to that number, just like the S&P 500 or any major financial index would. The price calculation for TCAP is as follows:
cc = $3,500,000,000,000
dd = 10,000,000,000
rr = \frac{c}{d} d c = $350.00
Where cc is the total cryptocurrency market cap, dd is the divisor and rr is the TCAP token price.
TCAPs are then minted upon being collateralized by an underlying asset, such as ETH or DAI. What the user receives in return is a newly minted asset nominalized token that moves in real time to the penny of the underlying total market cap metric our TCAP Smart Contract is tracking. Each TCAP is algorithmically collateralized by a corresponding amount of ETH/ or DAI needed to appropriately back each token by >200%, thus creating price exposure to the entire cryptocurrency sector with the single push of a button.
How to Use TCAP?
Mint TCAP: https://app.cryptex.finance/
Trade TCAP: https://app.uniswap.org/explore/pools/base/0x2B70CeA59a418d77265482564610EF4D681D5ad6
What makes TCAP unique?
While referenced and quoted every day by millions of people within the investment community as one of the key metrics measuring the expansions and declines transpiring in the space, Total Cryptocurrency Market Capitalization has no means or ability to be minted in real-time form, until now.
Economia del token e analisi del prezzo di TCAP (TCAP)
Esplora i principali dati di economia del token e prezzo per TCAP (TCAP), inclusi capitalizzazione di mercato, dettagli sulla foritura, FDV e cronologia dei prezzi. Scopri il valore attuale e la posizione di mercato del token a colpo d'occhio.
Economia del token di TCAP (TCAP): spiegazioni sulle metriche chiave e casi d'uso
Comprendere l'economia del token di TCAP (TCAP) è essenziale per analizzarne il valore, la sostenibilità e il potenziale a lungo termine.
Metriche chiave e come vengono calcolate:
Fornitura totale:
Numero massimo di token TCAP che sono stati o saranno mai creati.
Fornitura circolante:
Numero di token attualmente disponibili sul mercato e in mano al pubblico.
Fornitura massima:
Il limite massimo di quanti token TCAP possono esistere in totale.
FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):
Calcolato come prezzo attuale × fornitura massima, fornisce una proiezione della capitalizzazione di mercato totale se tutti i token sono in circolazione.
Tasso di inflazione:
Riflette la velocità con cui vengono introdotti nuovi token, incidendo sulla scarsità e sul movimento dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Perché queste metriche sono importanti per i trader?
Elevata fornitura circolante = maggiore liquidità.
Limitata fornitura massima + bassa inflazione = potenziale di rivalutazione dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Trasparente distribuzione dei token = migliore fiducia nel progetto e minor rischio di controllo centralizzato.
Alta FDV con bassa capitalizzazione di mercato attuale = possibili segnali di sopravvalutazione.
Ora che hai compreso l'economia del token di TCAP, esplora il prezzo in tempo reale del token TCAP!
Previsione prezzi di TCAP
Vuoi sapere dove potrebbe dirigersi TCAP? La nostra pagina di previsione dei prezzi di TCAP combina sentiment di mercato, trend storici e indicatori tecnici per offrire una visione lungimirante.
Disclaimer
I dati dell'economia del token presenti in questa pagina provengono da fonti di terze parti. MEXC non ne garantisce l'accuratezza. Ti preghiamo di condurre ricerche approfondite prima di investire.