Prezzo di TCAP (TCAP)
Il prezzo attuale di TCAP (TCAP) oggi è 282.01 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 35.15K USD. Il prezzo di TCAP a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di TCAP:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 407.16 USD
- TCAP la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -20.20%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 124.97 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di TCAP in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di TCAP.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di TCAP a USD è stata $ -71.4079560218316.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di TCAP in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di TCAP in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di TCAP in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ -71.4079560218316
|-20.20%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|--
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|--
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di TCAP: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-1.17%
-20.20%
--
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
What is TCAP? For cryptocurrency traders, funds, DeFi users, and insitutions, TCAP is an ERC-20 compatible smart contract that tokenizes real-time Total Market Capitalization from all cryptocurrencies and tokens listed on the most reputable crypto data providers in the world. Combining blockchain technology with the process of data aggregation, raw market capitalization data can be brought to market via crosscollateralized, asset nominal tokenization. Asset nominal tokenization starts with the process of taking a data metric, such as Total Market Capitalization. This metric is then set to a divisor of 10,000,000,000. The new, nominal asset token value now trades in lockstep with the underlying data metric it tracks. Collateralizing the new smart contract against multiple assets like ETH or DAI provides the security that this new tokenized asset is backed by a set of rules and collateral enforced by an Ethereum smart contract, thereby tokenizing total market capitalization. For example, if the total crypto market cap resides at 3.5 trillion dollars. We then add a divisor to that number, just like the S&P 500 or any major financial index would. The price calculation for TCAP is as follows: cc = $3,500,000,000,000 dd = 10,000,000,000 rr = \frac{c}{d} d c = $350.00 Where cc is the total cryptocurrency market cap, dd is the divisor and rr is the TCAP token price. TCAPs are then minted upon being collateralized by an underlying asset, such as ETH or DAI. What the user receives in return is a newly minted asset nominalized token that moves in real time to the penny of the underlying total market cap metric our TCAP Smart Contract is tracking. Each TCAP is algorithmically collateralized by a corresponding amount of ETH/ or DAI needed to appropriately back each token by >200%, thus creating price exposure to the entire cryptocurrency sector with the single push of a button. How to Use TCAP? Mint TCAP: https://app.cryptex.finance/ Trade TCAP: https://app.uniswap.org/explore/pools/base/0x2B70CeA59a418d77265482564610EF4D681D5ad6 What makes TCAP unique? While referenced and quoted every day by millions of people within the investment community as one of the key metrics measuring the expansions and declines transpiring in the space, Total Cryptocurrency Market Capitalization has no means or ability to be minted in real-time form, until now.
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 TCAP in AUD
A$459.6763
|1 TCAP in GBP
￡228.4281
|1 TCAP in EUR
€273.5497
|1 TCAP in USD
$282.01
|1 TCAP in MYR
RM1,263.4048
|1 TCAP in TRY
₺10,124.159
|1 TCAP in JPY
¥43,877.9359
|1 TCAP in RUB
₽28,150.2382
|1 TCAP in INR
₹24,577.1715
|1 TCAP in IDR
Rp4,623,114.0144
|1 TCAP in PHP
₱16,551.1669
|1 TCAP in EGP
￡E.14,334.5683
|1 TCAP in BRL
R$1,646.9384
|1 TCAP in CAD
C$414.5547
|1 TCAP in BDT
৳34,853.6159
|1 TCAP in NGN
₦473,965.7467
|1 TCAP in UAH
₴11,917.7426
|1 TCAP in VES
Bs16,356.58
|1 TCAP in PKR
Rs79,729.8672
|1 TCAP in KZT
₸148,114.4721
|1 TCAP in THB
฿9,608.0807
|1 TCAP in TWD
NT$9,359.9119
|1 TCAP in CHF
Fr256.6291
|1 TCAP in HKD
HK$2,196.8579
|1 TCAP in MAD
.د.م2,868.0417